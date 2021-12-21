Blazers vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (21-21) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 21, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 20, New Orleans Pelicans 24 (Q1 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy getting an early chance to play. Murphy has played in four straight games, but never for more than five total minutes – 8:32 PM
Trey Murphy getting an early chance to play. Murphy has played in four straight games, but never for more than five total minutes – 8:32 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Brandon Ingram looks so comfortable and smooth offensively in recent weeks.
Some of the best basketball he’s played in NO. – 8:30 PM
Brandon Ingram looks so comfortable and smooth offensively in recent weeks.
Some of the best basketball he’s played in NO. – 8:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Defending Jusuf Nurkic post-ups seems like one of the least fun things in the #NBA – 8:29 PM
Defending Jusuf Nurkic post-ups seems like one of the least fun things in the #NBA – 8:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Bally Sports needs to get it together. Won’t play the game despite logging in. Pelicans are basically giving tickets away this season to keep interest and now their TV partner makes it impossible to watch the games – 8:20 PM
Bally Sports needs to get it together. Won’t play the game despite logging in. Pelicans are basically giving tickets away this season to keep interest and now their TV partner makes it impossible to watch the games – 8:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
B E A S T
@Jusuf Nurkic | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/8hntAZBGgn – 8:17 PM
B E A S T
@Jusuf Nurkic | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/8hntAZBGgn – 8:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Valanciunas picks up two quick fouls and Willy Hernangomez will come in with just under 10 minutes left in the 1st. – 8:14 PM
Valanciunas picks up two quick fouls and Willy Hernangomez will come in with just under 10 minutes left in the 1st. – 8:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Hart gets the Pelicans on the scoreboard with a steal and, you guessed it, a transition layup. Also got fouled for his efforts. – 8:13 PM
Josh Hart gets the Pelicans on the scoreboard with a steal and, you guessed it, a transition layup. Also got fouled for his efforts. – 8:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones opens up on Dame.
Gonna be fun to watch this all night. – 8:11 PM
Herb Jones opens up on Dame.
Gonna be fun to watch this all night. – 8:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Feelin’ the Christmas spirit thanks to tonight’s fan giveaway: Santa hats from @TaxAct! 🎅 pic.twitter.com/KJUhmNnPfn – 8:09 PM
Feelin’ the Christmas spirit thanks to tonight’s fan giveaway: Santa hats from @TaxAct! 🎅 pic.twitter.com/KJUhmNnPfn – 8:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Snowing outside the @SmoothieKingCtr for the Holiday Celebration! ⛄️
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/hfHbkQpjdA – 8:08 PM
Snowing outside the @SmoothieKingCtr for the Holiday Celebration! ⛄️
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/hfHbkQpjdA – 8:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
we had to see this gif, so you have to see it too 😂
@KevinCalabro | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/LrOrMdUnyS – 8:06 PM
we had to see this gif, so you have to see it too 😂
@KevinCalabro | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/LrOrMdUnyS – 8:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham wishing the SKC crowd a Happy Holidays before the Pelicans tip off against the Trail Blazers. – 8:04 PM
Devonte’ Graham wishing the SKC crowd a Happy Holidays before the Pelicans tip off against the Trail Blazers. – 8:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in NOLA.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/OrfJVcaFdv – 7:55 PM
Starting 5 in NOLA.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/OrfJVcaFdv – 7:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Damian Lillard against the Pelicans last season:
3 games
43.0 points
5.3 rebounds
8.7 assists
Lillard is also averaging over 30 ppg over his last five outings. Key to tonight’s game will be preventing Dame from catching fire. – 7:49 PM
Damian Lillard against the Pelicans last season:
3 games
43.0 points
5.3 rebounds
8.7 assists
Lillard is also averaging over 30 ppg over his last five outings. Key to tonight’s game will be preventing Dame from catching fire. – 7:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are available Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/FChloHINYV – 7:46 PM
Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are available Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/FChloHINYV – 7:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tip-off is right around the corner!
Keep up with all of the action on the Pelicans app 📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/SEpeDpcJOD – 7:38 PM
Tip-off is right around the corner!
