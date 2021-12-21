USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Eddie Johnson and more

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Eddie Johnson and more

December 21, 2021

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Paul George No. 19 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant with 1,828 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Chauncey Billups

Stephen Curry No. 58 in points now

Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 19,219 points. He’s now 18 away from Dwight Howard

Buddy Hield No. 60 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kyrie Irving with 1,274 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Mookie Blaylock

DeMar DeRozan No. 70 in points now

Moved ahead of Dolph Schayes with 18,448 points. He’s now 10 away from Mark Aguirre

DJ Augustin No. 75 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of John Starks with 1,223 three-pointers. He’s now 319 away from Tim Hardaway

Paul George No. 82 in steals now

Moved ahead of Grant Hill with 1,249 steals. He’s now 6 away from Terry Cummings

Rudy Gay No. 96 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,111 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from David Wesley

Nikola Vucevic No. 104 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Ray Scott with 7,156 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Dominique Wilkins

Derrick Favors No. 112 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Chris Kaman with 932 blocks. He’ws now tied with Chris Bosh

Andre Iguodala No. 112 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,072 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jae Crowder

Rudy Gobert No. 140 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of David West with 6,601 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Marc Gasol

Reggie Jackson No. 173 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Justin Holiday with 862 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Tolliver and Eric Piatkowski

Andre Iguodala No. 182 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob Love and Marques Johnson with 13,898 points. He’s now 12 away from Alvan Adams and Ron Harper

Tristan Thompson No. 183 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 5,976 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Andre Iguodala

Donovan Mitchell No. 185 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bruce Bowen and Eddie House with 819 three-pointers. Hw’s now tied with Jose Juan Barea

Enes Kanter No. 197 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Reggie Evans with 5,775 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Tom Sanders

Nikola Vucevic No. 204 in blocks now

Moved ahead of James Worthy with 627 blocks. He’s now tied with Tom Chambers

Danny Green No. 210 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Darko Milicic and Carmelo Anthony 615 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kevin Kunnert

Draymond Green No. 210 in steals now

Moved ahead of Darrell Griffith with 933 steals. He’s now tied with Jason Williams

Marcus Smart No. 222 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Keith Bogans with 716 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Charlie Villanueva

Mason Plumlee No. 234 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Brian Grant with 562 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Ed Davis


Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA It’s amazing how Seth Curry ALWAYS gets back to the middle of the floor on these pick-and-rolls and dribble handoffs. Without fail. Everyone knows he wants to get middle and he still gets there. – 11:32 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Don’t look now, but the Vooch might be waking up. Good news for the Bulls, bad news for the rest of the East.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/12/…10:11 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann Seth Curry is shooting 61 percent on a high volume of mid-range jumpers this year. That’s a crazy level of efficiency. And while some looks are easy, he’s also making a ton of self-created, tough ones.
More in the last night’s observations: https://t.co/zXgT0Pza2P pic.twitter.com/inUrVYaMxi9:44 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Rudy Gobert last night:
✅ 23 PTS
✅ 21 REB
✅ 15-16 FT
Gobert is the first player in NBA history to average at least 15 PPG and 15 RPG while shooting 70% from the field through his first 30 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/nlSGPOQiaA9:41 AM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky I took a look at the leaderboards for the most trustworthy impact NBA metrics to determine which players should earn MVP votes.
11. Jimmy Butler

