Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) play against the Dallas Mavericks (15-15) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 21, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 67, Dallas Mavericks 79 (Q3 05:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks briefs: Good news with Doncic amid the COVID-19 chaos. Plus Dirk Nowitzki takes a crack at TV work.
mavs.com/mavs-covid-bri… – 10:05 PM
Mavericks briefs: Good news with Doncic amid the COVID-19 chaos. Plus Dirk Nowitzki takes a crack at TV work.
mavs.com/mavs-covid-bri… – 10:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 5,000th career rebound tonight.
Among players who have debuted since the ABA-NBA merger, only Dwight Howard reached 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/SJ8gFzyEVO – 10:03 PM
The @Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 5,000th career rebound tonight.
Among players who have debuted since the ABA-NBA merger, only Dwight Howard reached 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/SJ8gFzyEVO – 10:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man, Naz Reid needed that 3 because he’s having a heck of a time on defense. – 10:00 PM
Man, Naz Reid needed that 3 because he’s having a heck of a time on defense. – 10:00 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Wow the non-PI on that Deejay Dallas catch is the new worst call of the 2021 season. Unbelievable! – 9:47 PM
Wow the non-PI on that Deejay Dallas catch is the new worst call of the 2021 season. Unbelievable! – 9:47 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
DJ Dallas did have a case there. Jones did hit him first before the ball came. – 9:45 PM
DJ Dallas did have a case there. Jones did hit him first before the ball came. – 9:45 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Tremendous 1st half for Mavs leading MIN 61-50. A 20-8 run to end the half. Brunson w/16, but the story is @tpinsonn who as an emergency 10 day guy in his Mavs debut looks as if he’s played with them all year. 7 pts 3 rebs, 3 asst, 3stls and a block. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:42 PM
Tremendous 1st half for Mavs leading MIN 61-50. A 20-8 run to end the half. Brunson w/16, but the story is @tpinsonn who as an emergency 10 day guy in his Mavs debut looks as if he’s played with them all year. 7 pts 3 rebs, 3 asst, 3stls and a block. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Solid half with @Dirk Nowitzki in the 🏠
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/yt0go2bUB0 – 9:39 PM
Solid half with @Dirk Nowitzki in the 🏠
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/yt0go2bUB0 – 9:39 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
KAT’s face = all MFFLs during this play
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/dPuAyoiNr6 – 9:30 PM
KAT’s face = all MFFLs during this play
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/dPuAyoiNr6 – 9:30 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
One of the Wolves should point out Trey Burke’s jersey is untucked. – 9:29 PM
One of the Wolves should point out Trey Burke’s jersey is untucked. – 9:29 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Too easy for Dallas defensively right now. Just double KAT, make the other guys make plays, which they are not doing. – 9:28 PM
Too easy for Dallas defensively right now. Just double KAT, make the other guys make plays, which they are not doing. – 9:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Theo Pinson knows how to run a break, judging from that nice bounce pass that was perfectly timed to Dorian Finney-Smith for a dunk and a 50-42 Mavericks’ lead, the biggest for either side in the first half. Still 5:05 to go before halftime. – 9:25 PM
Theo Pinson knows how to run a break, judging from that nice bounce pass that was perfectly timed to Dorian Finney-Smith for a dunk and a 50-42 Mavericks’ lead, the biggest for either side in the first half. Still 5:05 to go before halftime. – 9:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
“Now in retirement, I’d go to town on a Hamburger.”
Relatable content, @Dirk Nowitzki
@BallySportsSW | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ToyuAb1X1C – 9:25 PM
“Now in retirement, I’d go to town on a Hamburger.”
Relatable content, @Dirk Nowitzki
@BallySportsSW | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ToyuAb1X1C – 9:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Looks like Finch is going to lean heavy on Jaylen Nowell tonight. He just sat down for 99 seconds and then checked back in. – 9:21 PM
Looks like Finch is going to lean heavy on Jaylen Nowell tonight. He just sat down for 99 seconds and then checked back in. – 9:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
We’re nearing the midpoint of the second quarter at American Airlines Center and neither team has led by more than four points. At the moment, Dallas is up 44-42. – 9:20 PM
We’re nearing the midpoint of the second quarter at American Airlines Center and neither team has led by more than four points. At the moment, Dallas is up 44-42. – 9:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic and Casey Smith were trying to get Nowitzki’s attention, to give him a hard time. Dirk has his game face on, though, didn’t see them pointing at him from the court. – 9:18 PM
Doncic and Casey Smith were trying to get Nowitzki’s attention, to give him a hard time. Dirk has his game face on, though, didn’t see them pointing at him from the court. – 9:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 35-34.
