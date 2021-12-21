Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Eddie Johnson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Paul George No. 19 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant with 1,828 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Chauncey Billups
Stephen Curry No. 58 in points now
Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 19,219 points. He’s now 18 away from Dwight Howard
Buddy Hield No. 60 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kyrie Irving with 1,274 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Mookie Blaylock
DeMar DeRozan No. 70 in points now
Moved ahead of Dolph Schayes with 18,448 points. He’s now 10 away from Mark Aguirre
DJ Augustin No. 75 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Starks with 1,223 three-pointers. He’s now 319 away from Tim Hardaway
Paul George No. 82 in steals now
Moved ahead of Grant Hill with 1,249 steals. He’s now 6 away from Terry Cummings
Rudy Gay No. 96 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,111 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from David Wesley
Nikola Vucevic No. 104 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Ray Scott with 7,156 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Dominique Wilkins
Derrick Favors No. 112 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Chris Kaman with 932 blocks. He’ws now tied with Chris Bosh
Andre Iguodala No. 112 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,072 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jae Crowder
Rudy Gobert No. 140 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of David West with 6,601 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Marc Gasol
Reggie Jackson No. 173 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Justin Holiday with 862 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Tolliver and Eric Piatkowski
Andre Iguodala No. 182 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob Love and Marques Johnson with 13,898 points. He’s now 12 away from Alvan Adams and Ron Harper
Tristan Thompson No. 183 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 5,976 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Andre Iguodala
Donovan Mitchell No. 185 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bruce Bowen and Eddie House with 819 three-pointers. Hw’s now tied with Jose Juan Barea
Enes Kanter No. 197 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Reggie Evans with 5,775 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Tom Sanders
Nikola Vucevic No. 204 in blocks now
Moved ahead of James Worthy with 627 blocks. He’s now tied with Tom Chambers
Danny Green No. 210 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Darko Milicic and Carmelo Anthony 615 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kevin Kunnert
Draymond Green No. 210 in steals now
Moved ahead of Darrell Griffith with 933 steals. He’s now tied with Jason Williams
Marcus Smart No. 222 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Keith Bogans with 716 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Charlie Villanueva
Mason Plumlee No. 234 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Brian Grant with 562 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Ed Davis
