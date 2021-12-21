Suns vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (24-5) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-15) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 21, 2021
Phoenix Suns 72, Los Angeles Lakers 66 (Q3 05:10)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron makes both FTs. #Lakers 28th in NBA in FTs at 72.8%
#Suns up six on #Lakers – 11:38 PM
LeBron makes both FTs. #Lakers 28th in NBA in FTs at 72.8%
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
One Lakers fan kept yelling to Chris Paul: “No rings! You’re not going to get one!” – 11:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
That was some veteran time buying from LeBron after the foul. Looked at his leg, tightened up his laces and walked it off, which is brilliant on a couple of levels. – 11:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Lakers roster is hilarious. I’m not sure i’d willingly add any one of their players to Denver’s roster for free other than LeBron, AD, and THT. – 11:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Looked like a painful sprain for LeBron. All his weight on one foot. That ankle is gonna blow up like a balloon when he takes that shoe off. Hopefully it’s a minor tweak, but his reaction didn’t seem that way. Surprised he’s out there. – 11:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Looks like LeBron James landed awkwardly on his left foot. He is walking around and staying in the game. Appears to be OK. – 11:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ties shoes tighter. Walking as #Suns are challenging foul on Crowder
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Uh oh. LeBron James down and slapping the floor after twisting his ankle landing on Jae Crowder’s foot – 11:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LerBron is up and trying to walk it off, on hisown power. He is standing on his own. Meanwhile, Chris Paul just got a technical foul. – 11:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
And now LeBron James is down pounding on the floor in pain after a driving layup attempt in the paint. – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron grabbing at left ankle after missing spin move and landing. – 11:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lakers get a bit of momentum and then Carmelo Anthony gets tossed. They can’t afford that. One of the few guys playing well for them. – 11:33 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Carmelo Anthony was just assessed his second technical and has been ejected from the game. The Suns have a 70-64 lead over the Lakers with 6:25 left in the third. – 11:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder getting another Laker tossed? Standard night in LA. – 11:33 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Carmelo has to be smarter, u already have a tech, team needs you on the floor… – 11:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Carmelo Anthony picks up 2nd technical.
Carmelo Anthony picks up 2nd technical.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Carmelo Anthony has been ejected for his second technical. The first came when he and Jae Crowder were talking to each other. The second came after he said something to an official over a non-call on his 3-point miss. – 11:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Perfectly natural bucking bronco shooting motion from Melo on that one – 11:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Isaiah Thomas tried to draw a Chris-Paul like charge on Chris Paul. Instead, IT was charged for the foul. – 11:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Side stepping his way to another three. 👌
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
DeAndre Jordan at least appeared to THINK about jumping a couple times on the defensive end here, so maybe that’s progress? pic.twitter.com/zwhfQRYvnb – 11:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Just one of the stretches from Devin Booker and the Suns where they know they’re better than you and play like it. Phoenix on a 13-2 run to start the second half, up 13 – 11:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After Lakers called a timeout, Isaiah Thomas tried to get a 3 up. Devin Booker wasn’t having it. He kept his hand up. Then, Booker patted IT on the head. – 11:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pretty sure we’re done here. Lakers’ energy changed after the last Booker 3. Fizdale saw it and called another timeout. – 11:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Make a shot.”
“Make a shot.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker hits a trio of 3s in the first 2 minutes of the second half after the Suns had 3 trey balls in the entire first half – 11:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This has to be a first: Devin Booker had a long 2 changed to a 3-pointer.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns start the 3rd quarter on a 7-0 run to build a 9-point lead. If the shots start falling… – 11:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker banker over Horton-Tucker.
Timeout Lakers.
Booker banker over Horton-Tucker.
Timeout Lakers.
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Good game Laker Fans, can’t ask for anything more in the 1st half…Keep this a game and see if you can steal one at the end…Ariza great so far, need another role player to step up… – 11:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have the best record in the NBA, and the entire halftime show is about the 16-15 Lakers – 11:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Spent over half his life in the NBA. And still doing this. pic.twitter.com/cy07ppJGBZ – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 54 #Lakers 52 Half.
#Suns 54 #Lakers 52 Half.
PHX: Ayton 13 (11 in 1st quarter). 6-of-6 FGs. Booker 11 and 7. Team: 44.7% (3-of-22 on 3s: 2-of-13 in 1st half).
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns 3-of-22 from 3 and still up 2 at the half.
LeBron has been great with 19 points but Suns have mostly done their job. Five of his nine FGs have been long jumpers.
