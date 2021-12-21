Ja Morant hurt by fan remarks

“Even during the game, I was running down the court and I heard some of my fans courtside tell me I need to sit back out. So, I just don’t understand what they wanted to get out of that. I feel like that just makes it worse.” Morant was clearly frustrated about the comments.
Source: Jonathan Concool @ basketballnews.com
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Desmond Bane said the idea that the Grizzlies are better without Ja Morant is “nonsense.”
Bane added: “I think everyone knows what kind of player he is: an All-Star. He hasn’t played in a month… He will be in Memphis as long as he wants to be.” basketballnews.com/stories/ja-mor… – 1:39 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ja Morant deserves better than this.
“I was running down the court and I heard some fans courtside tell me I need to sit back out… Normally when anybody says something negative about me, it fuels me. But tonight, the remarks from the fans actually hurt.”basketballnews.com/stories/ja-mor… – 12:38 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is frustrated by critics. Desmond Bane has his back.
“That’s nonsense,” he said. “There was something that popped up on my phone talking about, ‘trade Ja Morant.’ He will be in Memphis as long as he wants to be in Memphis. He is our franchise.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:10 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane said it’s “nonsense” for anyone to think that this team is better without Ja Morant.
And for anyone talking about trading Ja, Desmond said, “[Ja] will be in Memphis as long as he wants to be in Memphis…He’s our franchise, for sure.” – 11:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane said Ja Morant will be in Memphis as long as he wants to be in Memphis, “it’s his franchise” – 11:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane called Ja Morant a leader on this team whose footsteps they follow, and they all want to win bad. He also added that he carries the superstar burden well – 11:19 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“..I’m not concerned about the team. It’s just more me, mentally…”
-Ja Morant – 11:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant sounded disappointed after he said a fan was saying he should sit back out during the game. Also spoke about the mental aspect of coming back from a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/Yf8gbhrPmn – 11:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant said he doesn’t hunt shots, and he won’t do so to “get back the games he missed” — like others do – 11:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant called Dillon Brooks the “head of the snake” for this team with the energy that he provides — and he also praised his ability to score the way he does while guarding the other team’s best player – 11:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said tonight was frustrating. After missing 12 games, Ja said he was in his head a little and worried about trusting his knee. He also said that there were fans sitting courtside that told him to “go back out” which made it worse. – 11:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said there were Grizzlies fans telling him he should sit back out during the game today. He’s not sure why they said that, but was disappointed. – 11:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant said courtside fans told him to sit back out.
Come on, Memphis… – 11:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant said it’s frustrating getting back and losing to a team they lost by 73, and he’s still trusting his knee – 11:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is here for postgame. He said he was excited to get back, but still getting his legs under him. He’s feeling fine — “nothing like NBA basketball, you’ll get tired, but nothing concern of” – 11:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins thinks Ja Morant played well, and they played him in short spurts since he hasn’t played 5v5 in awhile. He said he expects them to get back and gel together – 10:40 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies really look off in so many areas – not shocking given the return of an influential player like Ja Morant, but they’ve communicated poorly on defense, don’t look organized on either end, just a mess of a game. First time in a while they’ve looked young. – 10:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Me watching that Ja Morant drive then kick to Desmond Bane for a 3 pic.twitter.com/DuBbcu5H4X – 10:07 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Ja Morant does happen to be a +7 tonight just FYI in case any narratives are floating around out there – 10:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
DON’T STOP THE PAAAARTY
Desmond Bane hits the layup, after Ja Morant does his best Trevon Diggs impersonation with that interception – 9:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant will the full court bounce pass to Xavier Tillman Sr.
I have no idea how he just did that. Absurd. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant gets his first bucket since his return, after a sweet layup past Robinson-Earl – 8:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies after missing 12 games with knee sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/20/ja-… – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson in for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the first subs of the game – 8:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ja Morant returning from injury the night he plays against Lu Dort is a ballersy move. pic.twitter.com/DgKTCbCSoV – 8:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After Ja Morant’s left knee sprain on Nov. 26, the 10-7 Mavs led SW Division runner-up Grizzlies (9-10) by 2 games.
As Morant returns tonight, Memphis (19-12) leads Dallas (14-15) by four games. – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant getting some 3’s up before the game tonight 🥷
Gametime decision 👀 pic.twitter.com/cAPjZJVJFb – 7:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I asked Taylor Jenkins how excited the team is to have Ja Morant back.
Like a true coach, he pointed out the Morant will be a game-time decision. – 6:23 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Per Taylor Jenkins, Ja Morant is your standard-issue “gametime decision,” but he seems likely to play tonight. – 6:21 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant is a game time decision. Coach Jenkins said he is trending in the right direction. – 6:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
After 12 games out, Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been updated to questionable for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. Morant has been recovering from a left knee sprain and a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:09 PM
“It’s a lot, man. I’m excited to be back and I’m thankful for my teammates because they have tried to keep my spirits up and tell me not to worry about what people say. But, it’s hard not to see that stuff,” Morant said, per Hill. “I mean, it’s easy when I see it, but when I’m running down the court midgame and hear it from the people that were chanting ‘M-V-P’ a while ago, it’s frustrating. -via basketballnews.com / December 21, 2021
“I’m just frustrated. Normally — y’all have seen it — when anybody says something negative about me, it fuels me. But, tonight, the remarks from the fans actually hurt. I’m going to do what I normally do and bounce back and I’m very excited for this next game.” -via Daily Memphian / December 21, 2021
“It’s nonsense,” Bane said. “People just want something to talk about. At the end of the day, they want something to talk about and Ja is an easy target because he’s the best player on the team and an All-Star in his third year. -via Daily Memphian / December 21, 2021