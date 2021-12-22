Nuggets vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (15-14) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-19) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 22, 2021
Denver Nuggets 37, Oklahoma City Thunder 45 (Q2 04:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Zeke Nnaji can have very strong defensive possessions and yet he struggles with finishing the play. He was containing Bazley’s drive well but just got flat-footed at the last second and Bazley was gone. Hopefully that’s just being young and not a lack of athleticism hurting him. – 8:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets shooting 32% from the field against the Thunder. Blegh. – 8:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are down 10 to the Thunder midway through the second. How many post/paint touches has Nikola Jokic had tonight? – 8:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby checks in for the first time in two weeks and he’s gotta guard Jokic. Rough world. – 8:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland has a right ankle sprain and is questionable to return, I’m told. – 8:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It looked like Bones twisted his right ankle again. He was holding it on the bench. The hits just keep on coming. – 8:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones comes up gimpy after hurting his right ankle, which he already sprained earlier this year.
Basically willed the Nuggets offense back in the second quarter. – 8:42 PM
Bones comes up gimpy after hurting his right ankle, which he already sprained earlier this year.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland twisted his ankle again.
He just took a foul to pull himself out of the game. This has been a reoccurring injury for him. – 8:41 PM
Bones Hyland twisted his ankle again.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Looks like another sprained ankle for Bones Hyland. It’s his right ankle again, which has already forced him to miss games this year. He tweaked it, then took a foul and went right to the bench. He’s already wearing braces on both ankles. – 8:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones just took a foul and appeared to ask out of the game. Monte Morris coming in. Trainers are looking at Bones on the bench. – 8:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The NBA gave the Nuggets five days off when they didn’t need it in order to save the Brooklyn Nets for their Christmas Day matchup and I’m SHOCKED they look rusty. – 8:35 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Too much time off from basketball is catching the Nuggets sleepwalking. – 8:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Two more blocks for Darius Bazley in the first quarter. He had four on Monday. – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There is some beautiful game stuff happening with the #Nuggets right now. But Facu made it a *little* too beautiful. Just take the layup. – 8:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
OKC BOYS TOO STRONG 🗣️
@Josh Giddey | @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/O0XXMBIhdG – 8:25 PM
OKC BOYS TOO STRONG 🗣️
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs OKC
Offense has been humming.
🔑 strong start
🔑 bench repeat Atlanta performance 51 points!!!
🔑 Jokic gonna Jokic – he has been GREAT vs OKC
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs OKC
Offense has been humming.
🔑 strong start
🔑 bench repeat Atlanta performance 51 points!!!
🔑 Jokic gonna Jokic – he has been GREAT vs OKC
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
standard.
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/aGmGlENLGY – 8:17 PM
standard.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Left-handed slinger 🤯
The MVP does it all. pic.twitter.com/IjGcT2zk6b – 8:16 PM
Left-handed slinger 🤯
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Same starters ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/c0yvwH4WSB – 8:00 PM
Same starters ⚡️
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Tonight’s starters vs. @Oklahoma City Thunder ⤵️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zahzPWzREF – 7:40 PM
Tonight’s starters vs. @Oklahoma City Thunder ⤵️
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Delaware Blue Coats win the G League Winter Showcase Cup with 104-98 win over the Oklahoma City Blue. Winners split $100,000. Players split $90K and coaching staff, led by head coach Coby Karl, $10K. pic.twitter.com/CiQUanEQLb – 7:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
After 5 days without a game, we are back in the pregame lounge. Come join!
✅ Jokic game? Bones game?
✅ What the Christmas slate SHOULD be
✅ Altitude TV update
✅ Best bets
youtube.com/watch?v=gh26Vy… – 7:30 PM
After 5 days without a game, we are back in the pregame lounge. Come join!
✅ Jokic game? Bones game?
✅ What the Christmas slate SHOULD be
✅ Altitude TV update
✅ Best bets
Katy Winge @katywinge
This isn’t even all of the @BillHanzlik grandchildren.