David Locke @DLocke09
Suns are 3 of 22 from three and up 2 at the half. I think they will be ok – 11:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Such a smart dive by LeBron, giving THT an outlet on a drive with nowhere to go, and clock running down. Dude just sees everything. AK – 11:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Phoenix runs such great lob plays in SLOB situations. Ayton obviously makes a lot of that possible but Monty Williams is also just such a nice play-designer. – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 54, LAL 52
Ayton: 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-6 FG
Halftime: PHX 54, LAL 52
Ayton: 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-6 FG
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After Chris Paul drew that charge, LeBron James had the kind of reaction that would make me not surprised if LeBron never invited CP on the banana boat again – 10:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron dunk, called for delay of game as ball went out of bounds after he slammed to to the floor. #Suns up two. – 10:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trevor Ariza is why I’d prefer the Lakers trade for a guard over a forward, if possible.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul takes charge as LeBron James ran into him after making the pass.
Foul on James.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Cool to see Trevor Ariza out there. Still can’t believe it took him this long to get back in Purple and Gold, but cool to see him back in LA. – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker having words with referee after traveling call.
#Lakers fans called for technical foul.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are 3-for-22 from 3-point range, but the majority of them have been wide open and they’re still up by 1. Some of those looks start falling and this quickly becomes a blowout – 10:53 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trade DeAndre Jordan back to Brooklyn for the Kyle Korver copy machine. – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
When did Sean Payton take over the Los Angeles Lakers coaching job – 10:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Maybe the Lakers’ universal disdain for Jae Crowder will jumpstart their team chemistry. – 10:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Techs on Crowder, Anthony. #Suns up four after Payne 3-point play. – 10:52 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
mikal bridges remaining aggressive on offense despite a lackluster shooting night is the kind of growth you truly, actually, entirely love* to see
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James subs in for Deandre Jordan. That might mitigate the Lakers’ big-man issue, but yet another responsibility for LeBron to handle. – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges drive, stop, reverse, fouled by Jordan.
#Suns up three as Bridges completes 3-point play. – 10:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Jokic, Gobert and Embiid are pretty comfortably the All-NBA centers, and Karl-Anthony Towns is probably fourth, but Ayton is absolutely in the conversation if there’s an injury or two. Pretty meaningful considering his upcoming contract negotiations. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers are so embarrassing with their lack of rim protection. And it happens all the time. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges block on Westbrook, who fouls him after falling down.
Tie game as Ayton scores inside. Now 6-of-6 for 13 points.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol you just knew Mikal Bridges was going to swat that as soon as Westbrook went into his shooting motion – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with 11 as he and Ayton return to the floor. #Suns down two. – 10:44 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ariza. In a Lakers uniform. On home court.
It’s just right. pic.twitter.com/PbfkSXSOOH – 10:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have the advantage still if this turns into mismatch hunting but it’s gotta be with the ball moving still. Ball movement has been there tonight. – 10:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns 2-18 from 3 so far, and it’s not like the Lakers are contesting a lot of them. – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 3-of-20 from 3.
Went 2-of-13 in 1st quarter.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Melo on an island defending CP3 is not gonna end well. AK – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers playing downhill and consistently getting to rim.
#Suns down four as Paul completes 3-point play. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got back-to-back open 3s from Johnson and Paul.
Got back-to-back open 3s from Johnson and Paul.
Both missed.
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Lakers strategy of giving the Suns wide open 3’s and praying they miss has been remarkably effective thus far – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee (6 points, 5 rebounds, 3-4 FG) and Deandre Ayton (11 points, 3 rebounds, 5-5 FG) are feasting on the interior against the smaller Lakers tonight. The problem is the Suns just can’t buy a bucket from the perimeter (2-for-18) – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The degree of difficulty on some of McGee’s releases around the basket.
Crazy. #Suns down two. – 10:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers staying small.
Westbrook, Thomas, Anthony, James, Ariza.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Good energy.
@LeBron James: 10 pts
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 25-24 lead over Suns end of first quarter behind 10 points from LeBron James and 8 points from Russell Westbrook. – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty talks a lot about looking at shot quality as opposed to the actual %s the Suns shot and that quarter was a prime example.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This Westbrook-Booker matchup?
This Westbrook-Booker matchup?
#Suns down one as stars are showing up.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
After Q1: Lakers 25, Suns 24.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAL 25, PHX 24
Ayton: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-5 FG
End of 1Q: LAL 25, PHX 24
Ayton: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-5 FG
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Devin Booker is enjoying going at Russell Westbrook on both sides of the court. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup: Payne, Shamet, Booker, Johnson, McGee.
