Celtics officially sign Joe Johnson

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Joe Johnson and if he can still play: “If anyone’s watched, you’ve seen him play in the BIG3. It’s obviously different than getting up and down, but he’s shown he can still play.” – 5:48 PM
Ime Udoka on Joe Johnson and if he can still play: “If anyone’s watched, you’ve seen him play in the BIG3. It’s obviously different than getting up and down, but he’s shown he can still play.” – 5:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Johnson will meet with the Boston media after Ime Udoka does his pregame availability. – 5:43 PM
Joe Johnson will meet with the Boston media after Ime Udoka does his pregame availability. – 5:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Johnson, whose signing was announced 20 minutes ago, is out here getting some shots up before the game. Johnson’s last game as a Celtic was Feb. 16, 2002 — nearly 20 years ago. He will wear No. 55 tonight for Boston. – 5:22 PM
Joe Johnson, whose signing was announced 20 minutes ago, is out here getting some shots up before the game. Johnson’s last game as a Celtic was Feb. 16, 2002 — nearly 20 years ago. He will wear No. 55 tonight for Boston. – 5:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For those jersey aficionados out there, Joe Johnson will wear #55 in his second go-around with the Boston Celtics. – 5:07 PM
For those jersey aficionados out there, Joe Johnson will wear #55 in his second go-around with the Boston Celtics. – 5:07 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Joe Johnson will wear No. 55 (so break out those old Eric Williams jerseys) pic.twitter.com/cXSCZEaU3j – 5:04 PM
Joe Johnson will wear No. 55 (so break out those old Eric Williams jerseys) pic.twitter.com/cXSCZEaU3j – 5:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
In the “You can’t make this stuff up” category, the #Celtics sign Joe Johnson, their No. 1 pick in 2001, on 2000’s night at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/BqHdEC9KtQ – 4:35 PM
In the “You can’t make this stuff up” category, the #Celtics sign Joe Johnson, their No. 1 pick in 2001, on 2000’s night at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/BqHdEC9KtQ – 4:35 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
We are podcasting about … Joe Johnson? theathletic.com/live-rooms/the… – 4:03 PM
We are podcasting about … Joe Johnson? theathletic.com/live-rooms/the… – 4:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I wonder what number Joe Johnson is going to wear with Boston this time around. When he was a rookie he wore #31, but that has since been retired for Cedric Maxwell. – 2:54 PM
I wonder what number Joe Johnson is going to wear with Boston this time around. When he was a rookie he wore #31, but that has since been retired for Cedric Maxwell. – 2:54 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Saw Joe Johnson in Big3 earlier this year and that guy was clearly one of the few who could still give am NBA team a solid 5-7 minutes. Fun to see him back for one last ride with the Celtics – 1:39 PM
Saw Joe Johnson in Big3 earlier this year and that guy was clearly one of the few who could still give am NBA team a solid 5-7 minutes. Fun to see him back for one last ride with the Celtics – 1:39 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Joe Johnson reportedly returning to Celtics sportando.basketball/en/joe-johnson… – 1:34 PM
Joe Johnson reportedly returning to Celtics sportando.basketball/en/joe-johnson… – 1:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics traded rookie Joe Johnson on February 20, 2002.
The 19 year, 305 day gap between his stints with the Celtics is not only the longest in NBA history, it’s longer than the entire career of every NBA player but five (Carter, Parish, Garnett, Willis, Nowitzki). – 1:23 PM
The Celtics traded rookie Joe Johnson on February 20, 2002.
The 19 year, 305 day gap between his stints with the Celtics is not only the longest in NBA history, it’s longer than the entire career of every NBA player but five (Carter, Parish, Garnett, Willis, Nowitzki). – 1:23 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Lots of PTSD about 2001’s Joe Johnson for Delk/Rogers trade including…
—Phx gave Bos the choice of including JJ or Kedrick Brown
—We threw in our 2002 #1! Phx took Casey Jacobsen #22.
—Tayshaun Prince went next at #23.
—Didn’t re-sign Rogers, traded for Vin Baker’s Max instead. – 1:01 PM
Lots of PTSD about 2001’s Joe Johnson for Delk/Rogers trade including…
—Phx gave Bos the choice of including JJ or Kedrick Brown
—We threw in our 2002 #1! Phx took Casey Jacobsen #22.
—Tayshaun Prince went next at #23.
—Didn’t re-sign Rogers, traded for Vin Baker’s Max instead. – 1:01 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Joe Johnson is back in the NBA https://t.co/U9yp7yz0fb pic.twitter.com/mSmPWbrLUo – 12:55 PM
Joe Johnson is back in the NBA https://t.co/U9yp7yz0fb pic.twitter.com/mSmPWbrLUo – 12:55 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
At 40 years and 176 days old, Joe Johnson is the 2nd-oldest player in the NBA right now (Udonis Haslem is 41 years and 196 days old).