But I’ve decided I’m going home and they can do the show tonight.
Nuggets vs OKC with breakdowns from the little ballers. pic.twitter.com/LSiI37asAk – 7:19 PM
This isn’t even all of the @BillHanzlik grandchildren.
But I’ve decided I’m going home and they can do the show tonight.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
What to do with two off-days in OKC: Monday, Nuggets played Pickleball. Assistants Ryan Bowen and Jordi Fernandez were two standouts. Tuesday, Aaron Gordon rented out a movie theater. The team saw Spider-Man. Michael Malone fell asleep but notes he didn’t lose track of the plot. – 7:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon and JaMychal Green are available tonight, #Nuggets say. – 7:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets say Aaron Gordon and JaMychal Green are available tonight in OKC. – 7:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
UPDATE: Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness) and JaMychal Green (right ankle sprain/left knee soreness) are available for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 6:57 PM
UPDATE: Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness) and JaMychal Green (right ankle sprain/left knee soreness) are available for tonight’s game.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault references Memphis trying to call Josh Giddey into the action to attack him late in the game saying “if you shy away from that now, you miss skills that will be critical.” says toughness is required in the games “we hope to be playing in at some point.” – 6:44 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Back at it 💧
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/RKvB9qmAFk – 6:44 PM
Back at it 💧
Michael Singer @msinger
When the #Nuggets arrived in OKC on Monday, a bunch of them spent three hours at “Chicken and Pickle” playing pickle ball.
Asked Malone how his dink game was: “Oh, I’ve got it all.” – 6:43 PM
When the #Nuggets arrived in OKC on Monday, a bunch of them spent three hours at “Chicken and Pickle” playing pickle ball.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the second Blue game Aleksej Pokusevski played in was a “good blueprint.” adds “he looks older to me out there, he is growing into his body, more on balance, defensively it is showing up a little bit there.” – 6:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault calls Denver a “unique” defensive team, adding how big they are. Says they will see if they can handle it. – 6:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Nuggets “I don’t know how they will match with Shai tonight. We have seen different looks with him. Dallas threw [Dorian] Finney-Smith on him” mentions some times throw size on SGA, some do not, like Aaron Gordon tonight for DEN. – 6:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Darius Bazley is going to be back in the starting five at some point, not necessarily permanently. – 6:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said last night, Aaron Gordon organized a team movie night: Spider-Man. – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault confirms Darius Bazley will be back in the starting lineup “at some point” maybe not “full time” – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault mentions Darius Bazley at the five again, “it opens up minutes at the four, for Robinson-Earl, or Poku.” – 6:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone: This has been the longest one-game road trip ever.
Says the team went to a place called “Chicken and pickle” during their long stay in OKC. Also said Aaron Gordon rented out a movie theater and the team watched Spider-Man. – 6:32 PM
Michael Malone: This has been the longest one-game road trip ever.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Darius Bazley “I am seeing what I was hoping to see. He is embracing the circumstances, rolling with the punches…his energy has been solid and consistent. We know what he is capable of, how do we try to tap into that more consistently?” – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said they want to continue to see what Jeremiah Robinson-Earl looks like as a four. “Hopefully we get off to a good start with it tonight.” – 6:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Nuggets:
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JRE
Favors
Tre Mann is available. Moose is out. – 6:29 PM
Thunder starters vs Nuggets:
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JRE
Favors
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann (toe sprain) is available tonight, per Mark Daigneault.
Starters same as Monday:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl
– Favors – 6:29 PM
Tre Mann (toe sprain) is available tonight, per Mark Daigneault.
Starters same as Monday:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces that the team will start:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Derrick Favors – 6:29 PM
Mark Daigneault announces that the team will start:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Scheduling quirk: Coming into the Nuggets game tonight, the Thunder has played a league-low two divisional games, both against the Jazz.
