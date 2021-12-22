Celtics to sign Joe Johnson

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
ISO JOE IS BACK ‼️
Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day contract with the Celtics and is expected to play tonight against the Cavs, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/mCK5gNZ2On – 11:16 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Joe Johnson plays for the Celtics, something has either gone really well or really poorly. There is no in-between. – 11:06 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
NEVER SEEN BEFORE: Joe Johnson, just signed to a 10-day contract, in a Celtics jersey. Must credit me. pic.twitter.com/3yRavJKsxV – 11:05 AM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
All the way here for the Joe Johnson re-union in Boston. pic.twitter.com/VbcvJ0qI4G – 11:04 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent guard Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Johnson is returning to the franchise that drafted him 20 years ago and is expected to play tonight vs. Cleveland. – 11:03 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
“Why didn’t Ime play Justin Jackson or CJ Miles?”
was topped only by
“Can the team get rid of Nesmith and sign Joe Johnson?”
for the most insane thing in my mentions tonight.
At least y’all keep it interesting. – 11:01 PM
