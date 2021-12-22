Alex Caruso to miss time with foot sprain

Rob Schaefer: Bulls say Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days for left foot sprain suffered Monday against Rockets
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls say Alex Caruso’s foot injury will be reevaluated in 7-10 days, so he’s likely out at least 3 games. – 7:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bulls say Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days with the foot sprain he suffered in Monday’s win over Houston. – 7:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 22, 2021
ALEX CARUSO INJURY UPDATE
Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a sprain of his left foot during the first quarter of Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 7:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls say Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days for left foot sprain suffered Monday against Rockets – 7:50 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Devon Dotson enters the protocol, and as Billy Donovan discussed on Monday, Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring) will miss Toronto game. Caruso, who left with a bad foot, will also sit Wednesday. – 4:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
According to injury report, Alex Caruso (foot) and Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring) are out for Wed’s scheduled game vs TOR. Devon Dotson has entered health and safety protocols. Troy Brown Jr. is out of protocols and listed as questionable. #Bulls – 3:56 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
From the Bulls latest injury report:
Troy Brown Jr. has cleared health and safety protocol and is questionable for Wednesday vs TOR
Devon Dotson enters health and safety protocols. Dotson, Alex Caruso (foot) and Derrick Jones Jr (hamstring) are all OUT – 3:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan didn’t have much early info on Caruso injury. Said he thinks Caruso landed wrong to lead to foot sprain. – 10:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso left mid-foot sprain. He’s out. Not needed against bum Rockets. – 8:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Alex Caruso has a left mid-foot sprain, will not return tonight. #Bulls – 8:40 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls say Alex Caruso will not return tonight with a sprained left foot. – 8:40 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls say Alex Caruso left game with a “left mid-foot sprain” and will not return – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bulls guard and noted Aggie Alex Caruso went to the locker room at the time out. – 8:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso heads to locker room.
Alfonzo McKinnie and Devon Dotson getting 1st quarter burn – 8:21 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs Bulls:
Tate, Mathews, Wood, Brooks, Gordon
Bulls starters: Green, DeRozan, Vucevic, Caruso, Ball – 7:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Brooks, Gordon.
Bulls starters: Green, DeRozan, Vucevic, Caruso, Ball. – 7:32 PM
Alex Caruso @ACFresh21
Bulls win and great to be back!! Let’s do it again tomorrow 💪🏼💪🏼🐂🐂🔥🔥#BullsNation – 12:39 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers had their chances but lose to Chicago, 115-110, to finish road trip 1-2. LeBron 31p 14r 6a 2b; Melo 21p 5r; Westbrook 20p 9r 8a- 2b 6tos; I.T. 13p. DeRozan paced the Bulls with 38p. Former Lakers Lonzo (19p 4a) and Caruso (17p 9r) had strong games too. – 10:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Huge emotional victory — on top of the win itself — for the Bulls tonight as they begin to emerge from the effects of their outbreak.
Vooch (19), Caruso (17) and Ball (19) log double-digit performances behind DeRozan’s 38 points. – 10:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 115, Lakers 110
DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast, 16-17 FT (19 pts in Q4)
Vucevic: 19 pts, 13 reb, 3-6 3P
Lonzo: 19 pts, 4 ast, crucial OREB in closing seconds
Caruso: 17 pts, 9 reb
Bulls win first game back from week-long pause, move to 18-10 – 10:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 115, Lakers 110
DeRozan 38 pts; 16-17 FTs
Vucevic 19 pts; 13 rebs
Caruso 17 pts, 9 rebs
Bulls sweep the season series from the Lakers – 10:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Alex Caruso, leaving Pelinka’s office after the negotiations stalled… AK pic.twitter.com/jwsRY2BJyo – 9:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caruso’s taking a bit of a clobbering in this game. He’s hit the deck hard a handful of times already, none of them by choice. – 9:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Some serious ball-watching by the Lakers on that Caruso offensive rebound. AK – 8:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso flex alert
(haven’t typed that since the Bobby Portis days) – 8:53 PM
