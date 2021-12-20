USA Today Sports

Mavs to sign Marquese Chriss

Mavs to sign Marquese Chriss

Main Rumors

Mavs to sign Marquese Chriss

December 20, 2021- by

By |

Chris Haynes: Free agent forward/center Marquese Chriss will sign with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Former Golden State Warriors big Marquese Chriss is reportedly signing with the Dallas Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/20/rep…1:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Marquese Chriss reportedly joining Mavericks sportando.basketball/en/marquese-ch…1:39 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent forward/center Marquese Chriss will sign with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:48 PM

More on this storyline

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Marquese Chriss, Quinn Cook, and Patrick Patterson, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. All three players were signed to training camp contracts in September. -via NBA.com / October 17, 2021

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home