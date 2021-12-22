USA Today Sports

Mavericks planning to sign Brandon Knight

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign free agent guard Brandon Knight on a 10-day hardship deal, source tells ESPN. Knight has been playing for Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he had 25 points on Tuesday night. Knight, 30, is a nine-year NBA veteran.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Marc J. Spears: Knicks sign Brandon Knight. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / October 16, 2021

