Magic vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (6-25) play against the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 22, 2021
Orlando Magic 56, Atlanta Hawks 39 (Q3 08:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Wait, how was Robin Lopez even down there?! @Orlando Magic pic.twitter.com/2rk6ixFaq4 – 8:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks are down 17 to the Magic. Hawks shooting under 33 percent tonight. – 8:55 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Magic have started the second half on a 9-2 run and the Hawks now trail by 17. – 8:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Sharife Cooper started the second half in place of Skylar Mays.
Magic started 3Q on 9-2 run. – 8:55 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Chuma Okeke in the first half:
7 PTS
4 REB
5 STL*
*Okeke has had 5+ steals in two of the last three games 🤯
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/zNcwACKpEt – 8:45 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 47, Atlanta 37 pic.twitter.com/tdgqsKtfei – 8:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have had issues with their bench offense all season long. The only real difference is that tonight, they’re starters. – 8:38 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 47, Hawks 37
Franz Wagner – 11 pts, 2 rebs
Gary Harris – 8 pts
Chuma Okeke – 7 pts, 4 rebs, 5 stls – 8:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Magic 47, Hawks 37
Hawks had 11 turnovers, Magic credited with 9 steals.
Cam Reddish: 12 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk
Gorgui Dieng: 8 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk
John Collins: 7 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 6 pts, 2 stl
Hawks shooting 33.3% FG – 8:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Freddie Gillespie hits a fadeaway bank shot at the buzzer to put the Magic up by 10.
Franz Wagner: 11 points
Chuma Okeke: 7 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds.
Magic up 47-37. – 8:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 47-37 to the Magic at halftime.
Reddish: 12 points, 4/11 FG
Dieng: 8 points, 3/7 FG
Collins: 7/6, 3/8 FG
Hawks shot 13/39 from the floor and have 11 turnovers – 8:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Instead of calling a game I’m watching @Jaryd Wilson @magic. @Vince Carter has turned into a terrific analyst. Not surprised. His knowledge and love of the game comes across to viewers. pic.twitter.com/lQtc7svrAF – 8:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
what a sequence from the fellas
@freddieg_33 ✋
@BestThingSince_ 👀 @aleemford
📺: https://t.co/DZVl2Y1zdh pic.twitter.com/5GyJc5LJjU – 8:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
While he ranks 8th in the NBA in scoring average, with his first two points tonight, Jayson Tatum (804) passes Kevin Durant to take over the NBA lead in actual scoring.
NBA – POINTS LEADERS
Jayson Tatum 805
Kevin Durant 803
Trae Young 791
Steph Curry 785
Karl-Anthony Towns 734 – 8:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs OKC
Offense has been humming.
🔑 strong start
🔑 bench repeat Atlanta performance 51 points!!!
🔑 Jokic gonna Jokic – he has been GREAT vs OKC
pic.twitter.com/bKRgXlaP0M – 8:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Hassani Gravett — a former Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year — has dished out 4 assists so far against the Hawks.
Just had one for a dunk to Aleem Ford.
Magic leading 34-25. – 8:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Franz Wagner keeps playing this well, this is going to become an OnlyFranz account.
(I’ll show myself out.) – 8:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks start the quarter with their lineup of the future:
Sharife Cooper
Jalen Johnson
Cam Reddish
Onyeka Okongwu
Lance Stephenson – 8:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Magic 22, Hawks 20
Cam Reddish: 9 pts, 1 blk
John Collins: 5 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast
Bogi: 4 pts, 1 stl
Seven turnovers for the Hawks in the first quarter, though it’s a little understandable with so many new guys – 8:12 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 22, Atlanta 20 pic.twitter.com/6faZEOkiyn – 8:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 22, Hawks 20.
Franz Wagner: 9 points and 1 assist. – 8:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 22-20 to the Magic at the end of the first quarter.
Hawks shot 6/16 in the quarter and had 7 turnovers. Magic shot 7/19 and had 5 turnovers. – 8:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Two weeks ago, if I told you the Hawks were fielding a Sharife Cooper-Bogdan Bogdanovic-Lance Stephenson-Jalen Johnson-John Collins lineup, you would have said ____________. – 8:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Sharife Cooper checking in.
We’ve got minutes for both Cooper and Jalen Johnson in the first quarter now – 8:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Sharife Cooper also checking into the game for his first non-garbage time minutes. Checking in for Delon Wright. – 8:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Jalen Johnson checking in for Onyeka Okongwu, who just picked up his second foul.
First non-garbage time minutes for Johnson. – 8:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Okongwu picks up his second foul and now Jalen Johnson is checking in for the Hawks. – 7:59 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
This 68-hours-old pip squeak is looking to go 1-0 as an @Orlando Magic fan tonight… she said @DanteMagic is doing an“excellent” job on PxP as he fills in for the legend @steelemagic! #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/lopgahFAfx – 7:58 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
For Pacers fans looking for something fun to watch: Lance Stephenson is playing in his first NBA game since April 4, 2019. (It’s on NBA TV)
Wearing No. 33.
It’s his first day with the Hawks, back with Nate McMillan. – 7:58 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
still trips me out that only four of the 10 players the Magic have tonight were on the opening-day roster. – 7:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Lance Stephenson checking in for the Hawks.
Hawks have a lineup of Delon Wright, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Stephenson, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu right now. – 7:58 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Lance Stephenson making his debut. Checking in for Cam Reddish. – 7:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic checking in for the Hawks for the first time since Nov. 27. – 7:54 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Captain Hook is at it again
📺: https://t.co/DZVl2Y1zdh pic.twitter.com/V1MQ3jE34v – 7:54 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic coming into the game for Skylar Mays. His first action since Nov. 27. – 7:54 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks haven’t made a shot from the field since the 9:51 mark (we’re at 6:32).
