Louis Williams, Nerlens Noel, Timothe Luwawu enter protocols

Sarah K. Spencer: Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks. Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Nerlens Noel entering health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, that makes 7 Knicks in there:
Noel
Obi Toppin
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Kevin Knox
Derrick Rose has also missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury. – 12:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks center Nerlens Noel has entered the league’s Covid protocols, source tells ESPN. – 12:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Injury update for tonight:
Includes Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams, Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela in protocols.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is still listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/9POiyAeCYM – 11:51 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are now in health and safety protocols, per the injury report. – 11:49 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks.
Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari. – 11:46 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel are starting for NYK tonight vs. DET, team says – 7:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks starters: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel – 6:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks injury report for tomorrow:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Trae Young (h&s protocols) are out.
De’Andre Hunter and Solomon Hill are out. – 5:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) is out.
(1/2) – 5:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (protocols) is out.
Trae Young (protocols) is out. – 5:01 PM
Marc J. Spears: The Basketball Africa League is expected to cancel its free agent combine in Washington, DC at the Wizards’ practice facility next month due to the rise in cases of Covid-19, several sources told @TheUndefeated. @theBAL had a similar camp on Dec. 4-5, 2019 at the Nets’ facility. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 22, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Hawks have five players in Covid protocols, two injuries — and 12 healthy bodies with replacements ahead of Christmas Day game vs. Knicks at MSG. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 22, 2021
