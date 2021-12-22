Reggie Jackson enters COVID-19 protocols

Arash Markazi: The Clippers’ Reggie Jackson has entered Health and Safety Protocols.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers now have two players in health and safety protocols, with Reggie Jackson joining Marcus Morris Sr.
The Clippers will also be without Luke Kennard tonight due to a sore right hip.
Jackson has started every game this season. Kennard hasn’t missed a game since camp. – 3:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Clippers G Reggie Jackson has entered league’s protocols, team says. – 3:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight. – 3:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Clippers have announced Reggie Jackson has entered NBA health and safety protocols ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Kings. – 3:06 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Clippers’ Reggie Jackson has entered Health and Safety Protocols. – 3:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Clippers‘ Reggie Jackson has entered COVID-19 protocols, team says. – 3:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips v Spurs tonight at Staples Center (for the last time)
LAC
Terance Mann
Paul George
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jakob Poeltl
Derrick White
Dejounte Murray – 10:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I asked Reggie Jackson for a story in March @theathletic about he and Paul George getting their hair done. Reggie said then that there was a bet to see who would keep it the longest.
Looks like Reggie wins.
https://t.co/Wgz5Ge7YtF pic.twitter.com/yJjiutBQZm – 9:34 PM
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 22, 2021
Shams Charania: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Trey Burke have entered COVID-19 protocols. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 22, 2021