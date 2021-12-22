Obi Toppin rejoins Knicks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks will get Obi Toppin back for Wizards Thursday as he’s been cleared. Been more than ten days. – 5:12 PM
Knicks will get Obi Toppin back for Wizards Thursday as he’s been cleared. Been more than ten days. – 5:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Obi Toppin out of health and safety protocols and can rejoin the Knicks. – 5:05 PM
Obi Toppin out of health and safety protocols and can rejoin the Knicks. – 5:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Knicks forward Obi Toppin is out of health and safety protocols, the team announced – 4:57 PM
Knicks forward Obi Toppin is out of health and safety protocols, the team announced – 4:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Obi Toppin cleared health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:54 PM
Knicks say Obi Toppin cleared health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:54 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Nerlens Noel entering health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, that makes 7 Knicks in there:
Noel
Obi Toppin
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Kevin Knox
Derrick Rose has also missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury. – 12:46 PM
With Nerlens Noel entering health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, that makes 7 Knicks in there:
Noel
Obi Toppin
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Kevin Knox
Derrick Rose has also missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury. – 12:46 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 22, 2021
Shams Charania: 76ers guard Danny Green has entered COVID-19 protocols and is listed out vs. Hawks on Thursday. Fourth Philadelphia player in health and safety. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 22, 2021
Kyle Goon: David Fizdale says Frank Vogel “is doing better, he’s doing great.” Says trying to work with Vogel coaching remotely is different for him (he was not coaching when the pandemic began) but he’s adjusting and making it work. -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 22, 2021