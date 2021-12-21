Nets expecting Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated eventually?

Chris Mannix: The conversations I’ve had with people in Brooklyn… what they are hoping for is Kyrie’s back, he’s in the facility, he’s around Durant, he’s around Harden, he’s around his teammates, and he comes around the next month or so to getting vaccinated.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The podcast is up and running, folks.
This week’s guest, the incomparable @MokeHamilton
We discuss:
* The joys and challenges of being a dad
* Julius Randle’s lack of effort defensively
* The Kyrie Irving saga in Brooklyn
tommybeer.substack.com/p/guest-for-de… – 11:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The latest edition of this week’s NBA mailbag: Why the NBA has no plans to pause the season despite increased COVID-19 cases & my disappointment that the Nets allowed Kyrie Irving back as a part-time player on.nba.com/33DG0xC – 10:47 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: The NBA’s growing COVID concerns, the Nets pivot on Kyrie, Cleveland’s startling rise, Boston’s commitment to its two young stars, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:15 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s planned return to the #Nets is complicated nypost.com/2021/12/20/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:02 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets not committing to using Kyrie Irving as part-time player rest of season nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/20/net… – 2:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today’s newsletter is live!
* The hypocrisy of Nets Sean Marks & Joe Tsai’s statements Friday vs. their sentiments when it was initially announced Irving would not be welcome in Brooklyn
* The state of Covid worldwide and its impact on the game we love
tommybeer.substack.com/p/omicrons-imp… – 12:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Nets bring back Kyrie Irving
🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters!
🏀 Weekend Recap
🔊 siriusxm-nba-radio.simplecast.com/episodes/tsl-1… – 11:43 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
I joined @NBATV to discuss when Kyrie Irving could return, what his impact could mean for Kevin Durant and James Harden, and more with host @JaredSGreenberg. youtube.com/watch?v=Dr2gD4… – 11:18 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
COVID’s impact on sports this week:🤯~Postponed games, Kyrie’s return & going right into protocols,etc. @RayLucas06 joins us @fox5ny #SportsXtra to discuss, share details on @NFLAlumni #vaccination event & his own family’s vax hesitancy initially. YES, we also talk Wilson & #Jets pic.twitter.com/ZoFYf0xj9i – 9:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
I’ll be on @NBATV to discuss the expected return of Kyrie Irving, plus Kevin Durant, James Harden, and more on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:10 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/ukjtbF0Ykt – 7:00 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 47 is live 📢
This week we chat the great @NBA covid implosion, Kyrie welcomed back with wins needed, get into the @NBL and that loss by Sydney and close out with the usual Fact or Fake News.
New ep link 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/pZ8OG27W5X – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
COLUMN: The Nets have put Kyrie Irving in harm’s way, but by opting against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving brought this risk on himself. For @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night’s game, Steve Nash and Sean Marks explained the decision to bring back Kyrie Irving as COVID continues to ravage the Nets’ roster. theathletic.com/3024888/2021/1… – 9:18 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As KD and Kyrie join 8 Nets in protocols, Sean Marks explains why Kyrie is back: “Environment’s changed. COVID has done a number on the team and on society in general.” Marks says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie yet on if he might get vaccinated down the road espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills on the idea of Kyrie Irving coming back for road games: “It’ll be great. It feels like we’re kind of dropping like flies at the moment, so any help we can get.” #Nets
(S/o to @Alex Schiffer for the question) – 10:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills on Kyrie Irving returning to the team: “It feels like we’re are kind of dropping like flies at the moment. Any help we can get.” – 10:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I have not talked to Kyrie about vaccination status. I don’t think that’s being appropriate right now. I mean the times I’ve gone to see him these are about forming bonds and forming friendships. And having conversations about family….”
Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving’s return pic.twitter.com/SPuaBLt41m – 7:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
With 10 Nets in health and safety protocols and Kevin Durant’s heavy workload, Sean Marks acknowledges the obvious: The circumstances when they made the decision to keep Kyrie Irving away aren’t the circumstances anymore. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f19f8b… – 7:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have ten players in the protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Nic Claxton is out with a sore wrist. #magic #nba – 7:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I have not talked to Kyrie about vaccination status. I don’t think that’s being appropriate right now. I mean the times I’ve gone to see him these are about forming bonds and forming friendships.”
–#Nets GM Sean Marks – 6:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets now have 10 players in the protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Nic Claxton is also sitting out tonight with wrist soreness. That’s 11 players who won’t be available tonight against Orlando. – 6:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think the odds of him having something difficult or catastrophic happen are small but yeah this virus concerns me in every corner and aspect of its short life so far, thats a concern but it’s also a concern for the vaccinated….”
