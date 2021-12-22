Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Jerry West and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kyle Lowry No. 32 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jerry West with 6,244 assists. He’s now 62 away from Kobe Bryant
Chris Paul No. 44 in points now
Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 20,408 points. He’s now 89 away from Mitch Richmond
Damian Lillard No. 77 in assists now
Moved ahead of Brad Davis and Paul Pierce with 4,710 assists. He’s now 4 away from Vince Carter
Kyle Lowry No. 148 in points now
Moved ahead of Richie Guerin with 14,682 points. He’s now 16 away from Mike Bibby
D’Angelo Russell No. 149 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Damon Jones with 942 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Michael Adams
Kemba Walker No. 165 in points now
Moved ahead of Glenn Robinson and Tom Van Arsdale with 14,243 points. He’s now 68 away from Alonzo Mourning
Jonas Valanciunas No. 170 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Andrew Bogut, Bill Cartwright and Darrall Imhoff with 6,113 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Elden Campbell
Devin Booker No. 175 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of OJ Mayo, Arron Afflalo and Sam Perkins with 855 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday
Nerlens Noel No. 188 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Clint Capela with 667 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Bill Cartwright
Ben McLemore No. 209 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jalen Rose and Caron Butler with 748 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Tracy Murray
Carmelo Anthony No. 211 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Darko Milicic with 614 blocks. He’s now tied with Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 211 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Darko Milicic with 614 blocks. He’s now tied with Carmelo Anthony
Trevor Ariza No. 235 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rik Smits and Tracy McGrady with 5,280 rebounds. He’s now 17 away from Swen Nater
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
They’re 5-2 in that span
He has stepped up, even if it’s not in the way you expected – 11:05 AM
1. A 3-for-all, with franchise record tied.
2. Lowry orchestrates within 2 points of triple-double.
3. Herro statement in return.
4. Strus makes most of first NBA start.
5. All while shorthanded. – 8:17 AM
Devin Booker when talking about playing through the high intensity of Tuesday’s game. #Suns #Lakers – 1:00 AM
10.8 PPG
38.2 FG%
24.2 3P%
That is the worst 3P% in Lakers franchise history among players with 3+ attempts per game. pic.twitter.com/raxqW6LD1a – 12:25 AM
Booker: 24 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 6-11 3P
Ayton: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 9-11 FG
McGee: 10 Pts, 10 Reb
James: 34 Pts, 7 Reb, 13-19 FG – 12:21 AM
24 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
6 3PT
Book is on a personal 19-game win streak. He hasn’t lost a game since October. pic.twitter.com/FaJ7q0SjXe – 12:20 AM
Matches career high for 3s made in regular season (6). #Suns up 20. – 12:14 AM
Milestones, Ben McLemore, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, D'Angelo Russell, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Jonas Valanciunas, Kemba Walker, Kyle Lowry, Nerlens Noel