Rockets vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (13-13) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 22, 2021
Houston Rockets 31, Milwaukee Bucks 46 (Q2 06:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
A 15-0 Bucks run over last 3:42 has them up 46-31 over the #Rockets, 6:22 til halftime. – 8:53 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Bucks have gone on a 29-7 run in the last 7:32. They are now up 15. – 8:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Step back three from Joran Nwora gives the #Bucks a 46-31 lead as they are on a 15-0 run. – 8:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMarcus Cousins with an and-one and he lets Alperen Şengün know it after he finished the basket. #Bucks up 39-31. – 8:50 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Per Synergy, #Rockets offense is #1 in the NBA against zone defenses at 1.571 PPP. The most effective player to position in the middle of the zone is often the team’s passer. Here, Sengun is the best passer. Watch Wood, Augustin, and Sengun offensive movement/positioning. pic.twitter.com/PCgenZNOiz – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks and #Rockets are each 3-for-13 from behind the three-point line.
Milwaukee leads 33-31 with 9:19 to go in the first half. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bucks zone has the Rockets taking nothing but 3s. Brooks finally hits one, stopping a 10-0 run. – 8:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bucks 25, Rockets 24 after 1. Rockets missed their four shots after reserves took over. They led by seven after a Wood drive. He has 10 on 4 of 6 shooting. Rest of Rockets 4 of 16. Bucks close quarter on 8-0 run. – 8:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks lead the #Rockets 25-24 after one. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are a combined 2-for-10 for seven points and have five assists. – 8:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of one.
Rockets: 24
Bucks: 25
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/w97JBXpFG0 – 8:38 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Josh Christopher has rushed to pick up Milwaukee players three times here in the first quarter. You don’t see that too often. What a nice fella. – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Teams often misfire after a break in the schedule and the Bucks, with three off days between games, surely have, going 8 of 25 so far. The second time back in often goes better. Rockets can’t count on this lasting. – 8:37 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Empty corner pick-and-rolls always create an advantage for the #Rockets because of the bind it puts help-defenders in. Sengun finds the open shooter, and guides the pass into Christopher’s shooting pocket. pic.twitter.com/q7RHBrXQnU – 8:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood finishing through the contact. 😤 pic.twitter.com/FzBjGeHzet – 8:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jae’Sean always bringing the energy. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/BXWIw5PYX7 – 8:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bucks getting a ton of deflections early, and that’s with Captain Length not playing. Rockets fortunate Bucks off to a 4 of 12 start. – 8:21 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood going straight to the basket! 😤 pic.twitter.com/k8GBFlAqBy – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
In the previous meeting, Garrison Mathews had a season-high 23 points, sinking 6 of 11 3s. Middleton picking him up at almost 30 feet so far. – 8:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMarcus Cousins whistled for his first foul less than one minute into the game. #Bucks up 2-0. – 8:12 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters vs the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/XKdoXfmZy3 – 8:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bulls say Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days with the foot sprain he suffered in Monday’s win over Houston. – 7:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 22, 2021
ALEX CARUSO INJURY UPDATE
Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a sprain of his left foot during the first quarter of Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 7:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls say Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days for left foot sprain suffered Monday against Rockets – 7:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update:
Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after sustaining a left foot sprain during Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/4CPiLKvuNm – 7:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Nwora is averaging a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the past 3 games.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/11G19DTnLv – 7:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Sandro Mamukelashvili is out tonight for the #Bucks with a non-COVID illness. – 7:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Bucks : Brooks, Gordon, Mathews, Tate, Wood
Bucks starters: Connaughton, Middleton, Cousins, Nwora, Holiday – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Brooks, Gordon.
Bucks starters: Connaughton, Middleton, Cousins, Nwora, Holiday. – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
12 days ago in Houston…
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/ssrfIBRVev – 7:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A caffeinated Connaughton.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/9tA3O8IRG2 – 6:51 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Any Milwaukee area folks want 2 last-minute lower level tickets to tonight’s Bucks/Rockets game? Reply to this tweet with your favorite former Buck and I’ll pick someone in the next 10 minutes. – 6:40 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas says there will be an adjustment period for Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. but … “They’re our guys. They’re going to start. They’re going to come back and they’re going to play.” – 6:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
back to it 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/HzsUYeWpbd – 6:35 PM
back to it 💧
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the five spot in the NBA is “interesting” because some teams play bigger there, and some teams down size. Mentions Draymond Green was the tipping point in Golden State. Also mentions Houston trading Clint and playing small. – 6:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood will warm up to determine if he can go for the Rockets Milwaukee but that is the expectation. – 6:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says he assumes Christian Wood will play tonight, but he hasn’t warmed up yet – 6:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood will likely play tonight per Coach Silas. – 6:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Number 4 is in the rafters for a reason. pic.twitter.com/pDRQiRIPie – 6:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer wouldn’t say if there will be a minutes restriction / limit for Khris Middleton, Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye tonight but did say they will be mindful of their recent injuries and the fact they play tomorrow night. – 6:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Watching the squad at @Fiservforum tonight?
Save $5 off your Lyft ride home thanks to our friends at @JackDaniels_US.
Use promo code “RideWithJack22” on the Lyft app to redeem!! pic.twitter.com/ZDeXUL2z6A – 5:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets pass Stephen Silas’ test of basketball history ift.tt/3efs7YL – 5:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back on the court tonight. Study up.
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/zLZLB5hlmR – 5:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Christian Wood expected to play vs. Milwaukee ift.tt/3qmzKSL – 4:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. continuing progress toward return ift.tt/33L7O3b – 4:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Another one on the road tonight in Milwaukee!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/vz7txV5ZgR – 4:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The fun part of doing this story was to hear just how hands-on #Bucks star Khris Middleton (@Khris Middleton) is with his bit.ly/12DaysOfKhrism… & what it means:
“When you believe so strongly in those values, then you’re not wasting time on things – you already know this is important.” – 3:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets pass Stephen Silas’ test of basketball history houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets year in review: Exit James Harden and enter Jalen Green, the new face of the franchise ift.tt/3mqRPhh – 2:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavericks list Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks – 2:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Bucks.
Luka Dončić (health & safety protocols) and Trey Burke (health & safety protocols) will be out. – 2:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Christian Wood expected to play vs. Milwaukee houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. continuing progress toward return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…) via @houstonchron – 2:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sir Sid the legend.
Hall of Fame
5X All-Star
5X All-NBA Team
5X NBA All-Defensive Team
2X Defensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/KQRVnTVikh – 2:02 PM