9. Donovan Mitchell

7. Chris Paul

5. Rudy Gobert

1. ???
Full list on @Jorge Sierra:
bit.ly/3EhYFLW #NBA9:11 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon If Steph Curry wants to play for Team USA, Steve Kerr says he can. But what if the new regime running American hoops decides to stop chasing the established stars, and go young? Like Ja Morant and Jarrett Allen? ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3028346/2021/1…8:15 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Paul George has 25 in return but also said he needs to see how his elbow feels on Tuesday after absorbing ‘couple stingers’ espn.com/nba/story/_/id…6:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Gobert, Bogdanovic put the Jazz back on winning track
NBA recap ⬇
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:48 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Otto Porter, Andre Iguodala and Damion Lee were big for the short-handed Warriors in win over Kings
Five observations theathletic.com/3028690/2021/1…2:56 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee How Maurice Harkless encouraged Buddy Hield in Kings’ loss to Warriors a day after their sideline spat
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…2:33 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson More to come, but for starters — Paul George returns, but Dejounte Murray, Spurs blow out Clippers ocregister.com/2021/12/20/pau…1:35 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba The Utah Jazz throw the ball to Rudy Gobert. Missed shots aren’t what they seem, and why Bojan Bogdanovic is important to this specific roster. Read the story on Utah’s win over Charlotte, here – theathletic.com/3028733/2021/1…1:23 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Paul George said weeks ago that opponents would continue to crash the offensive glass because they don’t respect the Clippers in transition (they rank third-worst in PPP in transition, btw). He said it again tonight.
“It’s just deflating,” George said. “We can’t rebound.” – 1:18 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Paul George said his elbow took a couple of hits today and he will see how it feels in the morning. Asked if he might have to miss time in the future due to his elbow injury, George said he isn’t sure. – 1:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Paul George explains that he had a sprained ligament in his elbow, but that he feels good.
As for the game: “You get games like that throughout the season.” Says team was lethargic, effort wasn’t there, energy wasn’t there.
You’ve heard this before. – 1:09 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Paul George said he had a sprained ligament in his right elbow, which had caused his five-game absence. – 1:09 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Paul George says he had a sprained ligament in his elbow: “I’ll be fine… I felt fine, didn’t overexert myself, let the game flow.” – 1:09 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Paul George said he had a sprained ligament in his elbow which kept him out for five games. He said he felt good in his return. – 1:08 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Gary Payton II on Andre Iguodala:
“I guess his vision gets better with age. He sees things that a lot of people don’t see.” – 12:47 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell GP2 on Iguodala: “I guess his vision gets better with age. He sees things a lot of people don’t see.” – 12:44 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Steve Kerr had high praise for Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/iInFOojCV912:32 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Paul George has passed Kobe Bryant for 19th on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goal list according to the Clippers. – 12:23 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Clippers say Paul George has passed Kobe for 19th on the career 3-pointer list. – 12:21 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Warriors 113, Kings 98. Buddy Hield (80), Tyrese Haliburton (79) and Harrison Barnes (77) logged a ton of minutes over the past two days. They’ll play the Clippers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center and then a much-needed three-day break. – 12:18 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors beat the Kings. They’re 25-6. Some veteran step up performances from Damion Lee (18 points on 7/8 FG), Otto Porter (12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks) and Andre Iguodala (10 points, 6 assists, +16). Sixteen more points for an aggressive Draymond Green. – 12:14 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The third quarter is over: Spurs 92, Clippers 65
I suppose the, uh, silver lining for Ty Lue in a game like this is that he won’t need to play Paul George a ton of minutes in his first game back. – 12:12 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater The highlight cap on a second straight great Andre Iguodala game (video via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/xCMc2SZCG312:11 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Asked how much more confident he is in Rudy Gobert at the line than he was years ago, “Donovan Mitchell replies, “No disrespect, but a lot. Because we’ve all seen the work he’s put in.” – 12:11 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee This game has gotten away from the Kings, but coming out of a timeout there was a moment between Maurice Harkless and Buddy Hield that looked like very healthy and instructive communication. – 12:08 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason Steph Curry in 4th Q: 15 pts
Kings in the 4th: 12 pts
Short-handed Kings look gassed late in the 4th Q on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. – 12:07 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC Steph Curry makes 30 points look so damn casual. – 12:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Paul George finally gets his first FT attempts with 8:51 left in third quarter.
Last month, George made 12/13 FTs in a game Spurs made only 5/7 FTs – 11:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA 6th triple for Buddy Hield. – 11:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gobert enters the media room wearing a customized robe. Said he couldn’t find a T-shirt. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GCihb4G3xw11:43 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Rudy Gobert taking after Deron Williams with the boxing robe.
🥊 🥊 pic.twitter.com/TwDj2uIHo111:43 PM

