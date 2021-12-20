Sixers signing Tyler Johnson

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers are signing free agent guard Tyler Johnson, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
“It’s Tyler Johnson time”
—@SpikeEskin
—Also the Sixers
phillyvoice.com/sixers-sign-gu… – 2:25 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
One of the silver linings of this league wide Covid breakout is vets who were out of the league getting another chance. Guys like Isaiah Thomas, CJ Miles, Tyler Johnson, Marquesse Chris and Damyean Dotson all get another look to prove if they can stick. – 2:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers are signing Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract, a league source confirmed. This is part of the #NBA roster hardship allowance due to COVID-19. – 1:57 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are signing Tyler Johnson, source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s a 10-day contract and part of the roster hardship allowance.
Veteran ball handler and, most importantly, a healthy player. – 1:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sixers are signing free agent guard Tyler Johnson, source tells ESPN. – 1:41 PM
