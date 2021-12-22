USA Today Sports

Bogdan Bogdanovic available for the first time since November

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic is available.
If he plays, it will be his first game since Nov. 27. – 6:27 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is available for tonight’s game. Had been out since Nov. 27 with an ankle sprain. Big addition for the Hawks. – 6:26 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is going through his warmup routine right now. McMillan said he’s a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/QCXj8uaYKH6:13 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) will be a game-time decision, Nate McMillan says. – 5:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a game-time decision. – 5:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Available players for the Hawks:
John Collins, Gorgui Dieng, Kevin Huerter, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish, Delon Wright (Bogdan Bogdanovic is probable)
Jalen Johnson, Sharife Cooper, Skylar Mays recalled from G League
Lance Stephenson + Malcolm Hill via hardship exception – 12:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Injury update for tonight:
Includes Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams, Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela in protocols.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is still listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/9POiyAeCYM11:51 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks injury report for tomorrow:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Trae Young (h&s protocols) are out.
De’Andre Hunter and Solomon Hill are out. – 5:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) is out.
(1/2) – 5:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (protocols) is out.
Trae Young (protocols) is out. – 5:01 PM

Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic, who’s been out since Nov. 27 with an ankle sprain, has progressed his activities to include individual on-court workouts. He will be listed as out for tonight’s game and his status will be updated as appropriate. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / December 13, 2021
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Houston: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is out. Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 12, 2021

