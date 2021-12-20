Lakers signing Jemerrio Jones

USA Today Sports

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are signing forward Jemerrio Jones of G League Wisconsin on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jones played six games for the Lakers in 2018-19.
Keith Smith: The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Jemerrio Jones to a camp deal, a league source tells -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 12, 2021