Towns leads all with 12 points and 5 rebounds, his ninth double-figure scoring first quarter of the season.
Russell dished out a game-high 5 assists, his most in a first quarter this season. – 9:09 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 35-34.
Towns leads all with 12 points and 5 rebounds, his ninth double-figure scoring first quarter of the season.
Russell dished out a game-high 5 assists, his most in a first quarter this season. – 9:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Giving up 34 points to that Mavs group in one quarter, Wolves clearly missing the heart of their defense with Vando, Beverley and Okogie all out – 9:08 PM
Giving up 34 points to that Mavs group in one quarter, Wolves clearly missing the heart of their defense with Vando, Beverley and Okogie all out – 9:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Trey Burke has just decided he’s going to attack whichever guard is currently on him. – 9:04 PM
Trey Burke has just decided he’s going to attack whichever guard is currently on him. – 9:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
JaQuori McLaughlin in for Mavs. We also have Jordan McLaughlin (no relation, far as I know) in for the Wolves. – 9:03 PM
JaQuori McLaughlin in for Mavs. We also have Jordan McLaughlin (no relation, far as I know) in for the Wolves. – 9:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
man on a mission tonight. 😤 pic.twitter.com/rRepQlpB2C – 8:59 PM
man on a mission tonight. 😤 pic.twitter.com/rRepQlpB2C – 8:59 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
“RUN THE FLOOR BIG FELLA!” – @Dirk Nowitzki pic.twitter.com/bbfr9w9VgH – 8:58 PM
“RUN THE FLOOR BIG FELLA!” – @Dirk Nowitzki pic.twitter.com/bbfr9w9VgH – 8:58 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Per the Timberwolves, Towns pulled down his 5,000 rebound tonight. Third-youngest in NBA history to get 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds. – 8:55 PM
Per the Timberwolves, Towns pulled down his 5,000 rebound tonight. Third-youngest in NBA history to get 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds. – 8:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Hearing @Dirk Nowitzki during the game >>> 🐐 pic.twitter.com/osdP7bSfly – 8:53 PM
Hearing @Dirk Nowitzki during the game >>> 🐐 pic.twitter.com/osdP7bSfly – 8:53 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Dirk Nowitzki on the broadcast, heard what Karl-Anthony Towns said about himself the other day: “There’s the best shooting big man in the world!” pic.twitter.com/yZg26cfAJM – 8:49 PM
Dirk Nowitzki on the broadcast, heard what Karl-Anthony Towns said about himself the other day: “There’s the best shooting big man in the world!” pic.twitter.com/yZg26cfAJM – 8:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his second rebound of the night, @Karl-Anthony Towns pulled down his 5,000th career rebound. At 26y, 36d, Towns becomes the third-youngest player in NBA history to collect 10,000+ points and 5000+ rebounds in his career: pic.twitter.com/31sHLJW0aU – 8:48 PM
With his second rebound of the night, @Karl-Anthony Towns pulled down his 5,000th career rebound. At 26y, 36d, Towns becomes the third-youngest player in NBA history to collect 10,000+ points and 5000+ rebounds in his career: pic.twitter.com/31sHLJW0aU – 8:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic came out courtside and will sit on the bench. Kidd indicated before the game that injured players, including Doncic, probably would be sent home rather than risk catching COVID on the sideline. – 8:42 PM
Doncic came out courtside and will sit on the bench. Kidd indicated before the game that injured players, including Doncic, probably would be sent home rather than risk catching COVID on the sideline. – 8:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks starting Sterling Brown, Frank Ntilikina, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson. Small, for sure, but it should be interesting. – 8:38 PM
Mavericks starting Sterling Brown, Frank Ntilikina, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson. Small, for sure, but it should be interesting. – 8:38 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Luka and Dirk were so happy to see each other. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iIz8sqrAEV – 8:38 PM
Luka and Dirk were so happy to see each other. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iIz8sqrAEV – 8:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dirk is filling in on the Mavs’ broadcast for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves. Should be a treat for him to watch the best shooting big man of all-time. pic.twitter.com/fGt7Gl7c1V – 8:34 PM
Dirk is filling in on the Mavs’ broadcast for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves. Should be a treat for him to watch the best shooting big man of all-time. pic.twitter.com/fGt7Gl7c1V – 8:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
welcome to Minnesota, @Rayjon Tucker 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/GMc7OmX2lM – 8:29 PM
welcome to Minnesota, @Rayjon Tucker 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/GMc7OmX2lM – 8:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs starters: Sterling Brown, Finney-Smith, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson.