Lots of Nuggets, Blazers and Wolves games coming up for OKC. – 5:59 PM
Scheduling quirk: Coming into the Nuggets game tonight, the Thunder has played a league-low two divisional games, both against the Jazz.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley, speaking pregame, on coming off the bench: “Me and coach had already talked in his office beforehand. We were just trying to come up with something that would help the team and myself.”
We’ll have more on this postgame. – 5:55 PM
Darius Bazley, speaking pregame, on coming off the bench: “Me and coach had already talked in his office beforehand. We were just trying to come up with something that would help the team and myself.”
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
that Final feeling 😄
Tune in now on ESPNews and follow @okcblue as they tip off in the #ATTWinterShowcase Cup Championship Game 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wNGQkdflFx – 4:59 PM
that Final feeling 😄
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder list Tre Mann as questionable (great toe sprain) and Mike Muscala as OUT (rest). The Nuggets are without PJ Dozier, Bol Bol, MPJ, Jamal Murray, and Markus Howard. JaMychal Green, and Aaron Gordon are questionable. – 4:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Live Mailbag: Most Promising Rebuilding Teams; Most Important Stats; Jokic/Steph/KD’s Seasons in Context w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/LCIiFaICwc
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/mWHxS2MV8F – 4:30 PM
Free pod: Live Mailbag: Most Promising Rebuilding Teams; Most Important Stats; Jokic/Steph/KD’s Seasons in Context w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/LCIiFaICwc
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Going for 🖐 in a row against OKC!
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/b62pKeGULC – 4:26 PM
Going for 🖐 in a row against OKC!
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5
Nobody wanna see Astronaut Kid, Super Future, fire-marshal-Future, Future Hendrix, King Pluto when it come to that music. You gon get ya issue. & I ain’t going back & forth bout it. Yo really da 1! – 4:22 PM
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5
Monster, beast mode, 56 nights, DS2, purple reign, hndrxx, beast mode 2, the wizrd all undeniable classics! He didn’t miss on none of them! Joint tapes what a time to be alive & super slimey undeniable classic projects. It can really get spooky! – 4:15 PM
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5
Pluto catalog too deep, got plenty hits, plenty anthems, classic mixtapes, classic albums. However you want it he can give it to you. I promise it’ll get ugly for anybody standing in front of him on a stage! The more songs it go the scarier it’s gonna get for any opponent! – 4:02 PM
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5
He can go from thought it was a drought(what you gonna play to match that?) to my collection(what you gonna play to match that?) it’s nothing nobody can do with him. It’s a reason YE said he the most influential artist in the last 10 years! – 3:51 PM
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5
Nobody can beat Future in a versus! Future is the 🐐. He got too many energy changers! His range too much for any rapper. Yo got too many gears he can shift to. Too many tempos. He can control & dominate the room with too many differeht sounds. – 3:45 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward is on the floor for the end of #Hornets practice. He’s available for tomorrow’s game against Denver. pic.twitter.com/A3GmyQLO4M – 3:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at DEN 12/23
Cody Martin (H&S protocols) is out
#AllFly – 3:17 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at DEN 12/23
Cody Martin (H&S protocols) is out
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pretty excited to watch Nuggets basketball today. It’s been a long time. – 3:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are staring at a critical three-game stretch: at Thunder, vs. Hornets, at Clippers. That leads into a home-in-home with the Warriors next Tuesday/Thursday. Three games Denver should win before visiting Golden State. – 3:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
File → Save → Set as Wallpaper ⚡
#ThunderUp | #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/pITFhT5Yar – 2:48 PM
File → Save → Set as Wallpaper ⚡
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Most Promising Rebuilding Teams; Most Important Stats; Jokic/Steph/KD’s Seasons in Context w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Most Promising Rebuilding Teams; Most Important Stats; Jokic/Steph/KD’s Seasons in Context w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There are five teams with worse records than the Nuggets that also don’t have the reigning MVP that will be playing on Christmas this year.
And now, Luka’s in protocol anyway. – 2:28 PM
There are five teams with worse records than the Nuggets that also don’t have the reigning MVP that will be playing on Christmas this year.
