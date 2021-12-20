Spurs vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (11-18) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (14-14) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday December 20, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 116, Los Angeles Clippers 92 (Q4 00:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DJ brought it all the way back 😤
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/I9P88IrgfA – 12:39 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Spurs have 22 (and counting) offensive rebounds here.
The Clippers tend to give up a lot of those, but the most an opponent had this year before tonight? Miami had 18.
But OKC had 17 two nights ago. – 12:34 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pretty good wrap on this game just watching Dejounte after the timeout.
Missed a middy, got his own rebound, dished McDermott.
Next possession, gets a bucket off another 2nd chance.
Then he gets a steal after that.
22/12/13/4 steals for Dejounte Murray tonight in LA. – 12:31 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Clips down by 29 in the 4th Q v Spurs. 12:30 EST. Hate to do it, but – Good night. – 12:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have cut Spurs lead from 30 to 21 after solid transition defense from George and a heady tap from Winslow leads to a Mann dunk.
Likely too late for this game, but considering the hangover from Saturday night, Clippers could use a good note to finish before Sacramento. – 12:25 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have scored 17 points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter — that’s as many points as they scored in the entire third. – 12:25 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George has passed Kobe Bryant for 19th on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goal list according to the Clippers. – 12:23 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers say Paul George has passed Kobe for 19th on the career 3-pointer list. – 12:21 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
2nd 30 point lead of the season for the Spurs
Dejounte with 12 of his 20 points from distance – 12:19 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick, Jakob, and Dejounte have 34 combined paint points.
The Clippers as a team have 34 paint points.
Spurs winning the paint by 22 points and have a 29 point lead – 12:18 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors 113, Kings 98. Buddy Hield (80), Tyrese Haliburton (79) and Harrison Barnes (77) logged a ton of minutes over the past two days. They’ll play the Clippers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center and then a much-needed three-day break. – 12:18 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Not this time. The Kings traveled to San Francisco by bus following their win over the Spurs on Sunday night, where the mighty Warriors were waiting. Sacramento fought the good fight, but ran out of gas late. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the 113-98 loss. – 12:17 AM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
How we feeling, Spurs Fam?
Catch the finish on @BallySportsSA 📺 pic.twitter.com/9PQZoBpvhX – 12:16 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs held the Clippers to 17 points in the 3Q.
They hadn’t held an opponent below 20 in a quarter since the New Orleans game. – 12:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So much for a holiday game.
This may be the worst Clippers performance in front of a crowd since Game 3 of the 2019 quarterfinals vs Warriors.
Spurs up 92-65 with the Christmas festivities. – 12:14 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Spurs 92, Clippers 65 (yes, sixty-five) | End 3 | The home team is shooting 35% (26.9% from 3) — and for all those misses, they have only eight offensive rebounds to show for it. They were outscored 30-17 in the third period. – 12:14 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs totally normal season continues as they take a 27-point lead into the 4th quarter in LA on the SEGABABA – 12:14 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Spurs by 27
SA takes the 3Q 30-17
Spurs are winning the paint by 16 points and 3PT line by 9 points pic.twitter.com/DkquWrq2Bu – 12:13 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs up 92-65 heading to the fourth. Just an utter annihilation so far. – 12:13 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The third quarter is over: Spurs 92, Clippers 65
I suppose the, uh, silver lining for Ty Lue in a game like this is that he won’t need to play Paul George a ton of minutes in his first game back. – 12:12 AM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
FIRST player in Spurs history to record SIX triple-doubles in a single season ‼️
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/C5gzLLXPYU – 12:12 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop is so mad at Lonnie Walker for losing track of Batum there at the end of the third. Batum missed the corner 3, but shouldn’t have been open. – 12:12 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Dejounte Murray is the 2nd Spurs player with a triple-double through 3 quarters under Gregg Popovich (since 1996-97).
Tim Duncan did this on March 14, 2003 against the Clippers (24 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists). – 12:11 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have their 4th 25 point lead of the season.
SA enters 3-0 when leading by 25 points – 12:09 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs by 23 now.
