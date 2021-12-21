Bulls adding Ersan Ilyasova

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova on a 10-day hardship exemption, pending a physical and protocols, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me.
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Ersan Ilyasova signing 10-day hardship deal with the #Bulls per sources. (ESPN first.) I’m told the 34-year-old veteran is flying to Chicago for medicals right now. Ilyasova last played for the #Jazz last season, where he made 44 percent of his 3s in 17 games. – 3:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova on a 10-day hardship exemption, pending a physical and protocols, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me. – 2:11 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
It’s almost 2022 and I just spent a minute thinking about how I’d probably prefer DJ Wilson over Ersan Ilyasova as a Bucks COVID hardship signing pic.twitter.com/i778MAWYTT – 6:13 PM
