Derrick Rose out at least eight weeks

JD Shaw: Knicks guard Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle today and will miss at least eight weeks, team says.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ankle surgery and maybe a two-month absence for Derrick Rose. Tough break for the Knicks but probably good for Kemba. Burks can start but better suited to play the Rose role off the bench. – 8:30 PM
Ankle surgery and maybe a two-month absence for Derrick Rose. Tough break for the Knicks but probably good for Kemba. Burks can start but better suited to play the Rose role off the bench. – 8:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Derrick Rose is out at least eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:51 PM
The Knicks say Derrick Rose is out at least eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Derrick Rose underwent ankle surgery and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. Crushing blow for a Knick team searching for answers amid an underwhelming start to the season. – 7:49 PM
Knicks say Derrick Rose underwent ankle surgery and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. Crushing blow for a Knick team searching for answers amid an underwhelming start to the season. – 7:49 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
There is an argument to be made that Derrick Rose has been the Knicks’ most-important player this season. He’s in all their best lineups. Organizes the offense. Hits 40 percent of his 3s. Closes often. Knicks are 12.8 points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the floor. – 7:47 PM
There is an argument to be made that Derrick Rose has been the Knicks’ most-important player this season. He’s in all their best lineups. Organizes the offense. Hits 40 percent of his 3s. Closes often. Knicks are 12.8 points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the floor. – 7:47 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Knicks say Derrick Rose underwent right ankle surgery today. He’ll be re-evaluated in 8 weeks – 7:43 PM
The Knicks say Derrick Rose underwent right ankle surgery today. He’ll be re-evaluated in 8 weeks – 7:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose underwent surgery on his right ankle. He was limping on the sideline yesterday, didn’t look good. He’s out at least eight weeks. – 7:41 PM
Derrick Rose underwent surgery on his right ankle. He was limping on the sideline yesterday, didn’t look good. He’s out at least eight weeks. – 7:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wow.
Knicks announce Derrick Rose underwent surgery on his right ankle and will be sidelined at least eight weeks.
Huge loss for the Knicks, as Rose has been the team’s best and most consistent player this season. – 7:41 PM
Wow.
Knicks announce Derrick Rose underwent surgery on his right ankle and will be sidelined at least eight weeks.
Huge loss for the Knicks, as Rose has been the team’s best and most consistent player this season. – 7:41 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Derrick Rose had right ankle surgery today and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, Knicks say. – 7:41 PM
Derrick Rose had right ankle surgery today and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, Knicks say. – 7:41 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Knicks say Derrick Rose had surgery on his right ankle today and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. – 7:41 PM
The Knicks say Derrick Rose had surgery on his right ankle today and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. – 7:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Knicks say Derrick Rose will be evaluated in two months after having surgery on his right ankle today – 7:40 PM
Knicks say Derrick Rose will be evaluated in two months after having surgery on his right ankle today – 7:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks‘ Derrick Rose underwent ankle surgery and will miss at least 8 weeks. – 7:40 PM
Knicks‘ Derrick Rose underwent ankle surgery and will miss at least 8 weeks. – 7:40 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Nerlens Noel entering health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, that makes 7 Knicks in there:
Noel
Obi Toppin
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Kevin Knox
Derrick Rose has also missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury. – 12:46 PM
With Nerlens Noel entering health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, that makes 7 Knicks in there:
Noel
Obi Toppin
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Kevin Knox
Derrick Rose has also missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury. – 12:46 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism Derrick Rose’s return from right ankle surgery could be closer to a six-week timetable, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 22, 2021
Steve Popper: Knicks announce Derrick Rose is out – Kemba Walker is starting. -via Twitter @StevePopper / December 18, 2021
Stefan Bondy: Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose is a game time decision. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / December 18, 2021