Collin Sexton attacking rehab full throttle

Michael Scotto: What are your expectations for this team now that Collin Sexton is out for the season? Jarrett Allen: We definitely lost a piece of scoring and definitely a piece of leadership with him going out. We all can see it in his eyes how hard of a worker he is, and he pushes us to work harder. But on the court, he’s the person that can go get the bucket whenever he needs. We’re definitely going to miss that, but I’m not too worried about him. I know he’s going to put as much effort into the rehab recovery as it does on the court. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2021