– #Nets Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving return pic.twitter.com/bok4sKLXg5 – 6:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think the odds of him having something difficult or catastrophic happen are small but yeah this virus concerns me in every corner and aspect of its short life so far, thats a concern but it’s also a concern for the vaccinated as well…”
-Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving – 6:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s return: “I’m excited to have Kyrie back. He’s an incredible player, no matter what capacity. We’ll incorporate him in. It’s a positive for our group.” pic.twitter.com/TwCauiSl6s – 6:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sean Marks wouldnt answer whether Kyrie will be a part time player after others return from protocols because, he said, that’s “hypothetical.” – 5:58 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Steve Nash says the Nets’ initial decision on Kyrie Irving stemmed from the impact on continuity Irving’s differing home/road status would have had on the team. “Continuity’s out the window now,” Nash said pregame, citing the team’s brutal stretch of injuries. – 5:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“The environment has changed. COVID has done a number on the team and on society in general. That’s certainly changed, managing our overall player load, that’s something we’ve gotta be aware of…”
-Nets Sean Marks answers what’s changed where now regarding Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/ADCHolgzig – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks and Steve Nash say the same thing: Nets decided not to incorporate Kyrie Irving at the beginning of the season for “continuity” reasons, but both say “continuity has been thrown out the window.” – 5:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash: “Excited to have Kyrie back… frankly continuity has been thrown out the window with COVID, injuries… we are putting an extra strain on a lot of guys. He can help us there and his talent is an unusual resource that we can lean on to help us navigate the season” – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash: “Excited to have Kyrie back… frankly continuity has been thrown out the window with COVID, injuries… we are putting an extra strain on a lot of guys. He can help us there and his talent is an unusual resource that we can lean on to help us navigate the season” – 5:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says obviously he’s excited to have Kyrie Irving back. Adds that the Nets decided not to let him play with continuity in mind at first but that idea of continuity has been thrown out the window. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash echoes Sean Marks saying “continuity is out in the window,” in what changed with Kyrie Irving’s status. – 5:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sean Marks added he believes Kyrie Irving is in good shape but that there will be a ramp up when he is allowed back on the floor. – 5:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sean Marks says the Nets have not seen Kyrie Irving on the court yet and they don’t know what shape he is in yet because he hasn’t been on the floor with the team yet. – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving: “There’s obviously going to be a ramp-up.” – 5:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he isn’t worried about the what-ifs that could come from Irving rejoining the team, including the negative ones. Said it’s the best decision that the team could have right now. – 5:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think our objective here is to win. At the end of the day we’re sitting here faced with a roster that has been decimated…. this is the best decision at this juncture right now with what we’re dealing with.”
Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving – 5:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says the Nets are not concerned with a potential negative impact Kyrie Irving can have on the Nets. The Nets have the No. 1 seed in the East and a top defense, but Marks says bringing Kyrie back can only benefit the basketball team. I agree. – 5:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sean Marks says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving yet about whether he is open to getting vaccinated down the road. He says that conversations with Irving about that could happen later when he is in the fold. – 5:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says “we all” understand the implications of Kyrie Irving not being vaccinated and returning to the team amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. I would have to assume “we all” includes Kyrie himself. – 5:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says he has not talked to Irving about his vaccination status. Expects to have those in the future with Irving back in the fold. – 5:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving about his vaccination status. – 5:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So I’m confused. Marks says that the fact COVID has gotten worse has something to do with the fact they are bringing back an unvaccinated Kyrie back. pic.twitter.com/pzRMNm8NVz – 5:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Marks said testing for players to return varies by situation. He declines to elaborate on what it would take testing wise for Irving to return – 5:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says load management played a role in the decision to allow Kyrie Irving to play part-time: “The overall environment has changed as we’ve all known, drastically. … Managing our overall player load, that’s something we’ve got to be aware of.” – 5:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says the environment changing so much has impacted their decision on Kyrie Irving. At one point they valued continuity but now that idea may be out the window. – 5:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On bringing Kyrie back, Sean Marks says “the environment has changed. COVID has done a number on the team and society in general.” – 5:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I checked with the league, and Kyrie Irving does not need consecutive negative COVID tests on 5 straight days.
He only needs negative tests 2 days in a row to join the Nets as a part-time player, even if unvaxxed.
Everything explained for @NYDNSports:
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Enter Covid Protocols As Brooklyn Nets Now Have 9 Players In Protocols via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 1:49 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 1:31 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Summary of Kyrie attempting to return to the Nets pic.twitter.com/HuBawD059R – 1:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Got some clarity from the Nets: Kyrie Irving would not have entered the health and safety protocols if he was merely testing to return to the team. He has returned a positive or inconclusive test, which requires 5 days of consecutive negative tests for unvaccinated players. – 1:21 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Unvaccinated players must enter protocols if they are a close contact. Doesn’t necessarily mean Kyrie has COVID. He could have just been hanging out with someone who does have it. Maybe a teammate. Maybe someone else who went into protocols today. – 1:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving will be eligible to resume basketball activities on Dec. 23 if he posts five consecutive negative COVID-19 tests. – 1:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Kyrie Irving has entered health and safety protocols. Per ESPN, Irving will need five consecutive days of negative tests in order to re-join team practices. – 1:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets’ place Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving in COVID health, safety protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/18/net… – 12:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Nets say Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:54 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
From the Nets: Kyrie Irving in health and safety protocols. He couldn’t have played tonight anyway. Needed to return five consecutive years before rejoining team, per league health and safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/N8QQo9joVF – 12:50 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Nets say – 12:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving has entered health and safety protocols – 12:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been placed in health and safety protocols, team says. – 12:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. – 12:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie Irving is now listed as out due to health and safety protocols. – 12:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. – 12:46 PM
Salman Ali: The entire Rockets roster got their booster shots, Stephen Silas confirms. -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / December 18, 2021
Kyrie Irving’s return to the court — unvaccinated and part-time — is as seismic as it is controversial. The Nets aren’t naïve to that. But Nets owner Joe Tsai told The Post they’re not trying to champion a cause. They’re trying to be champions. And letting Irving play — even if it’s just on the road — gets them closer. “We’re trying to be practical. And I’ve always said I don’t want to make this a political issue,” Tsai told The Post by phone Friday night. “My only religion is to win games and win the championship. That’s where we are.” -via New York Post / December 18, 2021
But now after seeing the roster decimated and Irving expressing a desire to return, Tsai and Marks brought him back — with Durant and Harden on board. “So I think a lot of people that are either pro-vax or anti-vax people are mad at me for taking one stance or the other. But I have said from the very beginning I’m not taking this as a political thing,” Tsai told The Post. “I’m doing this to help the Brooklyn Nets win a championship. That’s the thinking.” -via New York Post / December 18, 2021