Pacers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (13-18) play against the Miami Heat (13-13) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 21, 2021
Indiana Pacers 45, Miami Heat 68 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A pretty good half, if we say so ourselves. pic.twitter.com/w3eY3sr6f9 – 8:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Turns out the Heat have the best 3-point shooting team in the league sitting on its bench. – 8:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will not return tonight. – 8:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
HT: Heat lead the Pacers 68-45.
Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 18. Miami is 11 for 24 from 3. – 8:31 PM
HT: Heat lead the Pacers 68-45.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 68, Pacers 45. Duncan Robinson with 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting on threes. Heat shooting 11 of 24 on threes as a team. Miami playing without three starters in Adebayo, Butler and Tucker. – 8:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 68, Pacers 45 at half. Heat 11 of 24 on 3s. Robinson with 18 points. Lowry with seven assists, five rebounds, six points. Herro 11 points. – 8:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Another Duncan 3, we’ll take that thank you pic.twitter.com/UUsdKnJSXD – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven’s rebounding continues to make a difference. He has six rebounds in 12 minutes tonight. – 8:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon is OUT for the game. Sore right Achilles again.
He hasn’t played since the first quarter and isn’t on the bench. – 8:27 PM
Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon is OUT for the game. Sore right Achilles again.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson just split a double team on the catch and drove in for a layup. He has 18 points. – 8:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson with seven straight points. A 3-pointer and two layups. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson up to 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting on threes. Heat is 11 of 22 from deep as a team. – 8:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry was grabbing at his knee but appears to be OK. Sitting on the bench during the break and staying in the game. pic.twitter.com/FGCdv1zaXx – 8:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If you told me Kyle Lowry had 2 points and Tyler Herro was 3 of 10 at this point in the game, I wouldn’t believe that they’re up 23
Everybody is stepping up big – 8:23 PM
If you told me Kyle Lowry had 2 points and Tyler Herro was 3 of 10 at this point in the game, I wouldn’t believe that they’re up 23
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Miami’s formula tonight, in addition to shooting a bunch of 3s, is winning the hustle stats. So far they are doing both. – 8:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
I’m old enough to remember Erik Spoelstra being asked about his zone defense pregame and he said, “I don’t know if we’ll use it tonight. It depends on what the game is going to call for.”
Then they started the game in it. And have held the Pacers to 10 FGs in the first 20mins. – 8:22 PM
I’m old enough to remember Erik Spoelstra being asked about his zone defense pregame and he said, “I don’t know if we’ll use it tonight. It depends on what the game is going to call for.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry now one assist from tying Jerry West for 32nd on the NBA all-time list. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro has those fresh legs tonight after a week away from game action. – 8:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Midway through the second quarter, Miami has nine 3’s and Indiana has nine field goals, which is a fine formula from the Heat point of view. – 8:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just a disappointing half by the Pacers. Not following the scouting report (outscored by 21 from 3), getting beat to rebounds and loose balls. And then the offense is sputtering along.
Offense needs a jolt and their defense isn’t helping. 0 fast-break points. – 8:14 PM
Just a disappointing half by the Pacers. Not following the scouting report (outscored by 21 from 3), getting beat to rebounds and loose balls. And then the offense is sputtering along.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro already with 10 points and four assists in 11 minutes in his return from injury. – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat currently outscoring the Pacers 24-6 on threes. Heat ahead 44-26, as a result. – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro’s mom and dad are here to witness this dunk pic.twitter.com/2RtUYlv82Q – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro being 1 for 5 from the field so far is why box score watching never tells the full story
Man he’s been active on both ends the last few minutes – 8:06 PM
Tyler Herro being 1 for 5 from the field so far is why box score watching never tells the full story
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
oh hai Tyler Herro
dunk, wrap-around pass to dedmon, pacers timeout. Heat lead 39-24. – 8:05 PM
oh hai Tyler Herro
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Marcus Garrett enters. Every available Heat player now has seen action other than Udonis Haslem. – 8:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We can talk about Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus all providing great minutes and fighting for a long term rotation spot
But Strus’ play feels to be the most sustainable at this moment – 8:01 PM
We can talk about Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus all providing great minutes and fighting for a long term rotation spot
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat outscored the Pacers by 13 in the 7:23 KZ Okpala was on the floor. – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: The Heat lead the Pacers 33-21. Of 22 total shots, Miami has taken 12 3s and made seven (58.3%). Duncan Robinson (12), Kyle Lowry (10) and KZ Okpala (13) all in double figures.
