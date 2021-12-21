Hawks calling up Lance Stephenson?

Marc Stein: Lance Stephenson is being lined up by the Atlanta Hawks for an @nbagleague call-up from @NBAGrandRapids, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson got the call. He’s joining the Hawks on a 10-day contract, source confirms. @Marc Stein on it first.
It reunites Lance with coach Nate McMillan for a third time. As I often say, he’s misunderstood by those outside his team and appreciated by those on it. – 11:41 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lance Stephenson is getting a 10-day hardship deal with the Hawks, per @Marc Stein. pic.twitter.com/bMF5xAfk9M – 11:41 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm Lance Stephenson is getting a call-up with the Hawks, as @Marc Stein reported.
Stephenson had been a huge positive for Grand Rapids and Jason Terry. It was apparent when I talked to him a couple weeks ago how hungry he was to get back to the league. – 11:22 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:11 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Quality game from Lance Stephenson tonight: 20 pts (9-12 FG’s), 10 rebs, 4 asts. Have to think he’s on a lot of team’s short lists for a call-up right now.
– Petr Cornelie: 17 pts, 9 rebs
– Mario Chalmers: 4 pts (1-13 FG’s, 0-8 3FG’s)
– Shabazz Muhammad: 8 pts, 5 rebs – 7:59 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A Jose Alvarado vs. Lance Stephenson matchup is exactly what we needed for this G League game.
Competitive and certainly a little chippy. – 6:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold fall to G League Ignite 123-106
– Lance Stephenson: 20 pts, 5 rebs, 8 asts
– Nik Stauskas: 20 pts (2-5 3FG’s)
– Giorgi Bezhanishvili: 21 pts, 7 rebs
– Mario Chalmers: 13 pts, 6 fouls in 27 mins
– Shabazz Muhammad: 4 pts, 6 fouls in 16 mins – 11:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nine points in 15 first-half minutes for Mario Chalmers in front of scouts/executives in Vegas.
– Lance Stephenson: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
– Nik Stauskas: 12 pts (2-4 3FG’s), 3 asts
pic.twitter.com/MhevXJnmbP – 9:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold just tipped off vs. the G League Ignite in Vegas.
Gold is starting Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson, Nik Stauskas, Manny Camper and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. – 9:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Former lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad is joining @NBAGrandRapids for the @nbagleague Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say.
Muhammad thus teams with Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers and Coach Jason Terry against the G League Ignite tonight.
More: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:52 PM
