Michael Malone: Jamal Murray not close to returning

Michael Singer: Michael Malone says on @AltitudeSR that Jamal Murray is still “a ways away.” Said he doesn’t want any fans thinking Murray will be back in January or February. Organization has gone to lengths not to put pressure on him. There remains no timeline on Murray’s return.
Source: Twitter @msinger

Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says on @AltitudeSR that Jamal Murray is still “a ways away.”
Said he doesn’t want any fans thinking Murray will be back in January or February.
Organization has gone to lengths not to put pressure on him. There remains no timeline on Murray’s return. – 3:41 PM
Jamal Murray @BeMore27
The work now will show later 🌟 – 11:09 AM
Jamal Murray @BeMore27
I just wanna play again man damn.. – 10:50 PM

TJ McBride: Jamal Murray is out warming up before tip off as usual. He looks strong and seems like he is right on schedule — if not ahead of schedule — at this time for his return from his ACL tear. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / December 13, 2021
Chris Vernon on Jamal Murray’s potential return: I ran into somebody last night that would know, and they told me February for Jamal (Murray). -via Spotify / December 13, 2021

