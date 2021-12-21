Michael Malone: Jamal Murray not close to returning

Michael Singer: Michael Malone says on @AltitudeSR that Jamal Murray is still “a ways away.” Said he doesn’t want any fans thinking Murray will be back in January or February. Organization has gone to lengths not to put pressure on him. There remains no timeline on Murray’s return.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says on @AltitudeSR that Jamal Murray is still “a ways away.”
Said he doesn’t want any fans thinking Murray will be back in January or February.
Organization has gone to lengths not to put pressure on him. There remains no timeline on Murray’s return. – 3:41 PM
Michael Malone says on @AltitudeSR that Jamal Murray is still “a ways away.”
Said he doesn’t want any fans thinking Murray will be back in January or February.
Organization has gone to lengths not to put pressure on him. There remains no timeline on Murray’s return. – 3:41 PM
More on this storyline
TJ McBride: Jamal Murray is out warming up before tip off as usual. He looks strong and seems like he is right on schedule — if not ahead of schedule — at this time for his return from his ACL tear. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / December 13, 2021
Chris Vernon on Jamal Murray’s potential return: I ran into somebody last night that would know, and they told me February for Jamal (Murray). -via Spotify / December 13, 2021
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray walked in with Michael Malone during his pregame press conference. Jamal: “Play me.” Malone: “Don’t tempt me.” -via Twitter @msinger / November 21, 2021