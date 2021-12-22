Derrick Rose out at least eight weeks

USA Today Sports

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ankle surgery and maybe a two-month absence for Derrick Rose. Tough break for the Knicks but probably good for Kemba. Burks can start but better suited to play the Rose role off the bench. – 8:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Fred Katz @FredKatz
There is an argument to be made that Derrick Rose has been the Knicks’ most-important player this season. He’s in all their best lineups. Organizes the offense. Hits 40 percent of his 3s. Closes often. Knicks are 12.8 points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the floor. – 7:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wow.
Knicks announce Derrick Rose underwent surgery on his right ankle and will be sidelined at least eight weeks.
Huge loss for the Knicks, as Rose has been the team’s best and most consistent player this season. – 7:41 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Derrick Rose had ankle surgery and is out at least eight weeks, the Knicks say. – 7:40 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Nerlens Noel entering health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, that makes 7 Knicks in there:
Noel
Obi Toppin
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Kevin Knox
Derrick Rose has also missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury. – 12:46 PM

