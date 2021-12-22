Caris LeVert and Joe Harris names to watch for Cleveland?

They also have a first-round pick that they may be more willing to give up because it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a high lottery pick the way that many people predicted coming into this year. They may be willing to part with that with some protections and something along those lines. Caris LeVert is a name to watch there. I think if the Brooklyn Nets decide that they want to make some changes, Joe Harris is somebody the Cavaliers would be very interested in. Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic fits the bill as well.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert: “They were better in every facet of the game.
“We couldn’t figure the zone out. We didn’t make any adjustments throughout the game, we couldn’t get the ball to the middle. And then when we got good looks, we didn’t knock them down.” – 10:12 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers! For the first time this season, I opened up the mailbag an answered your questions:
-Caris LeVert’s best role
-What is driving Turbonis lineups success this year?
-Low and High points of season
-Christmas movies
And more. Watch here:https://t.co/tQzjdFPJ7W pic.twitter.com/qok4Z4gy6D – 9:32 AM
Brooklyn has been open to discussing trades for Irving, sources told B/R, although none of those calls have seemed to generate significant traction. But Brooklyn has expressed a surprising willingness to discuss sharpshooter Joe Harris, according to league sources, though he would surely require a pricey offer. “It’s crazy to me; he’s their only real three-and-D player,” said one assistant general manager. “But his name keeps popping up.” -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021
