Mavericks planning to sign Brandon Knight

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign free agent guard Brandon Knight on a 10-day hardship deal, source tells ESPN. Knight has been playing for Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he had 25 points on Tuesday night. Knight, 30, is a nine-year NBA veteran.
The Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign free agent guard Brandon Knight on a 10-day hardship deal, source tells ESPN. Knight has been playing for Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he had 25 points on Tuesday night. Knight, 30, is a nine-year NBA veteran.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says he spoke with Brandon Knight over the summer and thinks he still “has a lot to offer.” Spoelstra says Knight’s goal is to get back in the NBA. Knight was drafted by the Skyforce today. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / October 23, 2021
Fred Katz: The Knicks have waived Brandon Goodwin, Brandon Knight, Aamir Sims and MJ Walker, sources tell @The Athletic. -via Twitter @FredKatz / October 16, 2021