Wolves: Beasley, McDaniels, Towns, Russell, Bolmaro.
Is Wilt’s record 100-point game in jeopardy (Towns)? Nah, bigger question is whether each team will reach 100. – 8:22 PM
Mavs starters: Sterling Brown, Finney-Smith, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson.
Wolves: Beasley, McDaniels, Towns, Russell, Bolmaro.
Is Wilt’s record 100-point game in jeopardy (Towns)? Nah, bigger question is whether each team will reach 100. – 8:22 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/SoZS47I36p – 8:13 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/SoZS47I36p – 8:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, S Brown, Powell, Brunson, Ntilikina
MIN starters: Beasley, McDaniels, Towns, Russell, Bolmaro
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:13 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, S Brown, Powell, Brunson, Ntilikina
MIN starters: Beasley, McDaniels, Towns, Russell, Bolmaro
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Besties before the broadcast 🎤
@Dirk Nowitzki @Luka Doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VEm3YyEBjA – 8:03 PM
Besties before the broadcast 🎤
@Dirk Nowitzki @Luka Doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VEm3YyEBjA – 8:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Beverley (Health & Safety Protocols), Edwards (Health & Safety Protocols), Okogie (Health & Safety Protocols), Prince (Health & Safety Protocols), and Vanderbilt (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT at Dallas. pic.twitter.com/zZj3SMTRPP – 8:01 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Beverley (Health & Safety Protocols), Edwards (Health & Safety Protocols), Okogie (Health & Safety Protocols), Prince (Health & Safety Protocols), and Vanderbilt (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT at Dallas. pic.twitter.com/zZj3SMTRPP – 8:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A message to the @SouthOakCliffHS Football Team from @Dorian Finney-Smith 🗣
STATE CHAMPS!!!! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/QyS0HOZCkA – 7:40 PM
A message to the @SouthOakCliffHS Football Team from @Dorian Finney-Smith 🗣
STATE CHAMPS!!!! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/QyS0HOZCkA – 7:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In Sunday’s game against Dallas, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid had a lot of success in the minutes Moses Brown was on the floor.
– Nowell with his midrange pull against drop
– Reid with quicker foot speed
With Porzingis and Kleber out tonight, I think we’ll see a lot of Brown. pic.twitter.com/b2UTem6mWK – 7:34 PM
In Sunday’s game against Dallas, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid had a lot of success in the minutes Moses Brown was on the floor.
– Nowell with his midrange pull against drop
– Reid with quicker foot speed
With Porzingis and Kleber out tonight, I think we’ll see a lot of Brown. pic.twitter.com/b2UTem6mWK – 7:34 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Yesterday was the anniversary of Kobe’s 62-point game against the Mavericks where he single-handedly outscored a Dallas team that would go on to play in the NBA Finals through three quarters before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. I love Brian Shaw’s story about that game. pic.twitter.com/3Xx9Zl2nXi – 7:28 PM
Yesterday was the anniversary of Kobe’s 62-point game against the Mavericks where he single-handedly outscored a Dallas team that would go on to play in the NBA Finals through three quarters before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. I love Brian Shaw’s story about that game. pic.twitter.com/3Xx9Zl2nXi – 7:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said the bulk of the Timberwolves in health and safety protocols are asymptomatic, a few have symptoms but nothing concerning, he said. – 7:20 PM
Chris Finch said the bulk of the Timberwolves in health and safety protocols are asymptomatic, a few have symptoms but nothing concerning, he said. – 7:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Mavs tonight
KAT over 4.5 made FTs + 10.5 rebs
– Made 11 against DAL two days ago + no Vando
Beasley over 4.5 rebs
– Will be asked to play more + w/ more physicality
DLo over 21.5 pts
– Will see a lot of drop coverage, midrange pull will be there – 7:19 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Mavs tonight
KAT over 4.5 made FTs + 10.5 rebs
– Made 11 against DAL two days ago + no Vando
Beasley over 4.5 rebs
– Will be asked to play more + w/ more physicality
DLo over 21.5 pts
– Will see a lot of drop coverage, midrange pull will be there – 7:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said pregame that “a couple” of the five Timberwolves in health and safety protocols have some symptoms, and that “the bulk of them are asymptomatic”.
Again: No Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, Josh Okogie, Patrick Beverley or Jarred Vanderbilt tonight in Dallas. – 7:08 PM
Chris Finch said pregame that “a couple” of the five Timberwolves in health and safety protocols have some symptoms, and that “the bulk of them are asymptomatic”.
