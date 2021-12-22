Raptors-Bulls postponed as OG Anunoby enters COVID-19 protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Couple of Raptors points:
Part of the roster rule is 5 of minimum 8 must be regular roster players, not emergency callups. Minus Birch and Anunoby, they fell below that
Emergency players, as I suspected, have NOT officially signed so their 10-day clocks haven’t started …
1/2 – 1:08 PM
Couple of Raptors points:
Part of the roster rule is 5 of minimum 8 must be regular roster players, not emergency callups. Minus Birch and Anunoby, they fell below that
Emergency players, as I suspected, have NOT officially signed so their 10-day clocks haven’t started …
1/2 – 1:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
They flew to Chicago so that OG Anunoby could enter protocols there and presumably have to isolate there.
Maybe a good rule of thumb: If a team is having an outbreak, at 3-4 players, assume that’s just the start of things. – 11:40 AM
They flew to Chicago so that OG Anunoby could enter protocols there and presumably have to isolate there.
Maybe a good rule of thumb: If a team is having an outbreak, at 3-4 players, assume that’s just the start of things. – 11:40 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
League makes it officially official Raptors at Bulls postponed and @Adrian Wojnarowski reporting OG Anunoby now in the protocols, too – 11:39 AM
League makes it officially official Raptors at Bulls postponed and @Adrian Wojnarowski reporting OG Anunoby now in the protocols, too – 11:39 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby has entered the COVID protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. That makes 8 Raptors: Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa.
Currently, the only team with more players in the protocol is Brooklyn (10). – 11:38 AM
OG Anunoby has entered the COVID protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. That makes 8 Raptors: Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa.
Currently, the only team with more players in the protocol is Brooklyn (10). – 11:38 AM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
And there you have it. Via Woj final remaining Raptors’ starter not in protocols succumbs and that is reason Chicago game is finally postponed. Add OG Anunoby making it seven in health and safety protocols for the Raps. – 11:37 AM
And there you have it. Via Woj final remaining Raptors’ starter not in protocols succumbs and that is reason Chicago game is finally postponed. Add OG Anunoby making it seven in health and safety protocols for the Raps. – 11:37 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Prior to the league postponing the Raptors-Bulls game tonight, Toronto’s OG Anunoby entered the league’s Covid protocols. That’s eight Raptors in protocols now. – 11:34 AM
ESPN Sources: Prior to the league postponing the Raptors-Bulls game tonight, Toronto’s OG Anunoby entered the league’s Covid protocols. That’s eight Raptors in protocols now. – 11:34 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors players in COVID protocols: Siakam, Banton, Trent, VanVleet, Flynn, Barnes, Achiuwa.
They’re down to 7 regulars (Anunoby, Birch, Watanabe, Mykhailiuk, Boucher, Champagnie, Bonga) + replacement players for tomorrow’s game in Chicago, which is still on track to be played. – 2:17 PM
Raptors players in COVID protocols: Siakam, Banton, Trent, VanVleet, Flynn, Barnes, Achiuwa.
They’re down to 7 regulars (Anunoby, Birch, Watanabe, Mykhailiuk, Boucher, Champagnie, Bonga) + replacement players for tomorrow’s game in Chicago, which is still on track to be played. – 2:17 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors regular roster now sits six if Khem Birch and David Johnson remain out: OG Anunoby, Svi Mykhailiuk, Yuta Watanabe, Justin Champagnie, Isaac Bonga, & Chris Boucher. Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Brandon Goodwin, & Tremont Waters all reportedly added – 2:09 PM
Raptors regular roster now sits six if Khem Birch and David Johnson remain out: OG Anunoby, Svi Mykhailiuk, Yuta Watanabe, Justin Champagnie, Isaac Bonga, & Chris Boucher. Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Brandon Goodwin, & Tremont Waters all reportedly added – 2:09 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Uggg. Now Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa in health and safety protocols. That’s seven. Lone Raptors’ starter remaining is Anunoby. They have to be considering postponing tomorrow in Chicago, don’t they? – 2:00 PM
Uggg. Now Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa in health and safety protocols. That’s seven. Lone Raptors’ starter remaining is Anunoby. They have to be considering postponing tomorrow in Chicago, don’t they? – 2:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Here’s where Raps roster stands:
Active: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Birch (expected back this week), Achiuwa, Boucher, Yuta, Svi, Flynn, Bonga.
2-way (now no max NBA time): Champagnie, Johnson (INJ).
10-day: Goodwin.
Protocols: Siakam, Banton.
Away from team: Dragic. – 12:59 PM
Here’s where Raps roster stands:
Active: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Birch (expected back this week), Achiuwa, Boucher, Yuta, Svi, Flynn, Bonga.
2-way (now no max NBA time): Champagnie, Johnson (INJ).
10-day: Goodwin.
Protocols: Siakam, Banton.
Away from team: Dragic. – 12:59 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: The Basketball Africa League is expected to cancel its free agent combine in Washington, DC at the Wizards’ practice facility next month due to the rise in cases of Covid-19, several sources told @TheUndefeated. @theBAL had a similar camp on Dec. 4-5, 2019 at the Nets’ facility. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 22, 2021
Sarah K. Spencer: Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks. Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / December 22, 2021