Collin Sexton attacking rehab full throttle

Chris Fedor on Collin Sexton’s injury: I’ve talked to a couple of people close to Collin, and they say the same thing they always say. When it comes to Collin, he doesn’t do anything half a**. He attacks it full throttle, and he’s attacked his rehab in the same kind of way. The belief is because Collin is such a worker, he’s going to come back better, and he’s going to come back stronger. That’s his goal.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Cavs for Boston tomorrow…
In
Darius Garland
Ricky Rubio
Kevin Pangos
Cedi Osman
Justin Anderson
Dean Wade
Lauri Markkanen
Kevin Love
Luke Kornet
Tacko Fall
Out
Colin Sexton
Issac Okoro
Lamar Stevens
Dylan Windler
Denzel Valentine
RJ Nembhard
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Ed Davis – 4:31 PM
Cavs for Boston tomorrow…
In
Darius Garland
Ricky Rubio
Kevin Pangos
Cedi Osman
Justin Anderson
Dean Wade
Lauri Markkanen
Kevin Love
Luke Kornet
Tacko Fall
Out
Colin Sexton
Issac Okoro
Lamar Stevens
Dylan Windler
Denzel Valentine
RJ Nembhard
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Ed Davis – 4:31 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: What are your expectations for this team now that Collin Sexton is out for the season? Jarrett Allen: We definitely lost a piece of scoring and definitely a piece of leadership with him going out. We all can see it in his eyes how hard of a worker he is, and he pushes us to work harder. But on the court, he’s the person that can go get the bucket whenever he needs. We’re definitely going to miss that, but I’m not too worried about him. I know he’s going to put as much effort into the rehab recovery as it does on the court. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2021
Shams Charania: Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 19, 2021
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Collin Sexton can’t help himself. With a torn meniscus in his left knee, he limped onto the court following tonight’s game and took some short set shots. pic.twitter.com/5TQBIYoyTy -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 11, 2021