Again: No Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, Josh Okogie, Patrick Beverley or Jarred Vanderbilt tonight in Dallas. – 7:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs hope Luka Doncic will return Thursday vs. Bucks. Jason Kidd said Doncic has worked on conditioning as much as possible during five-game absence, but it’a been difficult due to sore ankle and lack of practice. – 6:55 PM
Mavs hope Luka Doncic will return Thursday vs. Bucks. Jason Kidd said Doncic has worked on conditioning as much as possible during five-game absence, but it’a been difficult due to sore ankle and lack of practice. – 6:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kidd if there is consideration to keeping injured players like Doncic and Porzingis away from the team and, yes, in fact, Kidd says players who aren’t playing tonight will be sent home and won’t sit on the bench. Taking all precautions possible to prevent COVID spread. – 6:53 PM
I asked Kidd if there is consideration to keeping injured players like Doncic and Porzingis away from the team and, yes, in fact, Kidd says players who aren’t playing tonight will be sent home and won’t sit on the bench. Taking all precautions possible to prevent COVID spread. – 6:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Porzingis vs MIN. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas. Mavs hoping Doncic can make it back for Thu vs MIL – 6:52 PM
No Porzingis vs MIN. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas. Mavs hoping Doncic can make it back for Thu vs MIL – 6:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said. – 6:52 PM
Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said. – 6:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Kristaps Porzingis tonight, the Mavs say.
With Maxi Kleber also out, I’d assume we see some Moses Brown or even Boban Marjanovic. Not sure how they’re gonna try and check KAT outside of Dwight Powell (and doubles). – 6:50 PM
No Kristaps Porzingis tonight, the Mavs say.
With Maxi Kleber also out, I’d assume we see some Moses Brown or even Boban Marjanovic. Not sure how they’re gonna try and check KAT outside of Dwight Powell (and doubles). – 6:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs say that Kristaps Porzingis will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota because of right toe soreness – 6:48 PM
Mavs say that Kristaps Porzingis will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota because of right toe soreness – 6:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis will not play, Kidd says. Doncic is progressing and the hope is he’ll play Thursday vs. Bucks. – 6:47 PM
Porzingis will not play, Kidd says. Doncic is progressing and the hope is he’ll play Thursday vs. Bucks. – 6:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota. – 6:47 PM
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota. – 6:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota. – 6:47 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota. – 6:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
nothing but love for @Karl-Anthony Towns ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BKYd66qSo8 – 6:22 PM
nothing but love for @Karl-Anthony Towns ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BKYd66qSo8 – 6:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it is indeed sweater weather 🥶 pic.twitter.com/b6Ok5gsV8F – 5:42 PM
it is indeed sweater weather 🥶 pic.twitter.com/b6Ok5gsV8F – 5:42 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have confirmed Tim Hardaway Jr. is now in health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game vs Minnesota. – 5:25 PM
The Mavs have confirmed Tim Hardaway Jr. is now in health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game vs Minnesota. – 5:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tim Hardaway Jr. (health and safety protocols) will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota. – 5:18 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. (health and safety protocols) will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota. – 5:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Mavericks are signing guard Charlie Brown of NBA G League Delaware to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:53 PM
The Mavericks are signing guard Charlie Brown of NBA G League Delaware to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has entered COVID-19 protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fourth Dallas player to enter health and safety protocols in past few days. – 4:53 PM
Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has entered COVID-19 protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fourth Dallas player to enter health and safety protocols in past few days. – 4:53 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
i answered mailbag questions about why the mavericks are so hard to watch, how to find joy in them anyway, boban’s q-score, how much fault lies with coaching, and plenty more: theathletic.com/3029319/2021/1… – 4:53 PM
i answered mailbag questions about why the mavericks are so hard to watch, how to find joy in them anyway, boban’s q-score, how much fault lies with coaching, and plenty more: theathletic.com/3029319/2021/1… – 4:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
New year, more Jazz ✨
For $80, you can watch the Jazz take on the Timberwolves and the Nets ⤵️
https://t.co/BWAHmUv4v0 pic.twitter.com/H3o8CAPM8c – 4:46 PM
New year, more Jazz ✨
For $80, you can watch the Jazz take on the Timberwolves and the Nets ⤵️
https://t.co/BWAHmUv4v0 pic.twitter.com/H3o8CAPM8c – 4:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavericks have signed former #Suns forward Marquese Chriss to a 10-day contract under COVID-related hardship allowance. – 4:43 PM
#Mavericks have signed former #Suns forward Marquese Chriss to a 10-day contract under COVID-related hardship allowance. – 4:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We have signed forward Marquese Chriss to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Chriss will wear #32. pic.twitter.com/kiiEbOh3j1 – 4:38 PM
We have signed forward Marquese Chriss to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Chriss will wear #32. pic.twitter.com/kiiEbOh3j1 – 4:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Marquese Chriss to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Chriss will wear #32 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/V10Fhhv2rn – 4:36 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Marquese Chriss to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Chriss will wear #32 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/V10Fhhv2rn – 4:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Forward Chris Silva and Guard Rayjon Tucker to 10-Day Contracts
Full Release: nba.com/timberwolves/t… – 4:03 PM
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Forward Chris Silva and Guard Rayjon Tucker to 10-Day Contracts
Full Release: nba.com/timberwolves/t… – 4:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s the latest version of our Mavericks’ Mailbag. We’d like to tell you it’s the Christmas edition, but the Grinch stole a lot of the joy.