You’ll know if the Heat won this game by looking at the 3FG% line in the box score. – 8:00 PM
End 1Q: The Heat lead the Pacers 33-21. Of 22 total shots, Miami has taken 12 3s and made seven (58.3%). Duncan Robinson (12), Kyle Lowry (10) and KZ Okpala (13) all in double figures.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I talked about in my last breakdown, that screen slip into the wing three is Max Strus’ shot
The difference is when a Tyler Herro is the on-ball threat, the space gets bigger for him – 7:59 PM
As I talked about in my last breakdown, that screen slip into the wing three is Max Strus’ shot
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 33, Pacers 21 at end of one. Heat 7 of 12 on 3s. Robinson 8 points for Heat. Lowry 4 rebounds, 4 assists. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Pacers 21. Short-handed Heat again relying on the three-pointer, shooting 7 of 12 from deep. – 7:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Dewayne Dedmon has been awesome defensively early on. Doing a lot as the only true big in these lineups. – 7:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with pretty good street-clothes lineup on the bench tonight: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo. (Caleb Martin away from team in protocols.) – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s group of five injured players — Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker — on the Heat’s bench supporting their teammates tonight. – 7:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Miami has made six of its first 10 3s in the game.
Ten of its first 15 shots are 3s.
Heat lead the Pacers 24-17 with 4:02 left in the first. – 7:48 PM
Miami has made six of its first 10 3s in the game.
Ten of its first 15 shots are 3s.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker donated more than 200 pairs of shoes & 300 toys and gifts to kids in Miami yesterday, through a partnership with @FootLocker. pic.twitter.com/MOBVi8KmJ8 – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat is 6 of 10 on threes through the first 7:58 of the game and leads Pacers 24-17. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First three players off the Heat’s bench: KZ Okpala, Omer Yurtseven and Tyler Herro. – 7:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching transition guys take an unorthodox shot because Lowry is awaiting the charge is always fun – 7:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Is Dewayne Dedmon the Heat’s best three-point shooter? My column: – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s first nine points come on one 3-pointer apiece by Vincent, Strus, Robinson. All six of the Heat’s first six shots have been threes. – 7:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This starting lineup is intended to space out the floor against Indiana, rather than try to match up with size. Miami’s first five shots have all been 3s. – 7:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat in zone to start the game, as expected without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker. – 7:33 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Today’s lunch included these three guys: George McGinnis, John Ritter and Steve Downing. They were sophomore starters at Indiana University 51 years ago and teammates on the 1969 Indiana All-Star team. They found plenty to talk about. pic.twitter.com/ZTXzwBn3UR – 7:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is on the court with his teammates going through warmups, in case you’re wondering. Herro is back after missing the last three games. – 7:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler is back and a new addition to the starting 5. See what else is brewing as we near tipoff vs the Pacers ⬇️
gohe.at/3qh1MyT – 7:15 PM
Tyler is back and a new addition to the starting 5. See what else is brewing as we near tipoff vs the Pacers ⬇️
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first 5️⃣ on the floor
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/OehCfZUDgC – 7:13 PM
first 5️⃣ on the floor
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro is on the court for pregame warmups, so that settles that. Had missed previous three games with quad contusion. – 7:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s replacement power forward? Step on down Max Strus.
Strus starting tonight in place of P.J. Tucker, alongside Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent, although Robinson just might be cast as the defensive power forward (or a lot of zone). – 7:07 PM
The Heat’s replacement power forward? Step on down Max Strus.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting in place of P.J. Tucker tonight. Threes, threes and more threes! – 7:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Starting for the Heat tonight: Lowry, Vincent, Strus, Robinson, Dedmon – 7:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now that’s quite the surprise
Max Strus enters the starting lineup
Not that Tyler Herro continues off the bench, since I expected Gabe to stay, but the fact that they’re comfortable going this small against that Indiana front-court – 7:04 PM
Now that’s quite the surprise
Max Strus enters the starting lineup
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ready for his first game in South Beach 🏝
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/W8Y8mgFiv9 – 6:53 PM
ready for his first game in South Beach 🏝
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris drilling pregame on the main court with assistant coach Anthony Carter. Morris remains out due to whiplash. – 6:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Markieff Morris again warming up before tonight’s Heat game. pic.twitter.com/yO71oF1gGK – 6:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Miami:
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/oFJa1YLY4b – 6:39 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Miami:
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Zylan Cheatham will not be available to play tonight vs. Pacers. He has yet to sign his contract with the Heat, but is expected to tomorrow. – 6:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is available tonight, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. – 6:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
When asked if PJ Tucker’s injury is a day-to-day or week-to-week situation, Spo said: “We’ll have to wait and see.” – 5:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on PJ Tucker’s injury update, “We’ll have to see. He’s feeling better. We’ll continue to evaluate him everyday.”
