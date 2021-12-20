Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-12) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 20, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 54, Memphis Grizzlies 52 (Q3 09:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has its first lead of the game after trailing by 16 points in the first half. – 9:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins is not happy. Dillon Brooks is not happy.
OKC leads 54-52. Grizzlies have to find a way to get the offense going. – 9:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey needed 2 points in the final quarter vs the Clippers to make history as the youngest triple double of all time but in his own words, “couldn’t hit a shot.”
He had 14 points in the 2nd quarter tonight. – 9:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Desmond Bane is the sixth player in NBA history to make 200+ 3P and shoot 40%+ from 3P range in his first 100 career games.
Bane joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Duncan Robinson, Voshon Lenard and Landry Shamet. pic.twitter.com/pVPFQKGnQT – 9:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Father, Son, and House of Giddey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PYmOB27jgk – 9:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Grizzlies 50, Thunder 47
– OKC went on a 17-2 run in 2nd
– Giddey: 14 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb
– Dort’s 3-point streak is in jeopardy – 9:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
end the half with a BANG.
🥽 6 assists for @Ja Morant
🎯 15 points for @Desmond Bane. pic.twitter.com/P5URL6KhUe – 9:08 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
OKC 47
Grizzlies 50
Bane: 15 points, 3 rebounds
Brooks: 13 points
Trip: 7 points, 3 steals
Adams: 12 points
Ja: 6 assists, 2 points – 9:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder was down 16.
Giddey hits a 3 to tie the game 45-45 on a 17-2 OKC run.
Giddey has 14 2nd quarter points including three 3s.
Coming soon: 3rd Quarter SGA. – 9:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bane connects for the Grizzlies, who hadn’t scored a field goal since the 7:44 mark of the second. – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
that’s career block #101 for @BazleyDarius 📊 pic.twitter.com/fQLZ79qOym – 9:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Steven Adams’ 12 rebounds in the first quarter tonight against Oklahoma City are a single-quarter season high for any NBA player this season. pic.twitter.com/aj8s64Odlu – 9:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey scored or assisted on 10 straight Thunder points in 3 minutes.
Then he had a 4 point possession minutes later.
Giddey has 11 points in the 2nd quarter. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he didn’t bring up Justise’s missed free throws with Winslow post-OKC loss, called it part of the game and something he didn’t want Winslow dwelling on. – 8:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant will the full court bounce pass to Xavier Tillman Sr.
I have no idea how he just did that. Absurd. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant gets his first bucket since his return, after a sweet layup past Robinson-Earl – 8:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+12 after the first quarter.
@Steven Adams might get 23384 rebounds.
@Dillon Brooks led the way with 13 points.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/JBrQYAnOg2 – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
x picks the pocket.
db wit the butter roll.
11 points in the first quarter for @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/oddgyOeBvU – 8:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
For those keeping score, the Grizzlies have outscored the Thunder 180-95 in the last five quarters. – 8:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
END OF 1ST QUARTER
OKC 16
Grizzlies 28
Brooks: 13 points, 1 steal
Bane: 8 points
Adams: 12 rebounds, 3 points
Ja: 3 assists – 8:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
🚨1st qtr alert 🚨Grizzlies lead 28-16.
STEVEN ADAMS had 12 rebounds in the 1st qtr!!! – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley has made a huge positive impact on this game off the bench. I don’t think Mark Daigneault should (or will) place him back in the starting group after one game. Let him build on this for a long stretch of games before reevaluating. Might be the best spot for him. – 8:34 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Dillon Brooks with the midrange jumper, the steal and breakaway, and then the foul. The full Dillon. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks has had that “Pick Pocket” badge at Hall of Fame in this 1st quarter – 8:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies after missing 12 games with knee sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/20/ja-… – 8:33 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The box score claims Steven Adams has 12 rebounds in 8 minutes. Is that allowed? – 8:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12 rebounds already for @Steven Adams………
we are 8 min into the game. you do the math. – 8:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks with the duck from the defender for the fake, then a 3 😎 – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Tonight, in his 100th career regular season game, Desmond Bane made his 200th career 3-pointer.
