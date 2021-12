Markelle Fultz ramping up on-the-court activity

“It was amazing. (First off) just to be back with the team and be with my brothers and with this organization is amazing, but also just to get back into things and be on the road with these guys and get back into that process is, again, just a great experience,” said Fultz. “Again, just trying to get better, just trying to push these guys to get better, and that’s it really.” Fultz participated fully in the session, taking part in five-on-five scrimmages, three-on-three action, and shooting drills . -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021