Their largest lead since December 2 in Portland – 12:09 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Serge Ibaka is chatting with Zu on the bench, talking things over. Ibaka has yet to play in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are small on the court: PG, Boston, Bled, Nico and Luke. – 12:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The updated margins:
Rebounds (45-31)
2nd chance points (17-3)
Fast break points (16-5)
Points off TOs (10-0)
It’s BAD
Spurs up 79-58, 5:02 left in the third quarter. Largest lead of the game. – 12:03 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs by 21 after Keldon drills the corner three.
Spurs are up 10 in the paint, up 6 from mid-range and up 6 from the 3Pt line
Clippers are winning the FT line by 1 FT – 12:02 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have 76 points tonight and also have had three possessions where they’ve missed four or more shots and come away empty. – 11:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
7th 20 point lead of the season for the Spurs
SA enters 5-1 when leading by 20 points – 11:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Doug McBuckets getting this third quarter started off right 🔥
@Doug McDermott | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/uBCVGKMyVd – 11:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George finally gets his first FT attempts with 8:51 left in third quarter.
Last month, George made 12/13 FTs in a game Spurs made only 5/7 FTs – 11:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have only forced six turnovers and haven’t scored on any of them. That, plus a 2nd-chance scoring advantage that is now 15-3, prevents any comeback opportunity.
Spurs take their largest lead of the game at 69-52 with 9:23 left in third quarter. – 11:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Murray, who had 17 points in the first half, has assisted on the Spurs’ first seven points of the second half. He’s up to 17-9-7, another triple-double in the offing. Spurs up 69-52. – 11:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by 15 points in 40% of their games this season.
SA enters 9-2 when leading by 15 points – 11:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Closed on an 8-2 run! Second half coming up on @BallySportsSA 📺
DJ: 17 PTS | 6 AST | 5 REB
Jock: 8 PTS | 2 REB
Jakob: 7 PTS | 8 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/YydyQe7KDr – 11:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs hold the Clippers to 41% shooting in the paint in that first half pic.twitter.com/yTmuRFBZqI – 11:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
GO DJ CAUSE THAT’S MY DJ 😤
@Dejounte Murray with 17 PTS, 6 AST and 5 REB in the first half! pic.twitter.com/zUmOzcARey – 11:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If you thought LA’s defensive rebounding was bad Saturday night, it reached new depths in this first half tonight.
12 offensive rebounds allowed leading to 13-3 2nd chance points advantage for Spurs, as they lead 62-48 at halftime.
Remember when Spurs punted offensive rebounds? – 11:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have been outrebounded by 11 at halftime, with the offensive glass tilted toward San Antonio 12-6 (and that’s 13-3 in second-chance points). – 11:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Spurs 62, Clippers 48 | Half | This Dejounte Murray cat is pretty good. He’s 7-11, 3-3 from 3 for 17 points — plus five rebounds and six assists.
PG has 12, Reggie 10 and the Clippers are shooting 39.6% and being outrebounded 36-25. – 11:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 14, their largest lead of the game.
SA takes the 2Q 27-21
SA winning paint by 10 points still
Both teams tied at the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/wsN2Oj2Kp2 – 11:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs up 62-48 at half, and it’s not like they are doing it with crazy shooting numbers (44 percent) — except for Dejounte Murray, who has 17 points, has made 7 of 11 shots and is 3 of 3 from the arc. – 11:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Spurs 62, Clippers 48
Paul George with 12, 5 and 5.
Ibaka with 1 point, 6 boards and a block. – 11:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
14 points for Dejounte Murray
8 paint points
6 points from outside
Spurs by 11 – 11:29 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Zu called for his second foul, checks out — Clippers now have PG, TMann, Nico , Like and PG out there. – 11:28 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Sure is nice to see Paul George back on the court for the Clippers. – 11:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spurs took the lead up to 13 after Clippers allow their TENTH offensive rebound of the game.
But back-to-back 3s from Jackson and Kennard force a Popovich timeout.
Clippers had been under 40% FGs prior to those 3s and trail 45-38 with 5:19 left in first half. – 11:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
I had the 15 point lead tweet ready to go and then the Clippers drill two 3s in a row.
