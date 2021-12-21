Nik Stauskas thrilled by contract with the Raptors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold fall to G League Ignite 123-106
– Lance Stephenson: 20 pts, 5 rebs, 8 asts
– Nik Stauskas: 20 pts (2-5 3FG’s)
– Giorgi Bezhanishvili: 21 pts, 7 rebs
– Mario Chalmers: 13 pts, 6 fouls in 27 mins
– Shabazz Muhammad: 4 pts, 6 fouls in 16 mins – 11:11 PM
Grand Rapids Gold fall to G League Ignite 123-106
– Lance Stephenson: 20 pts, 5 rebs, 8 asts
– Nik Stauskas: 20 pts (2-5 3FG’s)
– Giorgi Bezhanishvili: 21 pts, 7 rebs
– Mario Chalmers: 13 pts, 6 fouls in 27 mins
– Shabazz Muhammad: 4 pts, 6 fouls in 16 mins – 11:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nine points in 15 first-half minutes for Mario Chalmers in front of scouts/executives in Vegas.
– Lance Stephenson: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
– Nik Stauskas: 12 pts (2-4 3FG’s), 3 asts
pic.twitter.com/MhevXJnmbP – 9:56 PM
Nine points in 15 first-half minutes for Mario Chalmers in front of scouts/executives in Vegas.
– Lance Stephenson: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
– Nik Stauskas: 12 pts (2-4 3FG’s), 3 asts
pic.twitter.com/MhevXJnmbP – 9:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold just tipped off vs. the G League Ignite in Vegas.
Gold is starting Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson, Nik Stauskas, Manny Camper and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. – 9:04 PM
Grand Rapids Gold just tipped off vs. the G League Ignite in Vegas.
Gold is starting Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson, Nik Stauskas, Manny Camper and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. – 9:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
It’s the highly touted G League Ignite against the @NBAGrandRapids Superteam starring Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, Nik Stauskas and the freshly signed Shabazz Mohammad — and coached by Jason Terry — here at the @nbagleague Showcase in Las Vegas. Let’s hoop … pic.twitter.com/QvHnPGNgyQ – 9:03 PM
It’s the highly touted G League Ignite against the @NBAGrandRapids Superteam starring Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, Nik Stauskas and the freshly signed Shabazz Mohammad — and coached by Jason Terry — here at the @nbagleague Showcase in Las Vegas. Let’s hoop … pic.twitter.com/QvHnPGNgyQ – 9:03 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Last game of this trip for me: Ignite taking on a Grand Rapids team featuring a slew of NBA vets including Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, Nik Stauskas and Shabazz Muhammad. Should be an interesting test for the young guys. pic.twitter.com/Ndyd19yaiX – 8:52 PM
Last game of this trip for me: Ignite taking on a Grand Rapids team featuring a slew of NBA vets including Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, Nik Stauskas and Shabazz Muhammad. Should be an interesting test for the young guys. pic.twitter.com/Ndyd19yaiX – 8:52 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Nik Stauskas had interest from several teams, I’m told, but was overjoyed at landing with the Raptors out of Grand Rapids. -via Twitter @msinger / December 20, 2021
Marc Stein: Toronto is calling up Nik Stauskas of @NBAGrandRapids from the @nbagleague, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 20, 2021
The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, announced today its 2021-22 training camp roster. The 14-man roster includes NBA Veteran Lance Stephenson, former University of Michigan Wolverine Nik Stauskas, and Denver Nuggets two-way player Petr Cornelie. The team is coached by NBA Champion Jason Terry. -via Grand Rapids Drive / October 28, 2021