Kendrick Perkins speculates about LeBron James returning to Cleveland

Kendrick Perkins: I wonder if Lebron James would consider demanding a trade back to Cleveland?! I mean the Cavs do have nice squad! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on…
Source: Twitter @KendrickPerkins
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
At 16-16, LeBron James says the Lakers have no idea what they can be yet with so many players in and out of the lineup. Here’s also what he said about landing on Jae Crowder’s foot and his ankle moving forward. pic.twitter.com/0sP9YVEjNm – 3:30 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James reveals he’s just confused about the #Lakers as fans are.
LeBron James reveals he’s just confused about the #Lakers as fans are.
Tas Melas @TasMelas
The elite Heat, Dirk’s KAT zinger, LeBron’s cigar!, the @Hoophall nominees (and who gets in?) + @jeskeets’ annual Hammacher Schlemmer holiday gift guide! 🎁
The elite Heat, Dirk’s KAT zinger, LeBron’s cigar!, the @Hoophall nominees (and who gets in?) + @jeskeets’ annual Hammacher Schlemmer holiday gift guide! 🎁
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Did LeBron ruin basketball? Should Arians have brought back Antonio Brown? #LARvsSEA #PHIvsWAS updates & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss
Did LeBron ruin basketball? Should Arians have brought back Antonio Brown? #LARvsSEA #PHIvsWAS updates & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ loss to Phoenix (where LeBron was still left doing way too much) and whether the NBA should pause the season amidst COVID spikes. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ loss to Phoenix (where LeBron was still left doing way too much) and whether the NBA should pause the season amidst COVID spikes. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Joe Johnson is back, baby!
Celtics Joe Johnson played against Jazz Karl Malone in 2001.
LeBron James was a junior in high school.
Joe Johnson is back, baby!
Celtics Joe Johnson played against Jazz Karl Malone in 2001.
LeBron James was a junior in high school.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Lakers can’t complain about injuries when they willingly tossed away their depth and built around 3 guys: LeBron in Year 19 at 62k mins, Westbrook in Year 14, and Davis who ain’t exactly Cal Ripken. This was always stupid. From Day One. Now they have no outs. – 10:13 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why LeBron Wanted Russ Westbrook over DeMar DeRozan shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:19 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: As bleak as things might seem for the Lakers, LeBron James maintains the jury is still out on what this team will become es.pn/3FmUsYP – 3:06 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
We’ve seen LeBron grit his teeth and carry his team for so long now, it feels like a elemental process of nature. But a sensational performance in a blowout loss to the Suns heightened the question of just how far he can take this struggling group: ocregister.com/2021/12/21/leb… – 1:39 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video to the Lakers’ 108-90 loss to the Suns. Lotta LeBron. Not enough consistent help from everyone else. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/SNApl2VZNr – 1:25 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Monty Williams said LeBron is probably the best athlete he’s ever seen. He said it’s incredible he’s been able to play at this level for the better part of 30 years. He added that his IQ is off the charts and the questions he asks refs during games is different than other players – 12:37 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Not enough help from any of the role players tonight…Don’t have a chance to compete against a good team if its Lebron on his own…Russ good stats, but still had 7 turnovers…Phx on a different level – 12:33 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on seeing LeBron James do his thing during his 19th season pic.twitter.com/HypycfdXri – 12:33 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James says he can’t fully assess what the Lakers have or are because they’re so undermanned and not whole. – 12:32 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says “we have no idea” what this Lakers team is capable of due to not being “whole” this entire season. “It’s hard to assess that.” – 12:32 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James says he landed on Jae Crowder’s foot but that he will be ready to play in the Lakers’ next game. – 12:28 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on his ankle injury: “I stepped on Jae Crowder’s foot. … I’m going to be ready for the next game.” – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to the Suns, 108-88, with PHX taking control with a 31-21 3rd Q. LeBron 34p on 13-of-19 7r 2a 2s; Westbrook 22p on 10-of-20 10r 5a 2s 7tos; Ariza 12p on 4-of-4 5r 2s; I.T. 3p on 1-of-11; THT 3p on 1-of-13 – 12:21 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Despite a glowing 34-point performance from LeBron James on 13-for-19 shooting and seven rebounds, the Lakers fall to the Suns, 108-90. – 12:21 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James has brief ankle scare before finishing with 34 points and 7 rebounds. Russell Westbrook adds 22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists but Carmelo Anthony was ejected in second half and Suns rout Lakers, 108-90. Seven Suns finish in double-figure scoring. – 12:20 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Not sure what the Nets’ COVID situation is right now, but if KD is playing and LBJ sits (ankle), it could be a ROUGH watch on Christmas Day. – 12:19 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron getting ready to check back in vs the suns but then seeing the score
lebron getting ready to check back in vs the suns but then seeing the score
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron was set to check back in. But wonder if he’ll even go in considering the Lakers trail, 100-80, with 5:16 left…. – 12:07 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Yup, whatever you do, Phoenix, don’t you dare attempt to stop LeBron James dribbling on the fast break. Pitiful! – 12:04 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s crazy that LeBron is still shouldering this heavy of a load in his 19th season, just nine days away from his 37th birthday. – 12:04 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers have gotten seven points out of their non-LeBron/Russ starters.
