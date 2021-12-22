Raptors vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (14-15) play against the Chicago Bulls (10-10) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 22, 2021
Toronto Raptors 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (PPD)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls say Alex Caruso’s foot injury will be reevaluated in 7-10 days, so he’s likely out at least 3 games. – 7:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bulls say Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days with the foot sprain he suffered in Monday’s win over Houston. – 7:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 22, 2021
ALEX CARUSO INJURY UPDATE
Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a sprain of his left foot during the first quarter of Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 7:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls say Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days for left foot sprain suffered Monday against Rockets – 7:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update:
Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after sustaining a left foot sprain during Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/4CPiLKvuNm – 7:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 DeMar DeRozan’s improvement since leaving the Raptors
🗣 Why Scottie Barnes’s playing style is so exciting
🗣 NBA team building trends
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor, @BlakeMurphyODC, and @william_lou: open.spotify.com/episode/50Gj3K… – 7:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @william_lou and @BlakeMurphyODC from @Sportsnet on building with size across positions, Chicago’s upside, DeRozan’s evolution, Scottie Barnes, Kyle Lowry in Miami, Wizards issues and more. Raptors-Bulls got postponed but you get this instead! open.spotify.com/episode/50Gj3K… – 7:02 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
So, for the casual fans who looked at the schedule and thought tonight was “the easiest” game of the Celtics homestand? Yeah, no.
NBA – BEST RECORD SINCE THANKSGIVING
CLEVELAND 10-2
Phoenix 10-2
Utah 9-3
Memphis 10-4
Chicago 7-3
Golden State 9-4 – 6:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is finishing at a better rate at the rim than leapers like Anthony Edwards and Zach LaVine. How? Talked to him about it. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:09 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Teaming up with our pals @ScotiabankArena and @SecondHarvestCA pic.twitter.com/xLuhkuUThv – 5:12 PM
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
-25 of 30 NBA teams have had players enter H&S protocols.
-16 teams have had five or more player entries.
-11 teams have had seven or more.
-3 teams (BKN, CHI, CLE) have hit double digits.
-There have been double-digit player entries into the protocols in 7 of the past 9 days. – 4:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Just to verify something, don’t expect any Raptors roster announcements until the 25th or so, the day before their next game. No sense signing any contracts now, which would limit the official time they get with players (and also players’ chances to play w/ Raptors). – 2:14 PM
