USA Today Sports

Nik Stauskas thrilled by contract with the Raptors

Nik Stauskas thrilled by contract with the Raptors

Main Rumors

Nik Stauskas thrilled by contract with the Raptors

December 21, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold fall to G League Ignite 123-106
– Lance Stephenson: 20 pts, 5 rebs, 8 asts
– Nik Stauskas: 20 pts (2-5 3FG’s)
– Giorgi Bezhanishvili: 21 pts, 7 rebs
– Mario Chalmers: 13 pts, 6 fouls in 27 mins
– Shabazz Muhammad: 4 pts, 6 fouls in 16 mins – 11:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nine points in 15 first-half minutes for Mario Chalmers in front of scouts/executives in Vegas.
– Lance Stephenson: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
– Nik Stauskas: 12 pts (2-4 3FG’s), 3 asts
pic.twitter.com/MhevXJnmbP9:56 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold just tipped off vs. the G League Ignite in Vegas.
Gold is starting Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson, Nik Stauskas, Manny Camper and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. – 9:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
It’s the highly touted G League Ignite against the @NBAGrandRapids Superteam starring Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, Nik Stauskas and the freshly signed Shabazz Mohammad — and coached by Jason Terry — here at the @nbagleague Showcase in Las Vegas. Let’s hoop … pic.twitter.com/QvHnPGNgyQ9:03 PM

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Last game of this trip for me: Ignite taking on a Grand Rapids team featuring a slew of NBA vets including Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, Nik Stauskas and Shabazz Muhammad. Should be an interesting test for the young guys. pic.twitter.com/Ndyd19yaiX8:52 PM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: Toronto is calling up Nik Stauskas of @NBAGrandRapids from the @nbagleague, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 20, 2021

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home