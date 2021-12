Ricky Rubio a keeper for the Cavs this season?

Ricky Rubio has had a positive impact for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the early part of his tenure with the team. Rubio is one of Cleveland’s key veterans on a roster filled with young players. “Without getting too far out over my skis and getting aggregated too much, Ricky Rubio, from what I understand, was not thrilled about being traded to Cleveland,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “And at this point in his career, I don’t really blame him.” “It was also like the 14th time he was traded in the last two years,” interjected Tim MacMahon. -via RealGM / October 29, 2021