mavs.com/mavs-mailbag5/ – 3:57 PM
Here’s the latest version of our Mavericks’ Mailbag. We’d like to tell you it’s the Christmas edition, but the Grinch stole a lot of the joy.
mavs.com/mavs-mailbag5/ – 3:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Here’s new Timberwolves guard Rayjon Tucker in a game last year he played 18 minutes for Philadelphia.
The Wolves signed Tucker to a 10-day contract yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vI6YKnH06V – 3:37 PM
Here’s new Timberwolves guard Rayjon Tucker in a game last year he played 18 minutes for Philadelphia.
The Wolves signed Tucker to a 10-day contract yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vI6YKnH06V – 3:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
another day to get better 🐺 pic.twitter.com/ZJhYPPHFhT – 3:21 PM
another day to get better 🐺 pic.twitter.com/ZJhYPPHFhT – 3:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have had their three highest assist games of the season in their last four games.
– 33 assists vs. SAS
– 33 assists vs. MIN
– 35 assists vs. ATL
Denver’s up to 12th in offense on the season. Over the Nuggets’ last 10 games (6-4), they’re the 6th best offense in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/I1aZdg9DxJ – 3:18 PM
Nuggets have had their three highest assist games of the season in their last four games.
– 33 assists vs. SAS
– 33 assists vs. MIN
– 35 assists vs. ATL
Denver’s up to 12th in offense on the season. Over the Nuggets’ last 10 games (6-4), they’re the 6th best offense in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/I1aZdg9DxJ – 3:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Among those of ex-Heat note on the ballot for Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 are Tim Hardaway and Shawn Marion. Former Hurricanes coach and current FSU coach Leonard Hamilton also on Naismith ballot. – 3:16 PM
Among those of ex-Heat note on the ballot for Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 are Tim Hardaway and Shawn Marion. Former Hurricanes coach and current FSU coach Leonard Hamilton also on Naismith ballot. – 3:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The @hoophall announced eligible candidates for the Class of 2022, including Manu Ginobili, Tom Chambers and Lindsey Whalen, as well Chauncey Billups, Swin Cash, Ken Anderson, Muggsy Bogues, Mark Eaton, Michael Finley, Richard Hamilton, Tim Hardaway, Mark Jackson and Shawn Marion – 3:15 PM
The @hoophall announced eligible candidates for the Class of 2022, including Manu Ginobili, Tom Chambers and Lindsey Whalen, as well Chauncey Billups, Swin Cash, Ken Anderson, Muggsy Bogues, Mark Eaton, Michael Finley, Richard Hamilton, Tim Hardaway, Mark Jackson and Shawn Marion – 3:15 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
Trade Targets for Every Western Conference Team
DAL (8:18)
DEN (13:19)
GSW (18:20)
HOU (29:53)
LAC (33:31)
LAL (39:23)
MEM (50:58)
MIN (54:55)
NOP (58:23)
OKC (1:03:50)
PHO (1:09:50)
🎧 https://t.co/bFzCUF19R1
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ihkg4SvWJx – 3:06 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
Trade Targets for Every Western Conference Team
DAL (8:18)
DEN (13:19)
GSW (18:20)
HOU (29:53)
LAC (33:31)
LAL (39:23)
MEM (50:58)
MIN (54:55)
NOP (58:23)
OKC (1:03:50)
PHO (1:09:50)
🎧 https://t.co/bFzCUF19R1
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ihkg4SvWJx – 3:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Protect home court 🔒
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/3Q79DUOPbx – 3:00 PM
Protect home court 🔒
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/3Q79DUOPbx – 3:00 PM