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👑 Watch the Throne 9s for @LeBron James tonight! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/GULOD3X1dQ – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lakers respond with going small by posting up their small ball 5 on b2b possessions
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers going small. Westbrook, Thomas, Ariza, Carmelo and Rondo.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Deandre Ayton, having an All-Star season. His patience and touch around the rim… – 10:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A Long Two for Devin Booker appeared to be the Suns’ first 3 to fall but not yet.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hahahahaha “finally the Suns get a 3-pointer to fall!”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker jumper. First hit on four attempts. #Suns tie game up.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
“Watch The Throne” 9s for @LeBron James tonight 👑 pic.twitter.com/BQtQxDqOQS – 10:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i was not emotionally prepared to see russ, isaiah thomas and rondo on the court at the same time – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee has been the best #Suns addition, is playing well and been a huge difference maker this season.
BUT
When Ayton is 5-of-5 for 11 points, would you have taken him out?
#Suns are sticking with usual rotation. McGee already has two rebounds and block.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
2⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ assists!
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
LeBron at the 5. That’s a matchup DA has been able to handle in the past, going back to his rookie year. Suns will run ball screen after ball screen to try and wear James out. – 10:18 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Are we supposed to be concentrating on something other than that guy in the remarkable purple suit next to where Crowder went out of bounds? – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers have no answer for Ayton. Has 11 on 5-of-5 shooting. #Suns down five. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder diving over chairs, people, landed on other side. #Suns down seven. – 10:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns 0-for-6 from 3, two misses for Bridges in the short midrange he normally makes and two turnovers from Booker.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton: 9 points, 4-4 FG
Rest of Suns: 2 points, 1-9 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges starts 0-for-5, Suns are 3-for-11 and 0-for-6 from 3 and the Suns have 6 points in 6 minutes. I’ve seen better starts. – 10:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron setting the tone with his aggressiveness. His teammates are following suit – 10:14 PM
John Ireland @LAIreland
If you’re looking for the Lakers on the radio, we’re on 1110 AM tonight. Rams on 710.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder caught an inadvertent hand in his face from James after a finish and was trying to shake it off. Suns call a timeout down 12-6 early. – 10:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Looks like Jae Crowder took a hand to the face from LeBron James on that drive. Suns down 12-6 early – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder took shot to face from James on that finish by James.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Couple of wild passes leads to 2 early turnovers for Devin Booker. Still a bit of rust to shake off after all – 10:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Devin Booker threw an errant pass that flew over the courtside fans. Jeanie Buss caught the ball in her seat. – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron four points. #Suns down 10-6 as Ayton answers. Has four as well. – 10:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Paul made it a point to get DeAndre Jordan to switch so he could attack one-on-one. After pulling up for a mid-range, CP talking trash to his former teammate afterwards – 10:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Crowder on James but Suns switching a lot
Westbrook on Paul
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 5,000th career rebound tonight.
Among players who have debuted since the ABA-NBA merger, only Dwight Howard reached 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/SJ8gFzyEVO – 10:03 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
before suns and lakers tip off, here’s a column i wrote today about how anthony davis hasn’t been the savior los angeles thought he’d be: si.com/nba/2021/12/21… – 9:59 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
THT 🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/qb8tIF0bWh – 9:50 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
David Fizdale on LeBron’s workload: “I’m not here that long. That’s easy for me to say as an assistant. Obviously, the higher ups & our medical team would have to make those decisions. But the way he prepares himself & the liveliness he brings to the game, I don’t.” – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers are starting LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, DeAndre Jordan, Wayne Ellington and Russell Westbrook – 9:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ acting coach David Fizdale: “We have to understand that everyone on this team is a role player when it comes to taking care of the basketball and when it comes to blocking out. Right now, we’re getting our butt kicked in the possession game.” – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think if you listen to the narratives and storylines early in the season, you probably wouldn’t think so, but I think when you step on the court, I think you feel a respect from the other teams.” #Suns coach Monty Williams. pic.twitter.com/0p3lbAuSqf – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
David Fizdale says Monty Williams is on the trajectory to becoming an “Hall of Fame” coach. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wbUiGIZgRA – 9:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
the best part of LeBron’s cigar is you can tell it’s actually been smoked. – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on Chris Paul addressing the group recently about the pandemic and increased cases, and how everyone “can do their part” to help keep the team safe pic.twitter.com/TYC7tIiooi – 8:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In response to rising cases, Monty Williams said Chris Paul addressed the Suns as a team about what they all can do to do their part in minimizing the spread of COVID and keeping each other safe – 8:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on getting everyone’s best shot pic.twitter.com/QZevT3pOv1 – 8:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I haven’t seen that. I think he was even more focused.”
