Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt enter NBA's health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Minnesota’s Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley have entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Silva is the Timberwolves Jarred Vanderbilt down in Iowa with their G-League squad.
Silva was also in training camp with the Timberwolves this fall. I’d keep an eye on him for a replacement spot.
pic.twitter.com/TjS98UI4y4 – 1:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Minnesota’s Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley have entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jarred Vanderbilt is becoming a marked man for the streaking Timberwolves. But he’s come too far to let that stop him.
“I’m willing to put my body on the line.”
theathletic.com/3026207/2021/1… – 9:42 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked if every team needs a Jarred Vanderbilt:
“Everyone should have about 10 guys like that.” – 11:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs trail in MIN 56-50. Foul trouble is likely to be a story as Towns, Beverley & Vanderbilt have 3 fouls for MIN. Powell and Kleber w/3 for Mavs. MIN led by as many as 10. Towns 15 & Russell 11. Hardaway 14 KP 12 for Mavs who shot 40%/4-19 from 3. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks close out the half with a four-point possession and are only down 56-50 at the break. Could have been worse. Technical fouls on Jarred Vanderbilt and coach Chris Finch cost the Wolves. Mavs survive six 2Q turnovers and 21 percent 3-point shooting in the half (4-19). – 9:14 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man that’s some great defense from Jarred Vanderbilt, coming off of the Brunson drive and bothering Brown at the rim – 8:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Biggest question facing the Mavs tonight:
With Luka not even in the arena, who did he put in charge of reminding Patrick Beverley that he’s too effing small? – 8:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Brunson
MIN starters: Beasley, Vanderbilt, Towns, Russell, Beverley
7:10 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt on his offensive impact:
“I know it’s a league of shooting right now. Everybody say you got to have a jump shot to play in this league, but I’m just trying to still make an impact on the offensive end. My motto is why not get our best shooters more shots?” – 2:02 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt:
“It’s tough playing this way. It ain’t easy… If that means sacrificing my body to go out there and make an extra effort to get an extra possession for us, I’m willing to do that. Obviously the league is getting on notice with me and the offensive rebounding.” – 1:59 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves had a game-by-game betting pool for who would get the most offensive rebounds.
Jarred Vanderbilt says everyone else on the team has given up on competing with him in the competition. – 1:45 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell says Patrick Beverley challenged the bench today during the middle of the game, and after that, Nowell said, “we all woke up”. – 1:27 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Lakers call a mercy timeout, clear the bench.
Patrick Beverley responds with pounding his chest, screaming this is our house, daps up ARod and Lore. – 12:33 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jarred Vanderbilt has 8 offensive rebounds.
Overall: 15-1 margin tonight. – 12:29 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jarred Vanderbilt with a career-high 16 rebounds, just grabbed 2 offensive rebounds on one possession and Bazemore finally just tackled him to keep him from getting a third. – 12:28 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
232 players in the NBA are making more than Jarred Vanderbilt this season ($4.05M).
Vanderbilt just recorded his 233rd rebound of the season. – 11:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this should be an assist for Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/t00pqdfUfS – 11:41 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m not saying this game’s been weird, but Patrick Beverley just hit a hook shot. AK – 11:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley posts up Rajon Rondo, scores on him, screams “BABY” in his face — and then gets called for the tech.
Now he’s doin the rockin the baby thing while they shoot technical free throws. – 11:14 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
After scoring over Rajon Rondo, Patrick Beverley pointed downward and yelled, “Baby!” picking up a technical foul. – 11:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt’s season can be described as not fuckin around – 10:27 PM