Keep up with all of the action on the Pelicans app 📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/SEpeDpcJOD – 7:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Damian Lillard will play and start for the Trail Blazers. He was questionable with hamstring soreness. Pels trying to win 3 straight for the first time this season. – 7:35 PM
Damian Lillard will play and start for the Trail Blazers. He was questionable with hamstring soreness. Pels trying to win 3 straight for the first time this season. – 7:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/nwxhE394xG – 7:31 PM
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/nwxhE394xG – 7:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Don’t forget to check out Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App! 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win game tickets and other prizes all season long, courtesy of @SeatGeek 🎟
Play now: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/ZGcunaTKWM – 7:30 PM
Don’t forget to check out Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App! 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win game tickets and other prizes all season long, courtesy of @SeatGeek 🎟
Play now: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/ZGcunaTKWM – 7:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who’s rocking these kicks tonight? ⬇️
#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:13 PM
Who’s rocking these kicks tonight? ⬇️
#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @New Orleans Pelicans
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/OH7TlyWoWe – 7:04 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @New Orleans Pelicans
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/OH7TlyWoWe – 7:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ready to ball 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/xIXOO8doHc – 7:03 PM
Ready to ball 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/xIXOO8doHc – 7:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Damian Lillard (right hamstring) and Jusuf Nurkic (rib contusion), who are both questionable to play, going through pregame ahead of Pelicans-Blazers matchup. pic.twitter.com/EUfZYFzCyr – 6:35 PM
Damian Lillard (right hamstring) and Jusuf Nurkic (rib contusion), who are both questionable to play, going through pregame ahead of Pelicans-Blazers matchup. pic.twitter.com/EUfZYFzCyr – 6:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:14 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:14 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report Update:
Jusuf Nurkic (left rib contusion), and Damian Lillard (right hamstring tightness) are questionable.
Nassir Little (illness: non-COVID), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Cody Zeller (right patellar) are out for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 6:05 PM
Blazers Injury Report Update:
Jusuf Nurkic (left rib contusion), and Damian Lillard (right hamstring tightness) are questionable.
Nassir Little (illness: non-COVID), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Cody Zeller (right patellar) are out for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 6:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans make it official.
Would expect both Jared Harper and Jose Alvarado to be able to join the Pelicans following Christmas.
G-League showcase in Vegas ends tomorrow. Pels play 12/23 then 12/26 so it makes more sense for them to join Pels in OKC.
Harper will wear No. 2. pic.twitter.com/ZBVtHS6Rjb – 5:22 PM
Pelicans make it official.
Would expect both Jared Harper and Jose Alvarado to be able to join the Pelicans following Christmas.
G-League showcase in Vegas ends tomorrow. Pels play 12/23 then 12/26 so it makes more sense for them to join Pels in OKC.
Harper will wear No. 2. pic.twitter.com/ZBVtHS6Rjb – 5:22 PM
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Proud to partner with @LegalZoom to support small businesses. Make the season brighter by shopping local! #LegalZoomPartner pic.twitter.com/6pvoQpPMQJ – 5:05 PM
Proud to partner with @LegalZoom to support small businesses. Make the season brighter by shopping local! #LegalZoomPartner pic.twitter.com/6pvoQpPMQJ – 5:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Can confirm the Pelicans are waiving Daulton Hommes from his two-way contract, per source. Team is bringing in Jared Harper on a two-way deal up from Birmingham.
Keeps teams from poaching Harper with exception / 10-day deals. – 4:53 PM
Can confirm the Pelicans are waiving Daulton Hommes from his two-way contract, per source. Team is bringing in Jared Harper on a two-way deal up from Birmingham.
Keeps teams from poaching Harper with exception / 10-day deals. – 4:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans are signing Jared Harper to a two-way contract, as The Athletic first reported.
To make room for him, they are waiving Daulton Hommes, a source told @NOLAnews. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:51 PM
The Pelicans are signing Jared Harper to a two-way contract, as The Athletic first reported.
To make room for him, they are waiving Daulton Hommes, a source told @NOLAnews. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Big Easy basketball.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3STqP6dYiq – 4:30 PM
Big Easy basketball.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3STqP6dYiq – 4:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation has partnered with Toys for Tots to provide 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South in communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as children in the greater Birmingham, Alabama area.
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:09 PM
The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation has partnered with Toys for Tots to provide 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South in communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as children in the greater Birmingham, Alabama area.
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
Trade Targets for Every Western Conference Team
DAL (8:18)
DEN (13:19)
GSW (18:20)
HOU (29:53)
LAC (33:31)
LAL (39:23)
MEM (50:58)
MIN (54:55)
NOP (58:23)
OKC (1:03:50)
PHO (1:09:50)
🎧 https://t.co/bFzCUF19R1
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ihkg4SvWJx – 3:06 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
Trade Targets for Every Western Conference Team
DAL (8:18)
DEN (13:19)
GSW (18:20)
HOU (29:53)
LAC (33:31)
LAL (39:23)
MEM (50:58)
MIN (54:55)
NOP (58:23)
OKC (1:03:50)
PHO (1:09:50)
🎧 https://t.co/bFzCUF19R1
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ihkg4SvWJx – 3:06 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers injury report for Tuesday at the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/X9NtsBAdSk – 3:01 PM
Blazers injury report for Tuesday at the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/X9NtsBAdSk – 3:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Pelicans are signing guard Jared Harper to a two-way contract today, a source confirms to @HoopsRumors. New Orleans is waiving Daulton Hommes to create roster space, as first reported by @Emiliano Carchia. – 2:37 PM
The Pelicans are signing guard Jared Harper to a two-way contract today, a source confirms to @HoopsRumors. New Orleans is waiving Daulton Hommes to create roster space, as first reported by @Emiliano Carchia. – 2:37 PM