Johnson’s first career game came with the Celtics vs the Cavaliers on Oct. 30, 2001.
Tonight, Johnson returns for Boston to face the Cavaliers. – 12:42 PM
At 40 years and 176 days old, Joe Johnson is the 2nd-oldest player in the NBA right now (Udonis Haslem is 41 years and 196 days old).
Johnson’s first career game came with the Celtics vs the Cavaliers on Oct. 30, 2001.
Tonight, Johnson returns for Boston to face the Cavaliers. – 12:42 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
What if Joe Johnson to the Celtics started a trend?
If every team signed one player who was a rookie for them in 2001-02…
Spurs: Tony Parker
Bulls: Tyson Chandler
Warriors: Gilbert Arenas
Grizzlies: Pau Gasol
Nets: Richard Jefferson
Wiz: Kwame Brown
Let’s go full early 2000s. – 12:23 PM
What if Joe Johnson to the Celtics started a trend?
If every team signed one player who was a rookie for them in 2001-02…
Spurs: Tony Parker
Bulls: Tyson Chandler
Warriors: Gilbert Arenas
Grizzlies: Pau Gasol
Nets: Richard Jefferson
Wiz: Kwame Brown
Let’s go full early 2000s. – 12:23 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
How long has it been since Joe Johnson has played for the Celtics?
This long: pic.twitter.com/YTRT2KFysq – 12:16 PM
How long has it been since Joe Johnson has played for the Celtics?
This long: pic.twitter.com/YTRT2KFysq – 12:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
20 years later, Joe Johnson is a Celtic once again theathletic.com/news/celtics-s… – 12:08 PM
20 years later, Joe Johnson is a Celtic once again theathletic.com/news/celtics-s… – 12:08 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Joe Johnson is back, baby!
Celtics Joe Johnson played against Jazz Karl Malone in 2001.
LeBron James was a junior in high school.
Jalen Green wasn’t born yet. pic.twitter.com/5I1wv59bQj – 12:02 PM
Joe Johnson is back, baby!
Celtics Joe Johnson played against Jazz Karl Malone in 2001.
LeBron James was a junior in high school.
Jalen Green wasn’t born yet. pic.twitter.com/5I1wv59bQj – 12:02 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
With vets like Joe Johnson, Isaiah Thomas and Lance Stephenson returning as emergency callups, which retired ex-Raptor do you most want to stage brief comeback? – 12:00 PM
With vets like Joe Johnson, Isaiah Thomas and Lance Stephenson returning as emergency callups, which retired ex-Raptor do you most want to stage brief comeback? – 12:00 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
One day after the anniversary of James Naismith introducing the game of basketball, the Celtics sign Joe Johnson.
Joe had 12 points in that game. – 12:00 PM
One day after the anniversary of James Naismith introducing the game of basketball, the Celtics sign Joe Johnson.
Joe had 12 points in that game. – 12:00 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Feel like Joe Johnson was a Danny Ainge trade deadline or buyout market target nearly every year for a decade. Brad Stevens finally closes the deal at age 40 … pic.twitter.com/xMcjd6JWFB – 11:52 AM
Feel like Joe Johnson was a Danny Ainge trade deadline or buyout market target nearly every year for a decade. Brad Stevens finally closes the deal at age 40 … pic.twitter.com/xMcjd6JWFB – 11:52 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
ISO JOE IS BACK ‼️
Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day contract with the Celtics and is expected to play tonight against the Cavs, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/mCK5gNZ2On – 11:16 AM
ISO JOE IS BACK ‼️
Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day contract with the Celtics and is expected to play tonight against the Cavs, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/mCK5gNZ2On – 11:16 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Joe Johnson plays for the Celtics, something has either gone really well or really poorly. There is no in-between. – 11:06 AM
If Joe Johnson plays for the Celtics, something has either gone really well or really poorly. There is no in-between. – 11:06 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
NEVER SEEN BEFORE: Joe Johnson, just signed to a 10-day contract, in a Celtics jersey. Must credit me. pic.twitter.com/3yRavJKsxV – 11:05 AM
NEVER SEEN BEFORE: Joe Johnson, just signed to a 10-day contract, in a Celtics jersey. Must credit me. pic.twitter.com/3yRavJKsxV – 11:05 AM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
🤯 wowwww…
All the way here for the Joe Johnson re-union in Boston. pic.twitter.com/VbcvJ0qI4G – 11:04 AM
🤯 wowwww…
All the way here for the Joe Johnson re-union in Boston. pic.twitter.com/VbcvJ0qI4G – 11:04 AM
More on this storyline