Bane has more 3PM in his first 100 career games than any other player in @Memphis Grizzlies franchise history. pic.twitter.com/ihJq7xXqrs – 8:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson in for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the first subs of the game – 8:22 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Josh Giddey is the Timothee Chalamet of the NBA pic.twitter.com/XbLEzdSkK4 – 8:20 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Don’t look now but Memphis is off to a better start tonight (up 13-2) than the last matchup against Oklahoma City. – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton’s “Mount Grizzmore” of video games is
NFL Street
Mario Kart
Super Smash Bros
Madden
That’s about as elite as you can get – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizz up 11 with 8:12 left in the 1st quarter against OKC. Currently on pace to break their NBA record from the last meeting. – 8:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams wins everyone some free Chick-fil-a with that and-1 – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oh my gosh, that pass by Josh Giddey was incredible. No look, sold as if he was going to pull it out to Shai to stop the transition instead finds JRE for a bucket at the rim. Sheesh. – 8:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ja Morant returning from injury the night he plays against Lu Dort is a ballersy move. pic.twitter.com/DgKTCbCSoV – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
If Josh Giddey got that put back slam I would not be able to sleep tonight. – 8:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
up first in Memphis ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/PeZOzIxGiL – 8:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5 vs. @Oklahoma City Thunder
🏇 @Ja Morant
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🦆 @Dillon Brooks
🐶 @jarenjacksonjr
🐈 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/5ExgmHPRvV – 7:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting lineups
OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Dort, Robinson-Earl, Favors
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After Ja Morant’s left knee sprain on Nov. 26, the 10-7 Mavs led SW Division runner-up Grizzlies (9-10) by 2 games.
As Morant returns tonight, Memphis (19-12) leads Dallas (14-15) by four games. – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja vs. SGA tonight is gonna be an absolute blast #LeaguePassAlert – 7:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant getting some 3’s up before the game tonight 🥷
Gametime decision 👀 pic.twitter.com/cAPjZJVJFb – 7:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s a holiday edition of @BlazersBalcony with @brookeolzendam. Breaking the losing streak, wins versus Hornets and Grizzlies, the weird free throw debate, confidence in @Norman Powell and the NBA’s COVID issues rip.city/3J2ya0Z – 7:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault wouldn’t commit to starting Jeremiah Robinson-Earl the rest of the season saying they want “flexibility” and not “self imposed constraint.” Did commit to Shai and Dort then said “and Giddey, I imagine.” Good Question from the 🐐 @AndrewKSchlecht – 6:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
why play tag when we been it 💧
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/lK2mfkpy5n – 6:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said as long as he is on the bench, the team will explore Darius Bazley at the five. A look I’ve asked for since his rookie season. – 6:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said long term the team doesn’t view Jeremiah Robinson-Earl exclusively as a five. They want to see him at the four. Starters:
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JRE
Favors – 6:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Grizzlies:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl
– Favors – 6:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I asked Taylor Jenkins how excited the team is to have Ja Morant back.
Like a true coach, he pointed out the Morant will be a game-time decision. – 6:23 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Per Taylor Jenkins, Ja Morant is your standard-issue “gametime decision,” but he seems likely to play tonight. – 6:21 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant is a game time decision. Coach Jenkins said he is trending in the right direction. – 6:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @J. Kyle Mann is in the building!
We chat about the craziest NBA fanbases, I toss him some fake Ben Simmons trades, and we talk about teams that give us joy. Particularly, the Cavaliers and Grizzlies. Plus, stuff on Cade, and more
https://t.co/Kry7KYyes1 pic.twitter.com/7fF8E0Y8Xu – 6:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
fresh off a career high 37 point performance.
@Dillon Brooks will have ________ points tonight 🦹♂️ pic.twitter.com/8ZQ74iVMy6 – 6:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort on being back in Memphis 18 days after the 73-point loss: “It’s in our head. We’re gonna come out tonight knowing what happened last time. We’re just gonna be ready.” – 5:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is one of only six NBA players in history to record a 18+ rebounds and 10+ assists game during their rookie season and the first to do so since Larry Bird in 1979. Giddey is one of 3 rookie guards with 18+ rebound games since 1981 (Ben Simmons 2017, Corey Brewer 2007) – 4:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Stock watch
🏀 PG SGA
🏀 Josh Giddey becoming an All-Star?
🏀 Darius Bazley????
🏀 Mark Daigneault
🏀 Lu Dort’s scoring
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/fwgmBRyP95 – 4:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (New Orleans current starting lineup has gone 6-3 this season after recent wins over OKC, defending #NBA champions. Group has received big spark, defense from Josh Hart, Herbert Jones): https://t.co/7IPOrvwHhP pic.twitter.com/kNzYB3m2Hn – 4:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last two road trip games, Tyus Jones played 34 minutes and traveled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.37 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/BKcDoInupT – 3:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Santi Aldama, who was a plus-52 the last time OKC and Memphis met, is out tonight with right calf soreness. – 3:11 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
THIS is modern NBA defensive technique. Watch Desmond Bane’s hips in slow motion. He flips them TWICE like a great cornerback to cut off Powell
(Also note how he correctly DOESN’T chop his feet on the closeout. That technique is outdated)
(Also note Dillon Brooks’ contest). pic.twitter.com/y8JDKKbYPN – 2:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As of this morning, only 10 NBA teams didn’t have a player in the health and safety protocols:
Detroit Pistons
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards – 2:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder look to bring the physicality and protect the paint on the one-game road trip in Memphis.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/CDwZodQCan – 2:26 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
After 12 games out, Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been updated to questionable for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. Morant has been recovering from a left knee sprain and a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:09 PM