They trail the Magic 19-11.
Bringing in Onyeka Okongwu in place of Gorgui Dieng out of this timeout. – 7:52 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz. With confidence. 💰
📺: https://t.co/DZVl2Y1zdh pic.twitter.com/A1DMSWsoMt – 7:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 19-11 to the Magic. Hawks haven’t scored in 3 minutes. Magic scoring 1.9 points per possession so far. – 7:50 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Chuma with a burst 💨
📺: https://t.co/DZVl2Y1zdh pic.twitter.com/gCcbgmdqu7 – 7:47 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner with a quick 7 points and 1 assist through 4 1/2 minutes of play. – 7:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
A section of Hawks fans here in Atlanta are loudly booing any time Robin Lopez touches the ball lol – 7:43 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
First two plays of the game for the Hawks: Buckets by John Collins. There should be a lot of those tonight. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,161 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Two possessions for the Hawks, two buckets for John Collins. – 7:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Collins jumps center with Dieng starting.
Won the tip, scored first bucket. – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic at Hawks tipping off in five minutes.
Orlando starters: Hassani Gravett, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez.
Bench: Tim Frazier, Aleem Ford, B.J. Johnson, Admiral Schofield and Freddie Gillespie. pic.twitter.com/On3Sh8MhsQ – 7:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting Collins, Dieng, Mays, Wright, and Reddish. – 7:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Delon Wright
Skylar Mays
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters tonight vs. Magic
Delon Wright
Skylar Mays
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:06 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
December 22 at Atlanta
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/dHjAfMmzx7 – 7:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Robin Lopez in games that he has started this season:
17.0 PTS
6.3 REB
3.7 AST
56.8% FG pic.twitter.com/oAZSLVBN9U – 6:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic is available.
If he plays, it will be his first game since Nov. 27. – 6:27 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is available for tonight’s game. Had been out since Nov. 27 with an ankle sprain. Big addition for the Hawks. – 6:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
They may not be watching film in this video, but Franz Wagner consistently works with assistant coach Bret Brielmaier pregame.
I spoke with Bret about Franz’s playmaking, which is shinning in light of the Magic’s absences
STORY: https://t.co/9TOOwfn3xf pic.twitter.com/Flbp0BTxll – 6:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogi is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game, in some good news for the Hawks. – 6:25 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is going through his warmup routine right now. McMillan said he’s a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/QCXj8uaYKH – 6:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to the starting lineup @BestThingSince_ 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kk76WL8hcZ – 6:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper will get minutes tonight. – 6:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Lance Stephenson is back in the NBA!
Former NBA champ Jason Terry who coached @Lance Stephenson in the #Gleague talks about what he will bring to the Hawks #Forever404 pic.twitter.com/s6oy7sN7R3 – 5:59 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (lower right leg muscle strain) have both been ruled out against the Hawks tonight.
Magic have 10 available players.
Starters: Hassani Gravett, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez – 5:57 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Hassani Gravett, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. – 5:53 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Hassani Gravett, Gary Harris, Robin Lopez, Chuma Okeke and Franz Wagner vs. the Hawks. – 5:53 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (lower right leg muscle strain) are both out tonight at Atlanta, the Magic announced. – 5:52 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan about the importance of John Collins tonight, with the Hawks being so short-handed.
McMillan says they’ll look to play through Collins, get him involved and look for him to be lead the team tonight. – 5:52 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 32 at ATLANTA
2️⃣2️⃣G: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_
1️⃣2️⃣G: @BestThingSince_
⏰7:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 5:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
“They will get minutes tonight.”
Nate McMillan, on Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson – 5:49 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper “absolutely” will get minutes. – 5:49 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) will be a game-time decision, Nate McMillan says. – 5:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a game-time decision. – 5:47 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
📍State Farm Arena
Magic (6-25) at Hawks (14-15) tips off in about 2 hours in a battle of depleted teams. pic.twitter.com/JrW974Umbf – 5:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter is now also out in health and safety protocols.
That’s six Hawks out in protocols now. – 5:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas Valanciunas out for Thursday’s game at Orlando due to non-Covid illness
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
⬇️Injury Report ⬇️
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 5:22 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Summing up the latest health news heading into tomorrow night’s scheduled Sixers vs. Hawks game.
Sixers currently have 4 players in health and safety protocols. Atlanta has 5.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 5:19 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks come into tonight’s game on a four-game winning streak over the Magic. In Atlanta’s two wins this year, the club is averaging 120.0 PPG on .524 FG% and .410 3FG%, in addition to 28.5 APG.
Game Notes vs. Orlando: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas will miss tomorrow’s game in Orlando with a non-COVID illness, the Pelicans say. – 5:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas out for Thursday’s game at Orlando due to non-Covid illness. He has played in all 32 games for #Pelicans this season. Full injury report via @MorrisBartLLC, including Orlando being without numerous key players: https://t.co/IaqXb3pr0r pic.twitter.com/LCduxexEEg – 5:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers list Danny Green as out because of health and safety protocols. He’s out tomorrow vs. the Hawks along with Shake Milton, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang (protocols) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons). – 4:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Danny Green, Georges Niang, and Ben Simmons are all out tomorrow vs. #Hawks – 4:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers guard Danny Green has entered COVID-19 protocols and is listed out vs. Hawks on Thursday. Fourth Philadelphia player in health and safety. – 4:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the month of December:
17.4 PTS
5.7 REB
4.1 AST
48% FG
40% 3P
87.1% FT pic.twitter.com/jTGq38HX9D – 1:48 PM