#Suns coach Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton not reacting negatively to not receiving the rookie max extension he wanted.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton’s maturity and how it’s grown even with not getting an extension this season pic.twitter.com/uiyGVctTp2 – 8:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks starting Sterling Brown, Frank Ntilikina, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson. Small, for sure, but it should be interesting. – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They guard for 24 seconds.” David Fizdale on #Suns, who are a top 3 defense this season. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/yHHiP8cYi1 – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
David Fizdale on Suns coach Monty Williams and why he’s a “Hall-of-Fame” coach pic.twitter.com/yLQaKTnAvl – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker are available, #Lakers coach David Fizdale said as both have cleared health and safety protocols.
Said Horton-Tucker may get the start. #Lakers #Suns pic.twitter.com/EBLdCvt5hH – 8:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
David Fizdale said THT and Dwight Howard will be available tonight vs Suns – 8:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale: “THT and Dwight have cleared health and safety protocols, so they’ll be available tonight.” – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Former #Suns guard Isaiah Thomas with #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/IdhZzkNNGt – 8:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Home floor. National TV.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/uNsoSEwdO3 – 8:15 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LAKERS/SUNS INURY UPDATE
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening: Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast. We talk about Anthony Davis’ present and future as a Laker cornerstone, and why fans will be watching Fizdale closely. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers have signed Jemerrio Jones to a 10-day deal. They also waived Chaundee Brown Jr. and signed Mason Jones to a two-way contract. – 6:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
News items today for the Lakers:
– Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker clear health and safety protocols.
– Signing of Jemerrio Jones to a 10-day contract.
– Waiving of Chaundee Brown.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Kristaps Porzingis tonight, the Mavs say.
With Maxi Kleber also out, I’d assume we see some Moses Brown or even Boban Marjanovic. Not sure how they’re gonna try and check KAT outside of Dwight Powell (and doubles). – 6:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook got a vote in The Athletic’s “Who will be the best player in the NBA five years from now” poll.
I don’t have any commentary on what I think 38-year-old Russell Westbrook will be as a player besides the obvious, but I thought people should see this. pic.twitter.com/93LLWDCOjC – 6:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers also make it official that they’ve signed Jemerrio Jones to a 10-day contract: pic.twitter.com/owW1QTBKKJ – 6:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed Mason Jones to a two-way contract and Jemerrio Jones to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/IndPPwli5s – 6:45 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve waived Chaundee Brown and signed Mason Jones to a two-way contract: pic.twitter.com/5e9CjMgOCo – 6:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kalamian said he talks to Hayes about using his body and physicality to his advantage. “We talk about his size more than anything.” Has compared him to guys with similar body structure, such as Westbrook and DeRozan. – 6:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers waived Chaundee Brown to create a two-way roster spot for Mason Jones, league sources tell @TheAthletic. – 5:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Can LeBron James handle an even bigger workload without Anthony Davis & a diminished Lakers’ roster? How does Devin Booker look after his return to the Suns? I discuss those storylines and more on @NBATV at 3:10 pm PT on.nba.com/3H7FNkX – 5:57 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
A one of a kind game viewing experience. 🤩
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“Now that I got a piece of it, there’s nothing else that I can look back towards. People know what type of energy we’re on.”
I spoke with Devin Booker about being a 25-year-old vet, the stage of playing on Christmas and more (audio included in story): arizonasports.com/story/2943631/… – 5:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Congratulations to these Valley legends on being nominated! 👏
@Hoophall | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/28sFO2RNgN – 4:56 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have signed Marquese Chriss to a 10-day contract under the league’s Covid-related hardship allowance. 258 NBA games in 5 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Cleveland and Golden State, avg 8 ppg and 5 rpg. He was the 8th pick of the 2016 Draft. – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavericks have signed former #Suns forward Marquese Chriss to a 10-day contract under COVID-related hardship allowance. – 4:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘I got hit on my elbow’: #Suns All-Star Chris Paul explains grabbing left hand in Sunday’s win https://t.co/vfEmdqQYoX via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jWBeDCtccm – 4:17 PM
Dwight Howard @DwightHoward
forbes.com/sites/nickdiun…
