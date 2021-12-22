Cade Cunningham becomes first Pistons player to enter COVID protocols

Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The NBA’s 5:30 injury report lists Cade Cunningham as OUT due to health and safety protocols. Frank Jackson (right ankle inflammation) is questionable. Kilian Hayes, who missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness, is no longer listed. – 5:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is the only DET player listed in health and safety protocols.
Frank Jackson (right ankle inflammation) is listed as questionable, and Killian Hayes, who missed Tuesday’s game because of a non-COVID illness, is NOT listed. – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pistons’ 5:30 p.m. injury report confirms that Cade Cunningham has entered health-and-safety protocols. Pistons play Thursday at Heat. Also, no Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk for Detroit. – 5:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham enters NBA’s health and safety protocols freep.com/story/sports/n… – 5:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Some analysis on the Cade Cunningham news from @The Athletic and what’s next theathletic.com/news/pistons-r… – 5:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons star rookie Cade Cunningham enters health and safety protocols, sources tell @Shams Charania and me
theathletic.com/news/pistons-r… – 4:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Report: #Pistons’ Cade Cunningham enters COVID health and safety protocols: https://t.co/PEg3MdloUJ pic.twitter.com/s91q5egJHQ – 4:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/MLt0FqMHkd – 4:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:32 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Top Rookies on Tue
Chris Duarte, 17 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 3-4 3P
Cade Cunningham, 7 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast, 1 blk, 2-13 FG
Isaiah Jackson, 6 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl in 12 min – 11:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Knicks 105, Pistons 91
Saben Lee: 16 points
CoJo/Bey: 15p each
Lyles: 13p
Cade Cunningham: 7 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists (five TOs)
Diallo: 10p
Stewart: 9p and 11r – 9:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I’ll admit I don’t watch many Pistons games but Cade Cunningham looks bad in this one. – 9:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Knicks 80, Pistons 69
CoJo: 15 points
Saben Lee: 11 points
Cade Cunningham: 7 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists (4 turnovers)
Trey Lyles: 9 points
Stewart/Bey/Diallo: 8p each – 9:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Knicks 80, Pistons 69. Detroit used a 16-6 run to briefly cut the deficit to nine before Gibson got a tip-in with 16 seconds left. Pistons trailed by 22 early in the third
Triple-double watch for Cade Cunningham: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists. – 9:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is flirting with a triple-double: 7 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists – 9:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham:
7 pts, 8 rebs, 7 assts
DET is within 65-53, 5:21 3Q – 9:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was great isolation defense by Cade Cunningham there on Randle. – 8:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Cade Cunningham just threw a pass that went at least 6 rows into the seats. Quite an arm. – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: CoJo, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
Killian Hayes OUT (with a non-COVID illness) – 7:33 PM
Pistons starters: CoJo, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph will replace Killian Hayes, who is out with a non-COVID illness, in the starting lineup tonight. Same starters as usual otherwise — Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – 7:16 PM