The Lakers have gotten seven points out of their non-LeBron/Russ starters.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron’s doing everything else. Some of y’all just gotta shoot the ball. AK – 11:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ offense lost a bit of rhythm in the back-half of the third quarter but LeBron needed to rest so it didn’t really matter much. Still holding a 12-point lead. – 11:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Meanwhile the five on the floor right now for the Lakers with LeBron on bench: Rondo, IT, Russ, THT and Ariza. DeAndre Jordan just checked in for Ariza and Ellington in for IT. – 11:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Now LeBron is being attended to on the bench but doesn’t appear to be anything major. – 11:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James is on the bench now getting a breather and a good sign is that he is not having his ankle or foot looked at. – 11:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron makes both FTs. #Lakers 28th in NBA in FTs at 72.8%
Tonight? 8-of-11 (72.7%).
LeBron makes both FTs. #Lakers 28th in NBA in FTs at 72.8%
Tonight? 8-of-11 (72.7%).
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
That was some veteran time buying from LeBron after the foul. Looked at his leg, tightened up his laces and walked it off, which is brilliant on a couple of levels. – 11:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Lakers roster is hilarious. I’m not sure i’d willingly add any one of their players to Denver’s roster for free other than LeBron, AD, and THT. – 11:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Looked like a painful sprain for LeBron. All his weight on one foot. That ankle is gonna blow up like a balloon when he takes that shoe off. Hopefully it’s a minor tweak, but his reaction didn’t seem that way. Surprised he’s out there. – 11:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Looks like LeBron James landed awkwardly on his left foot. He is walking around and staying in the game. Appears to be OK. – 11:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Uh oh. LeBron James down and slapping the floor after twisting his ankle landing on Jae Crowder’s foot – 11:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
And now LeBron James is down pounding on the floor in pain after a driving layup attempt in the paint. – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron grabbing at left ankle after missing spin move and landing. – 11:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns 3-of-22 from 3 and still up 2 at the half.
LeBron has been great with 19 points but Suns have mostly done their job. Five of his nine FGs have been long jumpers.
Suns 3-of-22 from 3 and still up 2 at the half.
LeBron has been great with 19 points but Suns have mostly done their job. Five of his nine FGs have been long jumpers.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Such a smart dive by LeBron, giving THT an outlet on a drive with nowhere to go, and clock running down. Dude just sees everything. AK – 11:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After Chris Paul drew that charge, LeBron James had the kind of reaction that would make me not surprised if LeBron never invited CP on the banana boat again – 10:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron dunk, called for delay of game as ball went out of bounds after he slammed to to the floor. #Suns up two. – 10:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trevor Ariza is why I’d prefer the Lakers trade for a guard over a forward, if possible.
He can’t play starter minutes anymore but I feel pretty comfortable with him closing at the non-LeBron forward spot. There’s no 3-and-D guard currently on the roster I can say that about. – 10:58 PM
Trevor Ariza is why I’d prefer the Lakers trade for a guard over a forward, if possible.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul takes charge as LeBron James ran into him after making the pass.
Foul on James.
Chris Paul takes charge as LeBron James ran into him after making the pass.
Foul on James.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James subs in for Deandre Jordan. That might mitigate the Lakers’ big-man issue, but yet another responsibility for LeBron to handle. – 10:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 25-24 lead over Suns end of first quarter behind 10 points from LeBron James and 8 points from Russell Westbrook. – 10:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
After Q1: Lakers 25, Suns 24.
After Q1: Lakers 25, Suns 24.
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👑 Watch the Throne 9s for @LeBron James tonight! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/GULOD3X1dQ – 10:26 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
“Watch The Throne” 9s for @LeBron James tonight 👑 pic.twitter.com/BQtQxDqOQS – 10:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
LeBron at the 5. That’s a matchup DA has been able to handle in the past, going back to his rookie year. Suns will run ball screen after ball screen to try and wear James out. – 10:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron setting the tone with his aggressiveness. His teammates are following suit – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Looks like Jae Crowder took a hand to the face from LeBron James on that drive. Suns down 12-6 early – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron four points. #Suns down 10-6 as Ayton answers. Has four as well. – 10:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
David Fizdale on LeBron’s workload: “I’m not here that long. That’s easy for me to say as an assistant. Obviously, the higher ups & our medical team would have to make those decisions. But the way he prepares himself & the liveliness he brings to the game, I don’t.” – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers are starting LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, DeAndre Jordan, Wayne Ellington and Russell Westbrook – 9:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
the best part of LeBron’s cigar is you can tell it’s actually been smoked. – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Can LeBron James handle an even bigger workload without Anthony Davis & a diminished Lakers’ roster? How does Devin Booker look after his return to the Suns? I discuss those storylines and more on @NBATV at 3:10 pm PT on.nba.com/3H7FNkX – 5:57 PM