Spurs by 7
LAC winning the 3PT line by 3 – 11:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Back to back 3s from Reggie and Luke pull the Clippers to within 45-38. Spurs call a timeout. – 11:20 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Third time’s a charm. 🔥
📺 @BallySportWest | @BJ Boston pic.twitter.com/WzgsOualeq – 11:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clippers with an offensive rebound (!) and a big-time effort from Brandon Boston Jr., whose putback of his own miss was determination defined. – 11:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brandon Boston Jr. got himself a layup after two offensive rebounds.
But overall, a struggle for the bench, as they have only 10 points on 4/11 FGs.
Spurs still ip 39-32 with 8:35 left in first half. – 11:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
San Antonio holds an 8-2 advantage in offensive boards 15 minutes into this game. Clippers came into tonight 20th in opponent offensive rebounding %. – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are already in the penalty for the last 9:21 of the first half. – 11:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 53% of their games this season.
SA enters 10-5 when ahead by 10 points – 11:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Off and running in LA!
📺: @BallySportsSA pic.twitter.com/4DTNRMThRh – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The difference in that first quarter was Jock Landale, who only recently passed Drew Eubanks on the depth chart at center.
Landale had a dunk between 2 3s while outscoring Clippers bench 8-5, and Spurs lead 35-27.
Also helps that Spurs are totaling Clips on glass and have 1 TO. – 11:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 8
SA scores 35 with just 6 points from three.
Jock 8 pts | Jackson 7 pts
Murray 8 pts | Zubac, PG 6 pts each
SA winning the paint by 10 points
Jock had both 3PT makes for the Spurs in the 1Q – 11:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Spurs 35, Clippers 27 | End 1 | Clips being outrebounded 15-8 (6-1 offensive) and beaten on second-chance points: 5-0, and in the paint 24-14.
PG has six points on 3-5 shooting in his first outing in five games. Ibaka has two rebounds + a block in four minutes in his return. – 11:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs weren’t exactly the 1985 Chicago Bears in the 1Q — LA shot 55 percent — but they broke a string of allowing 30+ points in three straight opening frames.
Spurs up 35-27. Eight points apiece from Murray and Jock Landale (!!!). – 11:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter is over: San Antonio 35, Clippers 27
PG with six points, three rebounds and three assists. – 11:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick 5 points for Jock Landale off the bench.
Made the open pick-and-pop three, then just dunked the ball with two hands – 11:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Bank is open late for DJ 🏦
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/5XSS0hd8Os – 10:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
PUT THAT IN THE HIGHLIGHT REEL!
@Paul George ➡️ @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/tikk6sUol6 – 10:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George’s first run since Dec. 6 is about 8 1/2 minutes.
That segues to Serge Ibaka’s first run since Dec. 6. – 10:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Serge Ibaka checks in. This is his 12th appearance with the Clippers this season, and his first since Dec. 6.
Isaiah Hartenstein is on the bench in his Clippers’ blue warmups, sidelined because of a sprained left ankle. – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spurs up 21-19 after George misses his first 3 of the game and Dejounte Murray used the window to score his third field goal.
Tyronn Lue calls timeout to get some subs in the game with 4:21 left in the opening period of play. – 10:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jock Landale will be the backup center again. He’s ready to check in after the timeout – 10:54 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Criss, cross, @Paul George with the sauce.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/ftqCYoJqOF – 10:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is making up for all his lost time passing to Ivica Zubac in like, five minutes. – 10:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George returns after missing five games due to elbow injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Both teams are attacking each other in the paint early.
Spurs with 73% of their points from the paint.
Clippers with 60% of their points from the paint.
Spurs by 1 – 10:49 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🎵 Deck the halls 🎵
We’re celebrating the holidays tonight presented by @Kia. pic.twitter.com/g3Ck6wNSGy – 10:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
GAME TIME!
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops now for your shot at $50 Spurs Pay and more fun during tonight’s match 📲 – 10:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I’m not in Staples Center tonight, but even watching from home, Paul George looked to be uncomfortable with that right arm running back on defense early in the first quarter. – 10:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA in clutch time the last 3 games:
Pelicans: miracle one-handed 35 footer to tie with 1.4 seconds.
