Lakers call up Mason Jones

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Mason Jones to a two-way contract from their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mason Jones reportedly signing two-way deal with Lakers sportando.basketball/en/mason-jones… – 4:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Mason Jones to a two-way contract from their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:59 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Toronto is calling up Nik Stauskas of @NBAGrandRapids from the @nbagleague, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 20, 2021
Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing guard Matt Mooney of the NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mooney is Mexico City’s third call up this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 20, 2021
Boston Celtics: We have signed 15-year NBA veteran @CJ Miles to a 10-day contract. -via Twitter @celtics / December 20, 2021