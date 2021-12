Kings planning to sign Emmanuel Mudiay

According to sources, Mudiay most likely will remain in Europe. Per EuroLeague rules, he’ll be eligible to sign with another EuroLeague team between Round 16 and Round 18 of the regular season (from December 16 to 30). Mudiay averaged 7.4 points (2P: 37%, 3P: 23.1%), 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 turnovers in five EuroLeague games. -via BasketNews / November 2, 2021