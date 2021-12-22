Luka Doncic enters COVID-19 protocols

Shams Charania: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Trey Burke have entered COVID-19 protocols.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The list is up to eight Mavericks out with H & S protocols, including Luka Doncic, who was nearing a return from his sore left ankle. Story coming shortly. – 2:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Star Luka Doncic and Trey Burke added to COVID-19 protocol list, bringing Mavericks’ total to 6 dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Luka Doncic now in health and safety protocols. Mavericks are in Utah to end the rapidly depressing Christmas schedule. – 2:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
If you were hoping to see Luka on Christmas … pic.twitter.com/9Kh8KnCeBc – 2:15 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have announced Luka Doncic and Trey Burke are now in health and safety protocols. – 2:15 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic has entered health & safety protocols, the Mavs announced. pic.twitter.com/BBEg8AnR4D – 2:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Trey Burke have entered COVID-19 protocols. – 2:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks’ Luka Dončić, after missing the past five games due to left ankle soreness, has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:10 PM
The Mavericks’ Luka Dončić, after missing the past five games due to left ankle soreness, has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has entered the league’s protocols, source tells ESPN. – 2:09 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic surprises kids at pediatric clinic in Ljubljana with gifts
eurohoops.net/en/nba-retro/1… – 5:01 AM
Luka Doncic surprises kids at pediatric clinic in Ljubljana with gifts
Michael Dugat @mdug
Chriss going to mess up and pull the biggest 180 in Mavs fan opinion in the Luka era – 10:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks briefs: Good news with Doncic amid the COVID-19 chaos. Plus Dirk Nowitzki takes a crack at TV work.
mavs.com/mavs-covid-bri… – 10:05 PM
Mavericks briefs: Good news with Doncic amid the COVID-19 chaos. Plus Dirk Nowitzki takes a crack at TV work.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic and Casey Smith were trying to get Nowitzki’s attention, to give him a hard time. Dirk has his game face on, though, didn’t see them pointing at him from the court. – 9:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic came out courtside and will sit on the bench. Kidd indicated before the game that injured players, including Doncic, probably would be sent home rather than risk catching COVID on the sideline. – 8:42 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Luka and Dirk were so happy to see each other. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iIz8sqrAEV – 8:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs hope Luka Doncic will return Thursday vs. Bucks. Jason Kidd said Doncic has worked on conditioning as much as possible during five-game absence, but it’a been difficult due to sore ankle and lack of practice. – 6:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kidd if there is consideration to keeping injured players like Doncic and Porzingis away from the team and, yes, in fact, Kidd says players who aren’t playing tonight will be sent home and won’t sit on the bench. Taking all precautions possible to prevent COVID spread. – 6:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Porzingis vs MIN. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas. Mavs hoping Doncic can make it back for Thu vs MIL – 6:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said. – 6:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis will not play, Kidd says. Doncic is progressing and the hope is he’ll play Thursday vs. Bucks. – 6:47 PM
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic and Trey Burke are two new cases. Mavs announced they have entered protocols. Doncic was hopeful to return Thursday vs. Bucks after missing last five games due to left ankle soreness. Burke is lone unvaccinated player on the roster. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 22, 2021
Marc J. Spears: The Basketball Africa League is expected to cancel its free agent combine in Washington, DC at the Wizards’ practice facility next month due to the rise in cases of Covid-19, several sources told @TheUndefeated. @theBAL had a similar camp on Dec. 4-5, 2019 at the Nets’ facility. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 22, 2021