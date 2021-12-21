Luka Doncic back on Thursday?

Tim MacMahon: Mavs hope Luka Doncic will return Thursday vs. Bucks. Jason Kidd said Doncic has worked on conditioning as much as possible during five-game absence, but it’a been difficult due to sore ankle and lack of practice.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs hope Luka Doncic will return Thursday vs. Bucks. Jason Kidd said Doncic has worked on conditioning as much as possible during five-game absence, but it’a been difficult due to sore ankle and lack of practice. – 6:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kidd if there is consideration to keeping injured players like Doncic and Porzingis away from the team and, yes, in fact, Kidd says players who aren’t playing tonight will be sent home and won’t sit on the bench. Taking all precautions possible to prevent COVID spread. – 6:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Porzingis vs MIN. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas. Mavs hoping Doncic can make it back for Thu vs MIL – 6:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said. – 6:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis will not play, Kidd says. Doncic is progressing and the hope is he’ll play Thursday vs. Bucks. – 6:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka moonlighting as Uncle Dirk, again:
He surprised nearly 200 kids at a children’s hospital in his Ljubljana hometown with Christmas gifts, including stuffed animals, headphones, Jordan Brand gear, signed photos and a personal video.
(📸 credit: Medimat) pic.twitter.com/Otv6rkOGIQ – 1:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
In the preseason, Luka Doncic was the MVP favorite. Now he’s barely in the conversation.
One factor: @David Thorpe just watched every one of Luka’s turnovers, and the diagnosis is arrogance. truehoop.com/p/lukas-sloppy… – 10:58 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kleber joins protocols; Mavs scramble for help, potentially setting up awkward reunion for Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:43 PM
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said that in addition to being out tonight vs. Lakers, Luka Doncic will not travel with Mavs this weekend to Minnesota. Staying back with training staff to keep rehabbing. Sterling Brown, WCS also still out tonight. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 15, 2021
Tim MacMahon: Mavs announce that Luka Doncic will miss third straight game due to left ankle soreness. Mavs are 2-4 without Doncic this season after back-to-back wins over Thunder and Hornets. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 14, 2021
Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will miss both ends of this back-to-back. Said they’ll see how he feels for Wednesday’s game. -via Twitter @ESefko / December 12, 2021