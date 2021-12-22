USA Today Sports

Louis Williams, Nerlens Noel, Timothe Luwawu enter protocols

Sarah K. Spencer: Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks. Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Nerlens Noel entering health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, that makes 7 Knicks in there:
Noel
Obi Toppin
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Kevin Knox
Derrick Rose has also missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury. – 12:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks center Nerlens Noel has entered the league’s Covid protocols, source tells ESPN. – 12:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Injury update for tonight:
Includes Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams, Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela in protocols.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is still listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/9POiyAeCYM11:51 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are now in health and safety protocols, per the injury report. – 11:49 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks.
Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari. – 11:46 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson started the second half because Nerlens Noel got hit in the eye but he was well enough to go back into the game, Tom Thibodeau said. – 10:16 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
State of the Knicks roster:
The Randle/Gibson/Noel frontcourt is back for a second straight game! – 7:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart.
#Knicks starters: Walker, Fournier, Burks, Randle and Noel. #DFS7:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel are starting for NYK tonight vs. DET, team says – 7:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks starters: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel – 6:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks injury report for tomorrow:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Trae Young (h&s protocols) are out.
De’Andre Hunter and Solomon Hill are out. – 5:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) is out.
(1/2) – 5:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (protocols) is out.
Trae Young (protocols) is out. – 5:01 PM

