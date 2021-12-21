Fred VanVleet enters COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
ICYMI….from @Raptors_PR Personnel update, Tuesday, Dec. 21 – Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have joined Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton in COVID protocols….#rtz #raptors – 11:52 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have 6 guards on their roster – 4 of them are in the COVID protocols (VanVleet, Trent, Banton, Flynn), 1 is hurt (Johnson) and 1 is in Slovenia.
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
official word from Raptors PR: “personnel update, Tuesday, Dec. 21 – Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have joined Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton in COVID protocols.” – 11:44 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per Raptors, Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have joined Siakam, Banton and Trent Jr. in health-and-safety protocols. – 11:42 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors confirm Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have joined Trent, Banton and Siakam in protocols. – 11:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors confirm that VanVleet and Flynn have joined Trent Jr., Siakam and Banton in health and safety protocols.
The team did not practice today either, just individual workouts. – 11:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have joined Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton in the league’s health and safety protocols. – 11:40 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have placed Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn in the health and safety protocols. They join Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton and Gary Trent Jr. – 11:35 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 11:32 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In non-End Times news, Fred VanVleet was a nominee for EC player of the week, which went to Jayson Tatum. – 3:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Here’s where Raps roster stands:
Active: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Birch (expected back this week), Achiuwa, Boucher, Yuta, Svi, Flynn, Bonga.
2-way (now no max NBA time): Champagnie, Johnson (INJ).
10-day: Goodwin.
Protocols: Siakam, Banton.
Away from team: Dragic. – 12:59 PM
