Celtics not really thinking about a Jaylen Brown trade?

Chris Mannix: There’s never really been much consideration given to trading Jaylen brown. What they’re concerned with within the Celtics is… Do they have the right pieces around these guys?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown’s 4th quarter 3 was the 600th of NBA career.
He’s the 7th Celtic to hit that milestone. pic.twitter.com/QbhZYQr6KW – 12:11 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown: “We made so many excused tonight. (gives a list of excuses) But who cares? You have to show up and be ready to play.” – 10:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown after another close Celtics loss: “If the question is do I still believe, 100%, regardless if anyone else does or not.” – 10:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on if Celtics can turn things around after 15-16 start: “I think we can still be a good team.” – 10:31 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown: “this is a game we definitely wish we could have back.” – 10:30 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown says his body is getting back to where it was before the season.
“It would feel a lot better if we had pulled out a win.” – 10:29 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown says the Celtics have to do a better job of “adjusting on the fly.” – 10:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on the Celtics late-game struggles: “Embiid made a lot of tough shots. But we had a lot of turnovers. Turnovers killed us.” – 10:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: 76ers 108, Celtics 103. Masterful performance by Joel Embiid, who had 41 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists while making every play his team needed late. Jaylen Brown had 30 points to lead the Celtics. – 10:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Big disagreement between Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter on what was supposed to happen on that last play. Embiid gets the steal on the deep pass and this game is over. Tough loss – 10:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 80, Sixers 75 at the end of the third. This is Boston’s largest lead of the game. Embiid (24 and 6), Curry (20 on 8-of-10 shooting) and Harris (21 and 7) are carrying Philly. Jaylen Brown got going for Boston in the third. Sixers had 6 turnovers in the period. – 9:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown with a nice steal. Couple of free throws to give Boston their first lead of the game. – 8:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers 51, Celtics 49 at halftime here in Boston. Predictably, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are carrying Philadelphia, scoring 45 points between them. Matisse Thybulle is the only other Sixers to make a FG. Jaylen Brown has 10 to lead a balanced Boston attack. – 8:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jaylen Brown ain’t shy tonight. Eight shots in nine minutes. Unfortunately he’s missed six. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Enes Freedom
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Danny Green
Matisse Thybulle
Seth Curry – 7:05 PM
Chris Mannix: There’s never really been, from what I’ve been able to gather any type of de-commitment from Jaylen Brown. He’s been frustrated. He’s been out of the lineup. And he’s only got one I think a couple of years left on his contract. The idea that they’re gonna move Jaylen Brown, I think it would take something huge. Like Damian Lillard level huge. -via Spotify / December 21, 2021
Keith Smith: Asked around the NBA about rumors Boston may be looking to move Jaylen Brown. One rival front office exec summed it up best: “Have you noticed those quotes are always from another team? That tells me a lot of people want to trade for him, but Boston has no desire to trade him.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / December 16, 2021
There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about the Celtics and whether it is “working,” leading to the idea that Jaylen Brown could be moved. Instead, two sources indicated that in recent talks the Celtics are focused on trying to add a third star to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. -via Action Network / December 16, 2021