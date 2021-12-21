Pistons vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (5-24) play against the New York Knicks (17-17) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 21, 2021
Detroit Pistons 34, New York Knicks 45 (Q2 01:40)
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kemba with the shake and lob to Mitchell Robinson 🔥🤯
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
But the Pistons are defending hard, forcing some turnovers for easy baskets and they’re only down 41-34 despite their shooting ugliness. – 8:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Headband Diq gets a 3 to fall. Diallo with two all-alone dunks in last minute. Knicks’ lead down to seven. Thibs a calls a timeout. – 8:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
This Pistons team tonight might be the worst-shooting one I’ve ever seen. They are 1 for 13 behind the arc and a couple of the shots barely flirted with the rim. – 8:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit’s last two 3-points attempts were rough. Bey’s barely touched rim, and Cade’s didn’t touch rim. That kind of night – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Something is off with this “G League callups have to register 5 negative tests” report.
Either that was just instituted or it’s off. For example, Damyean Dotson signed today with the Knicks and he’s in the game right now.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons have made one more 3 than I have. It was a five-point game. Now 11 after some bad offensive possessions. – 8:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 36, Pistons 25 after Fournier hits a pull-up 3. Detroit is shooting 11-33 overall and 1-12 from 3. – 8:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Knicks 36, #Pistons 25, 5:30 2Q
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Go crazy then Kemba! 😳
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade with e̾x̾t̾r̾a̾ ̾b̾u̾t̾t̾e̾r̾ on that dime 🔥
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Uhhh…. Mitchell Robinson just toiled bowl’d a dunk. I’ve never seen that. – 8:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart checks back in. Pistons probably can’t afford to sit him much tonight – 8:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart might have to play the entire game. Mitchell Robinson is getting no resistance. – 8:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks call timeout after a fastbreak dunk by Saben. Pistons haven’t played very well but are only down six, 27-21, early in the 2nd quarter. – 8:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I thought #Pistons Saben Lee would show a little bit of something more on that breakaway.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saben Lee had a chance to shatter the MSG backboard and didn’t even try. – 8:14 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
AB sends it up, Mitch slams it down 😤 pic.twitter.com/8k2rU4EqvH – 8:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s 1 in the books.
🔺 @Cory Joseph: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-2 FG
🔺 @Hamidou Diallo: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-3 FG
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Knicks 24, Pistons 17. New York ended the quarter with a 15-3 run, and the Knicks have been punishing the Pistons inside.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF1Q: Knicks 24, Pistons 17. Detroit went cold on offense those last four minutes.
Cory Joseph: 5 points
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Knicks 24, #Pistons 17
Joseph: 5 pts
Diallo: 4 pts
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons start 1-of-7 from 3, but they’re 5-of-12 from 2, which is keeping them in it. – 8:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Not since Joe Judge have I seen the New York media hype up a manager like Buck Showalter – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was great isolation defense by Cade Cunningham there on Randle. – 8:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rex brings in Garza. Good move. Guarding Mitchell Robinson would have been unfair to Lyles lol. – 8:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Knicks’ interior presence too much for Detroit right now. They have a 17-14 lead. – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 9, #Knicks 9, 6:33 1Q
Diallo: 4 pts,
Cunningham/Joseph: 2 pts each
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 9, Knicks 9 with 6:33 to play in the 1st. Detroit already has four turnovers – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 7-4 early. Some good stuff from Hamidou Diallo.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Cade Cunningham just threw a pass that went at least 6 rows into the seats. Quite an arm. – 7:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Was probably a good hand for Kemba, but hard to tell because there’s like nobody here. Knicks missing players for COVID, Pistons without Dwane Casey (personal reasons), barely any media, tons of empty seats. But let’s play ball. – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: CoJo, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Chauncey Billups and Willie Green were teammates on the Clippers. They’ve know each other since Billups played for the Pistons and Green was at Detroit Mercy.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Live from New York, your Starting 5! 🌟
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph will replace Killian Hayes, who is out with a non-COVID illness, in the starting lineup tonight. Same starters as usual otherwise — Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – 7:16 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Familiar faces here.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel are starting for NYK tonight vs. DET, team says – 7:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks starters: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel – 6:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I’m out for non-COVID-related vacation/wrapping presents for the next five days – so follow @Barbara Barker tonight for Knicks updates – 6:57 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
First five to start off at The Garden: pic.twitter.com/FFmdv2xilR – 6:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Time to work.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I know Tom likes big guards.”
Hall of Famer & Former @UConnMBB Head Coach Jim Calhoun tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he thinks Kemba Walker recently struggled to get on the court for Tom Thibodeau & the Knicks.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kalamain on Killian Hayes: “He’s growing every day. I don’t know if he sees it, but we see it.” – 6:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons acting coach Rex Kalamian on working with Killian Hayes: “We’ve tried to focus on protecting the ball and assist-to-turnover ratio…he’s big and strong and physical.” – 6:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kalamain on Saddiq Bey getting to free-throw line: “He’s being aggressive, and that’s what we want to see from him.” Said he’s attacking how the team has been looking for him to do. – 6:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons acting coach Rex Kalamian says they’re trying to get to the FT line a bit more: “When you’re no shooting the ball great, sometimes getting to the free-throw line gets you going.” – 6:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons acting coach Rex Kalamian on being an assistant: “I’ve always taken pride in being the best assistant I can be, and not (focusing on) being a head coach.” …
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re on the road all week so send us some love y’all.
Drop a photo here for our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the New York Knicks: pic.twitter.com/CjizMaqPBo – 5:57 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba Walker starting tonight for the Knicks with the six COVID absences and Derrick Rose still out. Rest of the lineup still not set. – 5:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Thibs says Kemba is starting tonight against Detroit. pic.twitter.com/gQN5zX087v – 5:51 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Killian Hayes (non-COVID illness) is questionable tonight at #Knicks. – 5:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker is among the starters. Thibs said he’s still thinking about the others. – 5:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is questionable tonight with a non-COVID illness – 5:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked about Leon Rose, Tom Thibodeau, Miles McBride, Evan Fournier and more in this edition of the mailbag. Thanks to @vaskor, @kameel888, @NotJesusss, @TangoTac, @averydtorff and @The__Cooler for their questions. Here’s the full episode: https://t.co/lJINhLca0f pic.twitter.com/4ptKqhnUop – 4:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
NBA Christmas slate featuring Knicks may be upended by COVID, but league not pausing for virus nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:42 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra.
I wrote about Jerami Grant, whose name has been in trade rumors per multiple reports, his trade market, and teams who can use his skill set and make a strong offer for him.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍 Mecca of 🏀
New York Knicks @nyknicks
As we celebrate GDF Night, donate to the @GardenofDreams fund that’ll help bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need. – 4:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 Grab this script crewneck sweatshirt for tonight’s Item of the Game. 🚨
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rex Kalamian is back as acting head coach tonight in New York as Dwane Casey will miss the game for personal reasons (non-Covid related). – 3:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Shootaround at MSG was a whole vibe today. pic.twitter.com/HZLcdLsrXY – 2:49 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bright lights, big city ballin’. pic.twitter.com/THnNQvsMbI – 2:22 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1966, the @Chicago Bulls Guy Rodgers dished out a franchise-record 24 assists in a 110-107 win over the Knicks.
It was the first of nine straight 10-assist games for Rodgers, the second-longest such streak in franchise history (Michael Jordan, 12). pic.twitter.com/KURdilKB7D – 2:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We put the guys on the hot seat and they didn’t disappoint 😅 (@Wingstop) pic.twitter.com/i1dHQzOUJM – 2:00 PM