@5ReasonsSports – 5:51 PM
Erik Spoelstra on PJ Tucker’s injury update, “We’ll have to see. He’s feeling better. We’ll continue to evaluate him everyday.”
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#INDvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Tyler Herro (quad) is warming up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Pacers. – 5:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is warming up with the intent to play
@5ReasonsSports – 5:48 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is warming up with the intent to play
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is warming up with the intention to play tonight vs. Pacers, per Spoelstra. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is warming up with the intention to play. – 5:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets center Christian Wood back on the Rockets injury report, questionable with left knee tendinitis. Rockets heading to a back-to-back against the Bucks and Pacers on Wednesday, Thursday. He missed two games last week with the knee issue. – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat add forward on emergency contract with Caleb Martin still in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should shorthanded Heat be getting greater NBA relief? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — The Shadow Heat are lurking, with COVID-19 requiring NBA-mandated replacements sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: Lots of notes inside for subscribers.
– Finally, a national TV appearance
– Nugget on Oladipo
– What’s clicking for LeVert
– Update on Brogdon’s Achilles
– Where McConnell has been
– When Boucek is expected back
– Adam Silver shares virus data
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-notes… – 4:55 PM
NEW: Lots of notes inside for subscribers.
– Finally, a national TV appearance
– Nugget on Oladipo
– What’s clicking for LeVert
– Update on Brogdon’s Achilles
– Where McConnell has been
– When Boucek is expected back
– Adam Silver shares virus data
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
As of now, the NBA season will carry on despite COVID spike #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat to sign Zylan Cheatham as COVID-19 replacement for Caleb Martin. What it means for Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a P.J. Tucker update after he underwent an MRI yesterday on his injured knee – 4:25 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jalen Green will return vs. the Pacers on Thursday after missing a month due to a hamstring injury, per @Shams Charania and @Kelly Iko. pic.twitter.com/ZaRRj6rt6B – 4:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami’s football team is in COVID protocols. Team says it still intends to play in the Sun Bowl, for now. – 3:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing one month due to hamstring injury, Rockets prized rookie Jalen Green will return on Thursday vs. Pacers in Indianapolis, sources tell me and @Kelly Iko. – 3:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie Jalen Green to make return vs. Pacers houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie Jalen Green to make return vs. Pacers houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Among those of ex-Heat note on the ballot for Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 are Tim Hardaway and Shawn Marion. Former Hurricanes coach and current FSU coach Leonard Hamilton also on Naismith ballot. – 3:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former Pacers point guard Mark Jackson is among the nominees for the @Hoophall’s Class of 2022.
Other names with ties to Indiana: Donnie Walsh, Gene Keady, Digger Phelps, Marianne Stanley.
Full list: hoophall.com/index.php/even… – 3:10 PM
Former Pacers point guard Mark Jackson is among the nominees for the @Hoophall’s Class of 2022.
Other names with ties to Indiana: Donnie Walsh, Gene Keady, Digger Phelps, Marianne Stanley.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Calling all Hoosiers! 🔴⚪️
Come celebrate @IUBloomington’s University Hat Night when we host Eric Gordon & the Rockets on Thursday.
» https://t.co/70MLzkObPr pic.twitter.com/4Mjs8ito34 – 2:47 PM
Calling all Hoosiers! 🔴⚪️
Come celebrate @IUBloomington’s University Hat Night when we host Eric Gordon & the Rockets on Thursday.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @smillerdegnan and me: Several Miami Hurricanes football test positive for COVID-19. Sun Bowl to discuss situation with UM: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 2:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets own Brooklyn’s 2022 first-round pick (currently 28th) but have the right to swap it with Miami’s (22nd) via the Oladipo trade so long as it’s not in the lottery.
We should be pulling for teams like Philly, Washington, Boston, Charlotte and/or Atlanta to pass Miami. – 1:42 PM
The Rockets own Brooklyn’s 2022 first-round pick (currently 28th) but have the right to swap it with Miami’s (22nd) via the Oladipo trade so long as it’s not in the lottery.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Did the Heat’s Big Three ruin basketball? Iman Shumpert says so #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat adding forward on emergency contract with Caleb Martin still in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Shadow Heat are lurking, with COVID-19 requiring NBA-mandated replacements. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Should the shorthanded Heat be getting greater NBA relief? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:30 PM
