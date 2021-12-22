Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Jerry West and more

USA Today Sports

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kyle Lowry No. 32 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jerry West with 6,244 assists. He’s now 62 away from Kobe Bryant

Chris Paul No. 44 in points now

Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 20,408 points. He’s now 89 away from Mitch Richmond

Damian Lillard No. 77 in assists now

Moved ahead of Brad Davis and Paul Pierce with 4,710 assists. He’s now 4 away from Vince Carter

Kyle Lowry No. 148 in points now

Moved ahead of Richie Guerin with 14,682 points. He’s now 16 away from Mike Bibby

D’Angelo Russell No. 149 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Damon Jones with 942 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Michael Adams

Kemba Walker No. 165 in points now

Moved ahead of Glenn Robinson and Tom Van Arsdale with 14,243 points. He’s now 68 away from Alonzo Mourning

Jonas Valanciunas No. 170 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Andrew Bogut, Bill Cartwright and Darrall Imhoff with 6,113 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Elden Campbell

Devin Booker No. 175 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of OJ Mayo, Arron Afflalo and Sam Perkins with 855 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday

Nerlens Noel No. 188 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Clint Capela with 667 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Bill Cartwright

Ben McLemore No. 209 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jalen Rose and Caron Butler with 748 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Tracy Murray

Carmelo Anthony No. 211 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Darko Milicic with 614 blocks. He’s now tied with Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 211 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Darko Milicic with 614 blocks. He’s now tied with Carmelo Anthony

Trevor Ariza No. 235 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rik Smits and Tracy McGrady with 5,280 rebounds. He’s now 17 away from Swen Nater


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 21:
– D. Lillard: 39 pts, 2 reb, 7 ast
– L. James: 34 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl
– B. Ingram: 28 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast
– J. Brunson: 28 pts, 6 ast, 3 stl
– T. Herro: 26 pts, 5 ast, 21 min
– D. Booker: 24 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast
– M. Robinson: 17 pts, 14 reb, +24 – 11:12 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Over the last 7 games, Kyle Lowry is averaging 16/11/5 without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
They’re 5-2 in that span
He has stepped up, even if it’s not in the way you expected – 11:05 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Before a recent film session, Suns guard Chris Paul gave what coach Monty Williams described as “really short, but profound talk we needed to have” about the team navigating the pandemic & league protocols. My piece on CP’s role https://t.co/5kKgThXT1e pic.twitter.com/lKH6XZY4ow10:51 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s 125-96 rout of Pacers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. A 3-for-all, with franchise record tied.
2. Lowry orchestrates within 2 points of triple-double.
3. Herro statement in return.
4. Strus makes most of first NBA start.
5. All while shorthanded. – 8:17 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “We like playing high intensity games.” Devin Booker as #Suns #Lakers once again got testy with five technical fouls being called. pic.twitter.com/IVMFG1egNw1:58 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “I felt great, man. Every game I think it’s going to feel better.” Devin Booker on his second game back after missing 7 with a strained left hamstring. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LC8igThPxR1:54 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “He probably would’ve had 50 assists if we could’ve made some shots.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker, who finished with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in #Suns 18-point win over #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Zb60ScEELT1:35 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Deandre Ayton echoed what Devin Booker said about this win not being any different: “We treat every game the same, we respect our opponents, and we come to beat you.” – 1:15 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “We just handle business.”
Devin Booker when talking about playing through the high intensity of Tuesday’s game. #Suns #Lakers1:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker on beating the Lakers: “Any win is big for us. So there’s no highlight on this one, to be completely honest.” – 12:57 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Devin Booker on feeling no issues at all with his hamstring pic.twitter.com/zXUMZbh1rD12:57 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed I know the Pistons aren’t the best team, but ti warms my heart to see Kemba Walker highlights on my TV again. Kemba freed – 12:49 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Monty Williams joked about Devin Booker’s assist numbers: “He probably would’ve had 50 assists if we would’ve hit some shots.” – 12:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse The man the Lakers refuse to trade for Kyle Lowry, this season:
10.8 PPG
38.2 FG%
24.2 3P%
That is the worst 3P% in Lakers franchise history among players with 3+ attempts per game. pic.twitter.com/raxqW6LD1a12:25 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: PHX 108, LAL 90
Booker: 24 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 6-11 3P
Ayton: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 9-11 FG
McGee: 10 Pts, 10 Reb
James: 34 Pts, 7 Reb, 13-19 FG – 12:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Devin Booker tonight:
24 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
6 3PT
Book is on a personal 19-game win streak. He hasn’t lost a game since October. pic.twitter.com/FaJ7q0SjXe12:20 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM LeBron James has brief ankle scare before finishing with 34 points and 7 rebounds. Russell Westbrook adds 22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists but Carmelo Anthony was ejected in second half and Suns rout Lakers, 108-90. Seven Suns finish in double-figure scoring. – 12:20 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker 3. Off turnover.
Matches career high for 3s made in regular season (6). #Suns up 20. – 12:14 AM

