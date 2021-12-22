Clippers vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (16-15) play against the Sacramento Kings (19-19) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 22, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 16, Sacramento Kings 12 (Q1 04:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bledsoe has a couple of buckets, which is an improvement from the last time Clippers were in this building.
But his turnovers have been ghastly, including two passes to Zubac that either should have never been thrown or needed much better precision.
Clippers still up 16-12. – 10:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder have won three in a row.
All of them against playoff teams.
Hey OKC can still get Banchero or Holmgren… via that Clippers pick. – 10:25 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Poetry in motion.
@Nicolas Batum ➡️ @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/MkilWY1XBo – 10:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The defense has been there for the Clippers to start tonight’s game… even if they’re on pace to give up 25 more offensive rebounds…
Clippers up 13-5. Sacramento has missed 8 of first 9 shots and have 5 turnovers in 5 minutes. – 10:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Only five point allowed five minutes into this game for the Clippers. Ty Lue was upset with how his defenders weren’t “into” ballhandlers on PNR Monday, and they’ve been much more physical chasing dribblers around picks so far. – 10:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu gets the And-1. Close call. Metu has looked lost in the opening minutes. Maybe this will help him focus. – 10:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings C Richaun Holmes wearing a clear mask while playing tonight to protect the eye. pic.twitter.com/qG25UuAnVl – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings go 0 of 6 with two turnovers in the first three minutes. – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings are on the board after a pair of free throws from Tyrese Haliburton. 5-2 Clippers. – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Some really poor play from the Kings to open the first quarter. 5-0 Clippers. – 10:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings welcome back Richaun Holmes, wearing some glasses to protect the eye. Also first look at 10-day players Emmanuel Mudiay and Ade Murkey pic.twitter.com/CTrb3LChMF – 10:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Good to see Richaun Holmes back out on the floor. pic.twitter.com/5JRpn99wkI – 10:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Good to see #SFGiants starting pitcher and former Rocklin HS pitcher Logan Webb in the building checking out his hometown Sacramento Kings tonight. – 9:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame prep with @Nicolas Batum.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/9c1xjpzPlL – 9:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Buddy Hield
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Rich_Holmes22 pic.twitter.com/I75dSjJDzP – 9:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips-Kings.
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Eric Bledsoe
SAC
Chimezie Metu
Harrison Barnes
Richaun Holmes
Tyrese Haliburton
Buddy Hield – 9:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready to work.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/igpAUZQRDv – 9:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Clippers:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jay Scrubb is here
As Brian Shaw works with PG pregame pic.twitter.com/HvtydMSnyC – 9:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings jersey number updates for the two 10-day players:
Emmanuel Mudiay – No. 10
Ade Murkey – No. 31 – 9:16 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Beside learning that Reggie Jackson is feeling well despite entering into protocols, best part of Ty Lue’s pregame session: “If you give me the same team for four games, four, five games, we’ll be able to figure it out, whether it’s win ugly or how we gotta to do to win.” – 9:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Reggie Jackson said he doesn’t have any symptoms and is feeling fine. Luke Kennard (hip), who is also out, has been dealing with a hip issue and felt sore this morning. So the Clippers see this as a good opportunity to get him rest between games. – 8:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bledsoe, PG, Mann, Batum and Zubac will start tonight for the Clippers with Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. in health and safety protocols. – 8:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on the pregame Zoom: “Who are we startin’? Bledsoe, TMann, PG, Nico and Zu. … and planning on coming out to win. Everyone’s going through the same thing — look at the (Kings).” – 8:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers starters vs. Sacramento, with Jackson (health and safety) and Kennard (hip) out:
Eric Bledsoe
Terance Mann
Nico Batum
Paul George
Ivica Zubac – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Kings coach Doug Christie was asked about his memories of Clippers coach Ty Lue from their playing days in the NBA.
“He was a Laker, right?” Christie said. “Enough said.” – 8:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the gloom doesn’t mean you can’t bring the 🔥out.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/eqnUw7uTxT – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
Tyrese Haliburton
Buddy Hield
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 8:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Acting head coach Doug Christie confirms that Richaun Holmes will play tonight after missing 7 straight with an eye laceration. – 8:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Nuggets:
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JRE
Favors
Tre Mann is available. Moose is out. – 6:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann (toe sprain) is available tonight, per Mark Daigneault.
Starters same as Monday:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl
– Favors – 6:29 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
This is a first for me. A road trip OVER the Christmas holiday. Just checked into the team hotel in San Francisco. We’ll be here through Christmas afternoon before decamping for Sacramento. – 6:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings handed out care packages to Sacramento families in need this holiday season. 🎅🏼📝✅
Season of Doing Good presented by @raleys pic.twitter.com/DBxQt39mkI – 5:52 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans Brandin Cooks (COVID-19 reserve list) may be unavailable on Sunday vs LAC. He is the only pass-catcher with 30 or more receptions
on the team. – 5:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Hollinger & Duncan: Hardship Season; Kings and Lakers at the Deadline w/ @John Hollinger hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/hards… – 4:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder list Tre Mann as questionable (great toe sprain) and Mike Muscala as OUT (rest). The Nuggets are without PJ Dozier, Bol Bol, MPJ, Jamal Murray, and Markus Howard. JaMychal Green, and Aaron Gordon are questionable. – 4:38 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
I’ve got 2 tickets to tonight’s @Sacramento Kings game vs the Clippers! Who’s looking for an early Christmas present?! 💜👑🏀 – 4:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Happy #NBA75 Anniversary 📲 🙌
Kings #WallpaperWednesday Presented by @Ankr pic.twitter.com/8qezkSoV4L – 4:00 PM
