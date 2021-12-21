Kentavious Caldwell-Pope enters health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says KCP tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday evening. The Wizards just recently returned from a West Coast road trip. – 12:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered coronavirus protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. says. Test was yesterday evening. – 12:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A chatty referee and “butter;” there were some interesting backstories to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s big fourth-quarter shot to beat the Jazz last night. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 2:23 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Tonight we ran offense with a lot of pace — moving the ball side to side. Our pace on offense was tremendous tonight.
– KCP – 12:23 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said he wasn’t aware of the shot clock on the Neto/Mitchell jumpball late in the 4th. He got the ball and heard the Wizards’ bench yelling ‘butter!’ to tell him he needed to shoot. So, he did. – 12:20 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards end an otherwise dour road trip on a high…. note with a 109-103 win over the Jazz in Salt Lake.
Beal had a new season-high with 37 points. KCP came up with a big 3 late, Neto & Avdija big off the bench. But nothing was more important than that defense. – 11:40 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Disagree a little with my guy Drew Gooden. Wasn’t a must-win for the Wizards. But it was a must-compete. They competed, and got the upset in Utah – with a crazy 3 by KCP to seal it. – 11:30 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
KCP ENDS THE UTAH JAZZ AT THE BUZZER!
pic.twitter.com/brRfS1Kbwm – 11:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Huge shot by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Shot clock ticking down, 11.6 seconds left, contested. Wiz lead 108-103. Donovan Mitchell was in disbelief. pic.twitter.com/FLEkybAGfS – 11:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan improbably loses the jump-ball tip to Neto, then KCP buries a gigantic 3 to beat the shot clock. Jazz down 108-103 with 11.6 seconds to go. Headed for a 2nd consecutive loss. – 11:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Welp. The Jazz don’t secure the tap. And then KCP hits the 911 three. The Jazz trail 108-103, and are about to lose another home game. Maybe they should just stay on the road for the remainder of the schedule – 11:26 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Wow, oh wow. Donovan lost the tip against Neto (!!!) and then KCP nails the dagger three with 11.6 seconds left, beating the shot clock. – 11:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 56, Jazz 53 thanks to a more organized quarter than the Wiz have played in a long time.
Beal: 20p
KCP: 10p
Avdija: 8p – 10:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Two Jazz players rotate to the same guy, and two Wiz passes later, KCP drills a wiiiiiiiiiide-open 3. JAzz are just in total disarray right now. – 9:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Considering that the Jazz made 6 of their 11 3-point tries in the first quarter, the Wizards are fortunate to trail only 33-27. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 13 points. Bradley Beal and KCP have seven points apiece for Washington. – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Good start for the Jazz — shots are going in, they’re contesting looks on the other end, running back in transition and/or Euro-fouling. And so, an early 17-7 lead over the Wizards. Non-spewing Don with a quick 10p on 4-5 FGs. KCP has all 7 Washington points. – 9:18 PM
