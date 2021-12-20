Paul George returns for Clippers

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George is set to return and start tonight according to Ty Lue.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In addition to Paul George, Serge Ibaka will also return tonight.
Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a sprained ankle. – 8:46 PM
In addition to Paul George, Serge Ibaka will also return tonight.
Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a sprained ankle. – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Paul George returns to action tonight after two weeks off with a right elbow sprain.
While he was out, he’s been doing what he normally does on the sticks 🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮
theathletic.com/3028421/2021/1… – 8:42 PM
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Paul George returns to action tonight after two weeks off with a right elbow sprain.
While he was out, he’s been doing what he normally does on the sticks 🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮
theathletic.com/3028421/2021/1… – 8:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is set to return and start tonight according to Ty Lue. – 8:39 PM
Paul George is set to return and start tonight according to Ty Lue. – 8:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All Star voting opens up later this week. With that in mind, here’s what I think should be the West All-Star roster:
Starters
G: Steph
G: Mitchell
F: Jokić
F: Gobert
F: LeBron
Reserves
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KAT
F: Draymond
F: Ayton
WC: Ja
WC: Luka
No AD, Paul George, or Dame. – 4:01 PM
All Star voting opens up later this week. With that in mind, here’s what I think should be the West All-Star roster:
Starters
G: Steph
G: Mitchell
F: Jokić
F: Gobert
F: LeBron
Reserves
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KAT
F: Draymond
F: Ayton
WC: Ja
WC: Luka
No AD, Paul George, or Dame. – 4:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George (elbow) is listed as questionable to play San Antonio tomorrow. Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) has been upgraded to probable with backup center Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) out. – 8:41 PM
Paul George (elbow) is listed as questionable to play San Antonio tomorrow. Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) has been upgraded to probable with backup center Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) out. – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some rolling updates for Clippers as they host the Spurs Monday night:
Isaiah Hartenstein will miss the game due to a left ankle sprain. Serge Ibaka is now probable to return from what the team listed as personal reasons.
Paul George is again questionable.
Batum unlisted. – 8:10 PM
Some rolling updates for Clippers as they host the Spurs Monday night:
Isaiah Hartenstein will miss the game due to a left ankle sprain. Serge Ibaka is now probable to return from what the team listed as personal reasons.
Paul George is again questionable.
Batum unlisted. – 8:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Paul George is questionable to play tomorrow night against the Spurs per Clippers – 8:03 PM
Paul George is questionable to play tomorrow night against the Spurs per Clippers – 8:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is missing his fifth consecutive game because of the elbow. Ty Lue said he’s moreso concerned with PG’s conditioning after no games since Dec. 6 than the injury itself. The arm “feels better,” Lue said. – 6:34 PM
Paul George is missing his fifth consecutive game because of the elbow. Ty Lue said he’s moreso concerned with PG’s conditioning after no games since Dec. 6 than the injury itself. The arm “feels better,” Lue said. – 6:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Justise Winslow is starting tonight at power forward. He will check Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Nicolas Batum is on a minute restriction off bench.
Paul George is out, but Lue is more concerned with conditioning than his injury. – 6:33 PM
Justise Winslow is starting tonight at power forward. He will check Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Nicolas Batum is on a minute restriction off bench.
Paul George is out, but Lue is more concerned with conditioning than his injury. – 6:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George is improving and that he is working on his conditioning and the hope is he will be back soon. – 6:29 PM
Ty Lue says Paul George is improving and that he is working on his conditioning and the hope is he will be back soon. – 6:29 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue: No Paul George (sprained elbow), but Nico Batum (ankle) is playing, coming off the bench on a minutes restriction. Justise Winslow will get the start and start guarding Shai. – 6:28 PM
Ty Lue: No Paul George (sprained elbow), but Nico Batum (ankle) is playing, coming off the bench on a minutes restriction. Justise Winslow will get the start and start guarding Shai. – 6:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum is AVAILABLE but is not starting. Justise Winslow is, Ty Lue says.
Paul George is out. – 6:27 PM
Nico Batum is AVAILABLE but is not starting. Justise Winslow is, Ty Lue says.
Paul George is out. – 6:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue today at shootaround said that Paul George and Nicolas Batum practiced yesterday.
“I think Nico is going to give it a shot tonight. I think Paul is going to be out.”
Both George and Batum are listed as questionable. But they’re on different sides of questionable. – 2:58 PM
Tyronn Lue today at shootaround said that Paul George and Nicolas Batum practiced yesterday.
“I think Nico is going to give it a shot tonight. I think Paul is going to be out.”
Both George and Batum are listed as questionable. But they’re on different sides of questionable. – 2:58 PM
More on this storyline
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue: “With PG back, it takes a load off a lot of guys… he feels good, good enough to play. Biggest thing for him is going to be his conditioning. So we gotta keep an eye on that.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / December 20, 2021
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says the Clippers know they won’t be able to count on Paul George playing 10-12 minutes straight tonight in his first game since Dec. 6, said they’ll watch his minutes carefully. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 20, 2021
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue says Paul George (elbow) remains out. Nic Batum (ankle) will return but Justise Winslow will start. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / December 18, 2021