Clippers: step-back 3 game-winner at the buzzer.
Grizz: down 1 with 1:45 left, scores or assists 8 of OKC’s final 10 points and has the game-winning steal with 14 seconds. – 10:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein isn’t playing tonight, but he is here in warmups, not street clothes. – 10:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“I’m thrilled. To have them take over I think is wonderful.”
Coach Pop on the new @usabasketball Men’s National Team coaching staff announced earlier today 🔊 pic.twitter.com/30mseWCLG6 – 10:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Clippers: Jackson, Kennard, Mann, George, Zubac
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl – 10:24 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
All of the lights.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/UIDj1XolxT – 10:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips v Spurs tonight at Staples Center (for the last time)
LAC
Terance Mann
Paul George
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jakob Poeltl
Derrick White
Dejounte Murray – 10:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort has made a 3-pointer in 42 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the NBA behind Steph Curry.
From Thunder game notes: Dort has tied Paul George for the fourth-longest streak in team history pic.twitter.com/pWdAbIQzu3 – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I asked Reggie Jackson for a story in March @theathletic about he and Paul George getting their hair done. Reggie said then that there was a bet to see who would keep it the longest.
Looks like Reggie wins.
https://t.co/Wgz5Ge7YtF pic.twitter.com/yJjiutBQZm – 9:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The official prognosis for when Zach Collins might be able to begin practicing, per Pop: “Hell if I know.”
Pop reiterated the team does expect Collins will play at some point this season. – 9:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tonight’s sneak peek vs. San Antonio
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey needed 2 points in the final quarter vs the Clippers to make history as the youngest triple double of all time but in his own words, “couldn’t hit a shot.”
He had 14 points in the 2nd quarter tonight. – 9:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Serge Ibaka — “a go,” per Ty — gets going. pic.twitter.com/sKKWAOAoeR – 9:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
FREE tickets are waiting for you in the Spurs App! 🎟
Play Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us and make your picks before tonight’s game for a chance to win ⤵️ – 9:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop said he didn’t have an exact date for when Zach Collins will be ready to play.
“I’m just guessing January, February is his time frame.”
January tracks with what Pop has said in the past, some time after Christmas. – 9:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gregg Popovich estimates that Zach Collins could return to action in January or February. – 9:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Austin Spurs vs. G Lg Ignite … Josh Primo and Joe Wieskamp both playing for Spurs, good measuring stick game here. pic.twitter.com/ibe3SNQezN – 9:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lots of questions about Neemias Queta tonight and why he didn’t play against the Spurs. First, Tristan Thompson had a good game. Second, Damian Jones had the best game of his career. Queta is active tonight. There’s a chance he plays. – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
To whom it may concern
The last Clippers Staples Center game @ Los Angeles, California instagram.com/lawmurraythenu… – 8:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With Isaiah Hartenstein out, Serge Ibaka is available to play. – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In addition to Paul George, Serge Ibaka will also return tonight.
Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a sprained ankle. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Serge Ibaka is available to play tonight for the Clippers. He hasn’t played since Dec. 6. – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Paul George returns to action tonight after two weeks off with a right elbow sprain.
While he was out, he’s been doing what he normally does on the sticks 🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮
theathletic.com/3028421/2021/1… – 8:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says 2000 and 2001 championships with the Lakers and helping the Clippers get to their first-ever Western Conference Finals last postseason are his favorite Staples Center moments. – 8:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says the Clippers know they won’t be able to count on Paul George playing 10-12 minutes straight tonight in his first game since Dec. 6, said they’ll watch his minutes carefully. – 8:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers starters: Reggie, Luke, PG, Terance and Zu.
Yes, PG. – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is set to return and start tonight according to Ty Lue. – 8:39 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
A whole lotta Spurs basketball tonight for those of y’all who are into that kinda thing. Austin at 8 pm on ESPN2, San Antonio in LA at 9:30 – 6:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Grab your coffee, we’ve got a late one tonight!
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
⏰ 9:30pm CT
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/JtaTKHMx19 – 6:17 PM
