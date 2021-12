Celtics not really thinking about a Jaylen Brown trade?

Chris Mannix: There’s never really been, from what I’ve been able to gather any type of de-commitment from Jaylen Brown. He’s been frustrated. He’s been out of the lineup. And he’s only got one I think a couple of years left on his contract. The idea that they’re gonna move Jaylen Brown, I think it would take something huge. Like Damian Lillard level huge . -via Spotify / December 21, 2021