Magic vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (6-25) play against the Toronto Raptors (15-15) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 20, 2021
Orlando Magic 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (PPD)
Michael Carter-Williams @mcarterwilliams
I can’t wait to hoop again. This shit is driving me nuts – 8:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Mullens Magic. The offensive line, all things considered, has done a pretty good job. – 7:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nik Stauskas had interest from several teams, I’m told, but was overjoyed at landing with the Raptors out of Grand Rapids. – 7:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said, upon testing, Derrick Jones Jr.’s hamstring injury “doesn’t look too bad.” Doesn’t believe it’ll be a long-term absence
Team plans to re-evaluate DJJ after next two games, which would make him out Wed vs. TOR. Bulls have three off-days right after that – 6:38 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
f the NBA had to show 5 classic Christmas games in lieu of live games, what are the best 5 with the caveat that no team or player could appear 2x?
I’d go…
1984 Knicks-Nets
1990 Bulls-Pistons
2003 Cavs-Magic
2004 Lakers-Heat
2018 Celtics-76ers – 6:17 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Who starts for the Raptors on Wednesday? Fred, OG, Scottie, Khem/Chris/Pascal, and Svi? – 4:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Toronto is calling up Nik Stauskas of @NBAGrandRapids from the @nbagleague, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Juwan Morgan signs with Raptors sportando.basketball/en/juwan-morga… – 3:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In non-End Times news, Fred VanVleet was a nominee for EC player of the week, which went to Jayson Tatum. – 3:50 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors say Gary Trent Jr has now joined Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton in “the protocols” – 2:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The emergency 10-day guys the Raptors adding — G Brandon Goodwin and F Juwan Morgan — makes them whole with NBA requirements.
A crappy, timing-is-everything thing? Hear Sam Dekker’s deal in Turkey does not include an NBA out. But, he’s got a gig so good for him, I guess – 2:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
OTD in 1989, Otis Smith and the Magic overcome Michael Jordan’s 52 PTS & 7 AST as they defeated the Chicago Bulls 110-109 ✨
@MountainDew x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/RySgC6OOrY – 2:08 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton are all in the league’s COVID protocols. The available players opted for individual workouts today instead of a team practice. – 1:46 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. joins Siakam and Banton in COVID Protocols. Available players opted for individual workouts at OVO Athletic Centre instead of a team practice. – 1:46 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Gary Trent Jr joins Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton in health and safety protocols. Reports working out individually today after Magic COVID issues prompted cancellation of tonight’s scheduled game. – 1:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. has entered the health and safety protocols, joining Raptors’ Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton. – 1:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors say Gary Trent Jr. is now in the health and safety protocols alongside Pascal Siakam and rookie Delano Banton. Toronto’s scheduled game tonight against Orlando was postponed yesterday. – 1:44 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors add Gary Trent Jr. to health and safety protocols list with Siakam and Banton. – 1:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 1:43 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brandon Goodwin to sign 10-day deal with Raptors sportando.basketball/en/brandon-goo… – 1:39 PM
