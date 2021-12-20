Knicks adding Damyean Dotson

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing guard Damyean Dotson of NBA G League’s Austin Spurs on a 10-day hardship exemption, his agent Chris Gaston tells @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
One of the silver linings of this league wide Covid breakout is vets who were out of the league getting another chance. Guys like Isaiah Thomas, CJ Miles, Tyler Johnson, Marquesse Chris and Damyean Dotson all get another look to prove if they can stick. – 2:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Damyean Dotson reportedly returning to Knicks on 10-day deal sportando.basketball/en/damyean-dot… – 2:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Damyean Dotson has signed a 10-day deal to return to the Knicks, his agent Chris Gatson confirmed. He’s vaccinated, boosted and on his way to New York now. Eligible for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons. – 12:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Source confirms Damyean Dotson is signing a 10-day deal with the Knicks via hardship exception. Dotson, a former Knick, spent time in the G League this season. First reported by The Athletic. – 12:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are signing guard Damyean Dotson of NBA G League’s Austin Spurs on a 10-day hardship exemption, his agent Chris Gaston tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:12 PM
The San Antonio Spurs have waived guards Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson. Both players were signed to non-guaranteed contracts. -via RealGM / October 15, 2021
Keith Smith: The San Antonio Spurs have waived Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 15, 2021
Paul Garcia: The Spurs have waived Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson. Training camp roster back down to 17 players. 4 days to get roster to 15 players on guaranteed deals and up to two two-way players. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / October 14, 2021